10 Best Deals on Refurbished Apple MacBooks and iPads That You Can Buy Online

Apple products and their accessories remain at the cutting edge of personal technology, empowering device owners across the world. However, things can become pretty pricey fast when sorting through new options.

For a limited time, during our Refurbished Event, you’ll find a variety of popular Apple creations at discounted prices. No coupons are necessary to seize these deals, but this promotion only runs from September 17 through 30, so pick them up while they’re still available!

Provides 32GB of storage.

Delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

7.9″ Retina display features more than 3.1 million pixels

Find more Apple iPad mini 2 information here.

Apple iPad Mini 2 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Accessories Bundle – $156.99 Shop Refurbished

Great visual detail via iSight and FaceTime HD Cameras.

Equipped with an Apple A7X processor.

Offers 1GB of RAM for swift operation and reliable performance.

Find more Apple iPad 5 information here.

Apple iPad 5 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $211.99 Shop Refurbished

Bluetooth connectivity allows you to sync to other devices.

Intel Turbo Boost technology offers extra power.

Edit photos and videos without crushing your power consumption.

Find more Apple MacBook Air 11″ information here.

Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished) – $265.99 Shop Refurbished

Surf the web with speed thanks to an A9 third-generation chip.

iSight camera lets users take and share stunning images.

Dual cameras make video communication less complicated.

Find more Apple iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen information here.

Apple iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Bundle – $205.99 Shop Refurbished

8MP camera features a five-element lens and a Hybrid IR filter.

Video stabilization tools.

Siri functionality gives users voice command functionality.

Find more Apple iPad Air information here.

Apple iPad Air 16GB – Space Gray (Grade B Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) Bundle – $105.99 Shop Refurbished

5th Gen Intel Core i5 enhances a powerful performance.

Up to 12 hours of battery life.

Supplies SDXC card slot.

Find more Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ information here.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle – $295.99 Shop Refurbished

Features a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 and 128GB of storage space.

and 128GB of storage space. Upgrade your processing power with Intel Turbo Boost technology.

Bluetooth connectivity makes for easy syncing and sharing.

Find more Apple MacBook Air 11.6″ information here.

Apple MacBook Air 11.6″ Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – $282.99 Shop Refurbished

iOS 15 provides the latest tools and features from Apple.

The battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Get online anytime, anywhere via a wireless network or hotspot.

Find more Apple iPad Air 3rd Gen 10.5″ information here.

Apple iPad Air 3rd Gen 10.5″ 64GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: WiFi Only) + Accessories Bundle – $349.99 Shop Refurbished

Look your best with a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera.

Bluetooth 4.2 allows for the easy transfer of data to and from compatible devices.

Comes in an original Apple box.

Find more Apple iPad mini 4 information here.

Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle – $289.99 Shop Refurbished

Designed with dual microphones and two sets of stereo speakers.

Browse the web, work, or game without a charge for up to 10 hours.

Weighs less than one pound.

Find more Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ information here.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $310.99 Shop Refurbished

Prices subject to change.

Heavy may receive a commission if you purchase a product through a link on this page.