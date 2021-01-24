23 Cool Home Gadgets Available Right Now

Looking for some cool home gadgets to add to your home? We’ve got you covered with our ultimate list. We all want to make our lives as easy as possible, right? That’s the real reason why this whole Internet of Things/Smart Home gadgets obsession has taken off in the past few years.
Of course, with the ridiculous number of new smart home products hitting the market recently, it can be hard to decipher which are actually useful, which are just plain cool, and which are entirely unnecessary. For instance, there’s a smart hairbrush available. If you can’t tell whether a smart hairbrush is actually useful, cool, or entirely unnecessary, we’re here to help.
We’ve rounded up some cool home gadgets available right now to help guide you in the right direction and keep you away from the bad ones. Whether you’re looking to light up your life, create an automated home, or make home security as easy and painless as possible, the list below will have you covered.
The Ring Video Doorbell will be a great addition to your smart home gadget collection. Ring replaces your existing wired doorbell to provide full-color HD video, even at night. This means you can see and communicate with whomever is at your door directly from your smartphone. It also integrates with Alexa for ease of use.
Ring has its own LED glow and will send notifications to a mobile device when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors. Power can be derived from existing doorbell wiring or through the onboard rechargeable battery. Ring connects simply via wi-fi with the Ring app. Two-way audio and announcements are possible using Alexa-enabled devices.
Smart bulbs from LIFX, like this Mini 800-Lumen variety, are vibrant, incredibly easy to set up, and work flawlessly. The companion app is intuitive, and you can connect LIFX to IFTTT and/or Alexa with ease. The small form factor can be used in more lighting fixtures and lamps including those which require a bulb with a lower profile.
As stated above, the LIFX works with various virtual assistants that utilize voice control like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The color temperature ranges from 2500K to 9000K. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go without any sort of hub necessary.
Now keep in mind that LIFX bulbs are not compatible with dimmer switches. If you want them to dim, the capability is built into the accompanying app. Dim, change the color, and turn your lights on and off all from your smart device. Control lights individually or in groups, set timers, choose from various themes, or create your own.
You may have heard about Google’s Nest home products; their Nest Thermostat is the most popular smart thermostat on the market. More Nest gadgets are being introduced to the marketplace including the Nest Protect Alarm.
The Nest Protect will vocally tell you when smoke or carbon monoxide are present in the room that the unit is placed and you can silence it right from your phone without having to find something to poke it with or take the battery out. It’s super easy to install and the machine comes in two versions: a wired version or a battery-powered version.
When you buy more than one Nest Protect, they will automatically connect to each other in your home as well as to other Nest products in your Google Home network. The best part of the Nest Protect Alarm is that it won’t wake you up at night with irritating chirps.
Home security systems have become super-simple to set up and they’re also a lot less expensive than they used to be. The Arlo Pro Security System is available in different camera count packages. Each camera is rechargeable, free of wires, and features HD video.
The system features a main hub and however many cameras you wish, up to six. Additional cameras are also available to add on to your system. The cameras support fast charging and two-way audio. Don’t like the camera position? Simply move it where you want at your leisure. View the feed right from your phone or other smart device.
The security system provides more than a 100-decibel siren that will sound when motion or sound is detected or can be activated remotely. If you’re so over control by touchscreen, then control the system with your voice by pairing the Arlo with an existing Alexa device.
Meet the Neato Botvac, the creme de la creme of smart vacuums. Robot vacuums are a pretty cool thing and there are now vacuums that are cost-efficient and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi for smart home integration with things like Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.
The Neato companion app can be used to clean your floors from wherever you are connected to the internet. You can also set it to do things like clean when you leave the house in the morning. It uses LaserSmart mapping and navigation so that it can plan and methodically clean instead of just politely bumping into your couch or getting stuck on something.
It has two modes, Eco and Turbo. Eco provides a longer and quieter clean that saves energy while Turbo gives a super-powered quick cleaning for maximum dirt removal including tough to remove pet hair.
If you’re missing your dog when you’re away from home, that’s understandable. Your pooch is probably missing you, too. Check out the Petcube Bites Pet Camera. This clever device will allow you to keep an eye on your pet and your home when you’re not home.
