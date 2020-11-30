6 Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: Save Up to 43% Off

Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to save yourself a ton of cash on those electronics you’ve had on your wishlist. There are great tablets on sale for any age and budget. So browse through these Cyber Monday tablet deals and find one that’s perfect as a gift or for yourself.
Amazon has its Fire HD 10 tablets listed at up to 47% off for Black Friday. There are two options to choose from in Ad-Supported and Without Ad models. The latter of which is obviously a bit more expensive. Each features the same impressive 10.1-inch 1080p HD screen. Color options include black, plum, twilight blue, and white. And you’ll have the option of 32 GBs or 64 GBs of storage.
With the device’s new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, battery life is boosted to up to 12-hours and the processor is 30% faster. You can utilize Alexa handsfree. It touts a pair of cameras on the front and back with 720p HD recording. Dual-band enhanced Wi-Fi is built-in. You can download thousands of apps that allow for movies, shows, games, books, and so much more. And with the included 1-year warranty, you’ll be protected from any defects.
Giving children gifts like tablets can be a risky endeavor. But with the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, parents really don’t have to worry. Available in blue, pink, or purple, the tablet comes within a kid-proof case that should hold up to whatever your toddler can throw at it. And that resilience is backed by Amazon with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If the device breaks in any way, return it and you’ll get a replacement for free.
The 10.1-inch screen features a full 1080p HD display. Battery life is great at about 12 hours before needing a charge. A year of Amazon Kids+ comes included, offering over 20,000 books, movies, shows, and games. A 2 MP camera is built into the front so your kids can take pictures. It can record 720p video too. And it charges quickly via USB-C so that you’re impatient little ones don’t have to wait too long to jump back in.
For Black Friday, Amazon is offering a tablet deal that can help parents score a Fire HD Kids Tablet and Kid Tablet Backpack bundled together at significantly reduced prices. There are offerings for the Fire HD 10, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 7. All with case colors and backpack designed that both boys and girls will enjoy.
The New Apple iPad Pro is the titan of the tablet market. If you’ve been in the market to score one, you can save yourself a cool $150 during the company’s slate of Black Friday tablet deals. This iPad Pro is the 512 GB Wi-Fi model that comes in both white and space gray. Its incredible 12.9-inch liquid retina display features ProMotion, True Tone, and a P3 wide color gamut.
Thanks to the Pro’s A12Z Bionic chip, it’s faster than many PC and laptops on the market today. The battery lasts 10-hours, easily taking you through an entire day. It sports a 7MP TrueDepth front camera, as well as a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner on the rear. And there are four audio speakers and five studio-quality mics built-in. It really is a device that can do just about anything you ask of it – and easily take it everywhere you go too.
While it’s a little bit smaller than the 10, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is considerably cheaper and still packs many of the same great features that its big brother sports. It boasts a 1,280 x 800 8-inch HD screen that your children will love. It has 32 GB of storage with expandability up to 1 TB via MicroSD. And its battery will outlast your children with a life of about 12-hours.
The Fire HD 8 comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, giving them access to tens of thousands of entertaining movies, shows, games, books, and more. The kid-safe case comes included, protecting your tablet. But the device also comes with Amazon’s 2-year worry-free warranty in which they’ll happily replace any broken device.
You may not recognize the brand, but Vankyo’s MatrixPad S20 is a pretty impressive tablet. It boasts an Octo Core 64 bit CPU with 3 GB of RAM, ensuring it can handle multitasking across a slew of apps and games. The device runs on Android 9.0 firmware, promising compatibility and familiarity. And there’s a 5MP front and 8 MP rear camera for plenty of photography options.
It’s 1,200 x 800 10.1-inch display looks great. There are a pair of speakers built-in for quality sound. Battery life is around 10-hours which should be ample. Google Assistant is built into the tablet’s OS. And it sports the ability to connect to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even FM radio.