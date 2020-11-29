11 Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals

It was hardly ten years ago that 3D printers burst on the scene in a big way — at least for hobbyists, artists, and others at the bleeding edge like entrepreneurs hoping to do fast prototyping. Some pundits predicted 3D printing would be utterly ubiquitous within just a few years, but printers remain too fiddly and niche to catch on in every home and be a great option for every consumer. But that’s ok. 3D printers continue to get better and better, and the latest models are the best ones ever made. Prices also continue to fall, and Cyber Monday is a good time to step up to your first, or a better, printer while saving in the process.
If you’re in the market for a 3D printer, this is a good time to be looking. Depending upon your needs, you can choose from among simple, budget models, printers that can work with multiple color filaments, create high-resolution prints with show-quality output, and more.
The Creality CR-10S Pro V2 3D Printer is a surprisingly smart choice for both beginner and experienced printers, despite the fairly affordable price tag. It can handle a broad range of materials, so you can print PLA, ABS, or any other popular filament type that doesn’t require a temperature beyond 165 degrees Celcius — that’s the extruder’s limit. Aside from that, though, the sky’s the limit on print materials. You get a large 12 x 12 x 15.7-inch workspace for printing. You can send jobs to the printer via USB or SD Card (but sorry, not wirelessly).
The CR-10S might give newbies some pause because it requires a substantial amount of assembly out of the box, including bolting the main gantry into place and leveling the X-axis. If you’re not a DIY sort of person, those steps can be a bit intimidating — but if you don’t mind handling a screwdriver, it’s actually fun. Once assembled, though, this printer starts to shine. It has a heated bed for better adhesion, and it includes an automatic leveler that measures the print bed in 25 places to prepare for your prints, automatically compensating for any differences in height.
In addition, the printer features an upgraded “silent” motherboard for reduced noise during printing, a high-quality extrusion mechanism for very smooth filament feeds, and a digital touchscreen on the printer for controlling the printer operation and checking status.
With this 3D printer deal on Amazon, you can save $250 off the original price. Be sure to remember to click the coupon to get the extra 20% off the sale price.
Looking for an award-winning 3D printer for yourself or to give as a gift this holiday season? This amazing 3D printer has an awesome deal available for Cyber Monday shoppers that will drop the original price by $300 saving you some serious cash and making one lucky giftee a very happy person! This is one total printer that can do things that other 3D printers cannot. Act fast so you can take advantage of this amazing deal before time runs out and the price returns to the original list price.
50 Micron layers (1/20th mm). Internally tested by Bosch (+800 hours) for safety and performance and 3rd party tested by UL. Compatible with most laptops and tablets. Built-in HD Camera that allows monitoring prints from anywhere when using the Cloud software. Network Friendly with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. Also equipped with static IP and Proxy for quick and easy network set-up. Winner of the 2018-2020 PCMag Editors’ Choice Award and 2019 All3DP Best 3D Printer for Schools Award.
Perhaps the best value today in a Masked Stereolithography (MSLA) 3D printer, perhaps more commonly called a vat polymerization printer. Instead of building a 3D object my paying down bead after bead of melted plastic, an MSLA printer uses light to selectively cure a vat of resin. The result is that a print can appear to materialize as it’s extracted from a pool of resin. Traditionally pricier than Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) printing, prices are starting to drop. The Phrozen Sonic Mini LCD Resin 3D Printer is among the most affordable yet, and is also a very easy to use and capable printer.
The printer arrives essentially complete and ready to start printing. All resin printers have somewhat modest print sizes, and the Sonic Mini is no exception; it has a 4.7 x 2.6 x 5.1-inch build volume, but in exchange, it has a pretty speedy print speed of 50 mm per hour, with the resin curing in just one second. The print quality is excellent; unlike conventional LED designs, Phrozen has built the Sonic Mini with a parallel UV LED matrix backlight system which gives the printer excellent accuracy and build quality. And don’t worry about getting locked into a limited array of resins. The Sonic Mini works with both LCD and DLP resins, and they’re readily available for sale (including on Amazon).
The user interface — both on the desktop and printer itself — is quite friendly and easy to use, but the printer doesn’t directly connect to the PC. You’ll need to save your print project to a USB flash drive and then “sneakernet” it to the printer and plug it into the USB port there.
Right now you can save $60 on the Phrozen Sonic Mini.
Another amazing deal on another da Vinci 3D printer. The da Vinci models of 3D printers are by far some of the coolest looking tech that will appear under your trees this year. If you have someone on your list that has hinted at a 3D printer for the holidays, they will love the look and ease of use of the da Vinci models. This 3D printer has an aggressive sale price for Cyber Monday only so act fast to take advantage of this amazing deal.
With adjustable temperature settings and a heated aluminum print bed, the da Vinci 1.0 Pro can print with any 3rd party 1.75mm filament, which includes PLA/ ABS/ Tough PLA/ PETG/ Wood/ HIPS. The resolution of the da Vinci Pro Series is 20 to 400 microns. The da Vinci Pro Series use specially designed knobs and detection software, which will guide you step-by-step and let you have an easy calibration experience. You can even send print ideas wirelessly so you can print from anywhere.