The device offers up full 1080p HD color video and a 138-degree wide-angle view along with night vision and 3x digital zoom if desired. You’ll not only be able to talk to and listen to your pet but also fling treats to your pet remotely from your phone.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a screen for your best friend to see you but the two-way speaker allows your dog to hear you. The unit holds up to two pounds of treats for multiple play times with your dog while you’re at the office.
Not all smart home doohickeys have to break the bank, and while there are quite a number of different smart plugs on the market already, the iDevices Switch provides the best bang for your buck. Not only does it have a cool look to it, with a fully controllable LED bar that serves as a great nightlight, but it’s also super useful.
This little device plugs into your outlet, and then you plug whatever other device you want into it. So, what does it do? It monitors the energy usage of that device that’s plugged into it, for one. Secondly, you’re able to control that device’s power with the tap of a button on the app. It also has scheduling abilities so that you can create unlimited schedules based on your unique daily routine. You can also turn off your devices that are power hogs and only turn them on when you need them (saving you money).
The app has an intuitive interface, so controlling it is a breeze, and when you pair all of that with the fact that it comes in at just $25, you’re getting great value. It’s one of the most essential cool home gadgets on this list.
The keystone of your customized smart home setup is the ubiquitous smart plug like those found in the Gosund Smart Plug Four-Pack. These cool home gadgets allow for the connection of electric lights or appliances that may be controlled with a voice assistant or by app. For less than $30, you can get this four-pack of smart plugs that will start you off in creating your smart home system.
They’re easy to set up, require no digital hub, and can be shared by any number of devices in the home. Use Alexa or the Google Assistant voice-activated platform or the Gosund app to control devices. Groups may be set up to come on or turn off at the same time as well.
Smart air conditioners are admittedly a tough sell because of their price point, but the Frigidaire Smart Window Air Conditioner has proven itself incredibly useful. Consider this: how many times have you left your air conditioner on by mistake when you left the house? There is typically no way to turn an air conditioner off except to turn around and drive home. Then on the other hand, how many times have you walked into your home and encountered sweltering heat?
With the Frigidaire Smart Window Air Conditioner, you can turn the appliance on and off using a mobile phone or another smart device. Turn the air conditioner off while you’re at work and turn it back on when you’re ready to head back home later in the day. You’ll arrive at your domicile with everything nice and cool, adjusted to your preferences.
If you’re completely lazy…er…laidback, you can simply change the temperature or turn the air conditioner off while you’re home on the couch using the Frigidaire app. The air conditioner works with Alexa, Google, and Samsung SmartThings as well.
Smart locks are becoming more popular these days. The idea of keyless entry for your home feels like something out of a spy movie. Or maybe science-fiction. Or both.
With the August Smart Lock Pro, you can control and monitor your door from anywhere there’s an internet connection. You’ll immediately know when your door is closed and locked. The bundle comes with the smart door lock as well as the wi-fi control bridge unit that plugs simply into any electrical outlet.
The August Smart Lock Pro integrates well with virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, so you can control the Smart Lock Pro with your voice as well as integration with IFTTT. You can also track who is coming and going into and out of your home with a 24/7 activity log right on your smartphone.
Want a great deal on a smart home security camera that’s easy to setup? Check out the Geeni Sentinel Wireless Indoor Surveillance Camera, which you can pick up right now for less than $40.
It provides 720p live streaming video of your home right to your smartphone or tablet, and it can give you alerts when there’s motion in the room. What’s more, you can view what’s happening right away or watch it later. You can also listen to the room and talk to anyone in the room, thanks to its built-in mic and speaker.
The Geeni app walks you through setup at just around 30 seconds. Yes, seconds. It’s the best of the cheap smart home security cameras out there which is why we have it on our list of the best cool home gadgets.
The Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier takes the typical air purifier formula and improves upon it inside a futuristic housing. It has air quality monitoring that will alert you in realtime about air quality changes around you. It has its own filter lifetime indicator so you’ll know exactly when you should change the filter, eliminating that old guessing game you get with standard air purifiers.
