23 Cool Home Gadgets Available Right Now

Looking for some cool home gadgets to add to your home? We’ve got you covered with our ultimate list. We all want to make our lives as easy as possible, right? That’s the real reason why this whole Internet of Things/Smart Home gadgets obsession has taken off in the past few years.

Of course, with the ridiculous number of new smart home products hitting the market recently, it can be hard to decipher which are actually useful, which are just plain cool, and which are entirely unnecessary. For instance, there’s a smart hairbrush available. If you can’t tell whether a smart hairbrush is actually useful, cool, or entirely unnecessary, we’re here to help.

We’ve rounded up some cool home gadgets available right now to help guide you in the right direction and keep you away from the bad ones. Whether you’re looking to light up your life, create an automated home, or make home security as easy and painless as possible, the list below will have you covered.