You can spend a small fortunate (or even a large fortune) on a 3D printer, but the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer represents a real value. This open-frame 3D printer can accept a wide variety of filament types including PLA, TPU, ABS, PETG, and even wood-based filaments, though if you’re just starting out, you’ll probably keep to safe and non-toxic PLA printing. The printer features a generous 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8-inch print volume and in addition to the heated extruder, includes a heated print bed. In addition, the print bed is magnetic and easily removable, allowing you to get your prints off the plate pretty easily.
One especially handy feature is a “resume print” option that lets you pick up where you left off if the power is lost in the middle of a job. Ordinarily, the entire print would be lost when that happens, but the SainSmart lets you resume from the last layer — saving both time and filament. It has some other innovations, like an extruder design that has a reduced risk of clogging. On the downside, the printer requires a manual calibration during set up. That’s not extraordinarily difficult, but it’s too bad since many printers can calibrate on their own.
With this 3D printer deal on Amazon, you can save $70 off the original price of $306.
This is another deal that is available on Cyber Monday for AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS ONLY! Make sure you have signed up for Amazon Prime and take advantage of this amazing deal. The original list price on this 3D printer was $270, but you can get it for 20% off with an Amazon Prime Membership, leaving some extra cash to buy more gifts for the loved ones on your list.
With a smaller and lighter body, but a bigger print volume than ANYCUBIC I3 MEGA S. Semi-assembly kit easy to assemble, you can save time, and get started quickly. A stronger extruder provides a better printing experience. The Mega zero 2.0 adopts magnetic stickers, which can be reused without masking paper or glue, which is convenient for taking molds. Act fast so you don’t miss out on this amazing deal!
All 3D printers are pretty cool looking, but this da Vinci 3D printer is by far one of the coolest looking printers on the planet. The printer is sleek and sexy and compact enough to take with you. The printer is typically priced at $350 but for Cyber Monday you can take advantage of an amazing deal dropping the price considerably. This is going to be one of the best gifts you give this year so saving a bit of money is a smart move.
The da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro has adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle, making it compatible with 3rd party 1.75mm PLA filaments. The 0.3mm diameter extruder can provide a smoother print surface at a spectacular 50-micron resolution. The dimensions of this printer are 5.9” x 5.9” x 5.9 built volume and Fully enclosed design. Act fast to take advantage of the massive savings on this amazing printer for the holidays.
This is another amazing deal on a super cool piece of technology. This 3D printer is regularly priced at nearly $900 but if you are an Amazon Prime Member you can buy this 3D printer at a $115 discount on Cyber Monday. Make sure you are a registered Amazon Prime Member so you can take advantage of this amazing deal. The builder on your list is going to love using this printer and the expense is definitely going to be worth it to see how excited they are when they open this during the holidays.
This printer is one of the fastest printing machines available, its single-layer exposure only takes 1-2 seconds, and the printing speed is Max 60mm/h, which is 3 times faster than ordinary resin printers. Use this Mono X UV Photocuring LCD 3D Printer to realize remote printing management anytime and anywhere, monitor printing progress in real-time, and adjust printing parameters at any time. This is one of the most advanced 3D printers that you can buy!
Looking for a stellar deal on even more stellar tech? This 3D printer is one heck of a machine. Maybe you have a business that could benefit from printing parts and items on the fly. Maybe you have a need to fix things around the house and need a 3D printer to do so. There are a million reasons why you might need a dope printer like this and if you do need one or someone on your shopping list needs one then you should be able to save a good amount of money when purchasing.
The voxel has a quick change nozzle that allows you to change the nozzle in seconds, without the need for tools of any kind. The removable, flexible build plate makes removing a model a breeze. Simply remove and flex it to dislodge the model. The printer ships fully calibrated and ready to print out of the box. If necessary, you can easily adjust the distance between the nozzle and the bed via the touch screen interface. This deal is only available for a limited time so act fast!
Flashforge is one of the most popular 3D printer manufacturers in the world and for good reason. These printers are a welcomed addition to any home or office or business and are super easy to use. If you are looking for a great deal on an amazing machine then you have come to the right place. For a limited time, only you can save over $100 on this 3D printer from the folks at Flashforge. This deal is only good until the end of Cyber Monday so please act fast to take advantage of these savings.
A sturdy metal frame that is substantially more stable than the Creator’s original wood frame. The dimensions of the printer are 8.9 X 5.8 X 5.9 inches. It features a metal platform support plus a 10mm guide rod to ensure a precise Z axis movement and prevents the platform arm from deforming. If anyone on your list has been looking into a 3D printer this is a great choice and they will love opening their gift this year for sure.
This 3D printer is a professional level printer and for a limited time is available to Prime Members Only for a remarkable discount. This 3D printer makes for a fantastic gift to anyone on your list that loves tech and loves building things. The printer is easy to use and a lot of fun once you get the hang of it. The TL-D3 Pro dual extruder 3D printer has dual nozzles independent of each other, so you can print in dual material/duplication/mirror mode.
The Tenlog 3D Printer uses a direct drive extruder and a powerful near-end silent motor design so that it can print various filaments. The Touch Screen is easy to operate with its brand new friendly UI. It comes with several assembled parts. You can assemble the 3D printer in 3 steps, with its user manual, in about 5 minutes. Make sure you are an Amazon Prime Member so that you can take advantage of this amazing deal!