The Airmega 400S features a Smart Mode that automatically adjusts the air filtration speed according to the room’s current air quality. There’s also a brightly colored LED ring that indicates the quality of the air. With Sleep Mode, the fan speed is reduced to operate quieter during the night. This air purifier is designed to accommodate a room size of up to 1,560 square feet, cleaning the air at least twice an hour when used as recommended.
There are many smart dimmer switches on the market today but the WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch is especially well-made and looks great, with a LED bar emblazoned on the front. It can also be used to control other WeMo devices in the home. It can be synced easily to your respective schedule, setting timers so your lights will do what you want when you want.
Control can be had from anywhere using the free WeMo app or pair with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to set the mood with hands-free voice control. Set worry-free schedules and timers and protect your home with Away Mode by randomizing light schedules to create the illusion you’re at home.
Night Mode will set lights to turn to a lower light level during the night to prevent bright-light blinding. And perhaps the best part is that the WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch installs just like a standard dimmer switch. Wire it up then set it up with the WeMo app.
When you think about security cameras in the home, they are typically permanent fixtures attached with a long power cord. The Canary Flex does things a little differently. This weatherproof HD security camera was designed to be entirely wireless, meaning it can be moved or repositioned.
It’s rechargeable, so you can charge it up, place it where you need it, then move it anywhere you’d like if you need to monitor another room. It may also be installed permanently with that long power cord if you wish.
It’s super helpful for parents who want to keep an eye on their children (without hovering). It’s Wi-Fi enabled but no hub is required to keep an eye on things directly from your smartphone or tablet. The app also has one-touch local emergency numbers integrated. If trouble starts, first responders may be contacted instantly.
The Canary Flex also has two-way audio capabilities. You’ll be able to hear anything going on in the room and you can also speak to people (or your dog) in whatever room the camera is placed in. It works indoors or outdoors in almost any weather from -4 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you’re not looking to spend all of your money on a Wi-Fi smart thermostat, but you also don’t want to sacrifice the look and features of more expensive models, the iDevices Thermostat sits in between a Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat and a Nest Thermostat.
With the iDevices Thermostat, you can still control your temperature and schedules anywhere you’re connected to the internet. It also can respond to Alexa or Siri voice commands, so you can control the temperature without having to use your phone. It works with most heating and cooling systems, as long as you have a “C” wire. The app’s interface is also easy to use.
The biggest thing here is iDevice’s pricepoint. At $102 right now on Amazon, it’s only $20 more than the incredibly ugly Honeywell thermostat (and you’re getting a much more modern look with the iDevices Thermostat). No, it doesn’t look nearly as great as the Nest on your wall, but it comes feature-packed and still looks good enough, so the fact that it’s ~$140 cheaper than the Nest makes it quite attractive.
There’s no doubt that the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant has been an enormous hit and their line of gadgets includes the Echo smart speaker, Echo Dot, and a screen version: the Echo Show. The Show brings a video-centric Alexa experience to the home with the capability to make video calls to loved ones and anyone else with an Echo Show.
It comes in several sizes (this version features an 8-inch screen) and all of them provide a high-definition screen and stereo sound. Alexa is great at telling you things but just wait for what Alexa can show you. For instance, if you have a security camera, tell Alexa to show you the front door. Turn the lights or your television on with ease. See song lyrics when listening to Amazon Music.
If you’re not concerned about communicating with your pet but maybe you’re stuck at work more often than not, consider the PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder. It’s a full-service pet feeder enabled with Wi-Fi that allows the user to lay out a meal at any time by using a smartphone.
The amount of food to be dispensed can be set from 1/8 cups to four cups (hey, sometimes you’ve got a big dog). There are snack and slow feed options in case you’re feeling like being an awesome pet owner or if your pet is a quick eater. The Smart Feed has a low food sensor that will let you know when it’s time to fill it up with chow.
There is also a feature to work with Alexa to order food automatically when it’s time to do so. The PetSafe Smart Feed can accommodate 24 total cups of kibble and comes packaged with a stainless steel bowl with a five cup capacity. Don’t make your pet wait for dinner just because you’re going to be late…again. Pick up the PetSafe Smart Feed.
