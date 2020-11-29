11 Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals

The Creality CR-10S Pro V2 3D Printer is a surprisingly smart choice for both beginner and experienced printers, despite the fairly affordable price tag. It can handle a broad range of materials, so you can print PLA, ABS, or any other popular filament type that doesn’t require a temperature beyond 165 degrees Celcius — that’s the extruder’s limit. Aside from that, though, the sky’s the limit on print materials. You get a large 12 x 12 x 15.7-inch workspace for printing. You can send jobs to the printer via USB or SD Card (but sorry, not wirelessly).

The CR-10S might give newbies some pause because it requires a substantial amount of assembly out of the box, including bolting the main gantry into place and leveling the X-axis. If you’re not a DIY sort of person, those steps can be a bit intimidating — but if you don’t mind handling a screwdriver, it’s actually fun. Once assembled, though, this printer starts to shine. It has a heated bed for better adhesion, and it includes an automatic leveler that measures the print bed in 25 places to prepare for your prints, automatically compensating for any differences in height.

In addition, the printer features an upgraded “silent” motherboard for reduced noise during printing, a high-quality extrusion mechanism for very smooth filament feeds, and a digital touchscreen on the printer for controlling the printer operation and checking status.

With this 3D printer deal on Amazon, you can save $250 off the original price. Be sure to remember to click the coupon to get the extra 20% off the sale price.