Robot vacuums are definitely nifty but the price point can sometimes scare people away. If that’s the case for you, check out the Samsung Powerbot R7040. It delivers powerful suction for impressive cleaning results and it uses its own software to create an optimal cleaning path, avoiding obstacles.
It also integrates with Amazon Alexa nicely, allowing you to remotely control the vacuum with your smartphone or your voice. The Powerbot is a master at cleaning edges and corners, and it uses “CycloneForce” technology that allows it to clean without as much clogging. On top of that, it’s about half the price of any other robot vacuum cleaner.
Another tough sell is the D-Link Water Sensor that’s connected to Wi-Fi. I mean, who really cares if there’s water somewhere in your home?
Well, homeowners, mostly, and if you want to keep your things dry in the basement, pick up the D-Link DCH Wi-Fi Water Sensor. It has a built-in alarm that will sound and an LED that will blink red when there’s water detected wherever it is. It’s great for laundry rooms or in the basement.
It’s one of those things that won’t prove useful until you actually need it, but then it will be the best thing you’ve ever purchased.
Wi-Fi sprinkler systems can be super expensive with a lot of bells and whistles you might not really need. The Netro Smart Sprinkler Controller is available at a great price while retaining the functionality of expensive systems.
The Netro is designed with standard residential irrigation in mind, allowing you to reduce unnecessary water usage. The controller monitors weather patterns in realtime and will schedule itself to make sure everything is watered adequately. It knows how much water your plants need and how they should be watered by working with weather forecasting systems and historical statistics.
Monitor your garden and other greenscapes from the road and use your smartphone as a remote control if you’d like. The Netro works with any sprinkler system and it’s fully compatible with your Google Home network.
There are a number of ways to organize and control your cool smart home including smartphones, tablets, and voice control devices. But let’s say you’re looking for a more permanent and centralized system that’s a little Star Trek-y. Enter the Brilliant Smart Home Control Panel.
It’s a touchscreen panel with built-in Alexa access that makes it easy for everyone at home to control devices, lighting, cameras, and more. The panel replaces a two-gang light switch panel (so it requires ground and neutral wires) and can be installed into that electrical box.
The Brilliant comes with a five-inch LCD touchscreen, a built-in camera with privacy shutter, and a motion sensor. Everyone in the house can browse and play music, see who’s at the door with the Ring Video Doorbell, or unlock the door with a compatible smart lock. This smart home wall panel provides the convenience of a smart device without all the clutter.
Nothing is more damaging to a home than water. Not only can it destroy all different types of materials but when undetected it can bring mold and rot. The Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor 3-Pack will alert you to any and all moisture content present in the area.
Connect the gateway to Wi-Fi and when water leakage occurs it will instantly send you notifications how you want them: email, phone alerts, or via the Govee app. Water sensors and the gateway are paired right out of the box. What’s that? You’d rather a 100-decibel alarm to sound off instead? The Govee gateway can handle that.
Water sensor comes with two groups of back water detector probes and one group of front probes for pipe dripping detection. Use the App to name each sensor with its location. The Wi-Fi connection gateway has a strong and stable signal transmission that reliably connects with multiple sensors simultaneously up to a maximum of ten.
Now we’re talking: the Samsung 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is surely the most fun home gadget on our list. With an ultra-fast 4K crystal processor, you’re not going to believe the incredibly sharp picture or how fast this baby moves. The clear color are intricately fine-tuned to deliver a naturally vivid picture.
The experience is vibrant and stunning and the included universal guide allows the user to surf smoothly and select content. This Samsung TV is designed for you to see the screen, not the television. It’s sleek, elegant, and minimalistic so that you can watch from any angle and not put up with a wide bezel or housing obstacle. HDR stands for “high dynamic range” so you’ll enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and details even when the content is meant to be dark.
Amazon’s Alexa assistant is built right in so feel free to open apps, change the channel, search for entertainment, control other smart home devices, and more. Just press and hold the mic button on your remote and you’re on your way. Google Assistant and Bixby can also be used.
There’s one other feature on this TV that I feel is worth noting: all the cables can be kept tidy by hiding them in the stand. I’m a little (okay, more than a little) OCD about clutter so this really stood out to me as something that was delightfully thought about in the design process.