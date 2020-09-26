9 Best Eyewash Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide

Regardless of whether you are buying for home or for your business an eyewash station can be a really useful tool to have. If you are in the market for an upgrade or your first, this list will help you decide which is the perfect fit for your specific needs. Check out your buyer’s guide for the best eyewash stations.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $103.64 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $167.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $140.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $136.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $360.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $142.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $493.26 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $260.20 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Speakman SE-4400 GravityFlo 9-Gallon Portable Emergency EyewashPrice: $103.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three size options
- Portable
- Good for home or business use
- Meets OSHA standards
- Available in one color
- Weighs 8lbs when empty
- Limited warranty
While there are a ton of different makes and models when it comes to eyewash stations, having one that can travel to both your home and business is a clutch purchase. No matter if you need one in your home workshop or your office/business getting a station that is portable will solve both issues and save you some serious coin. The kit’s unique activation tray allows you to mount the unit on a wall, table, shelf, or even the tailgate of a truck making it super mobile. The station fully complies with OSHA regulations as well as provides you with the full 15 minutes of eyewash capabilities. The featured station is a 9-gallon option. If that is too small or you require something bigger there is also a 20-gallon setup and a larger 21-gallon station.
Find more Speakman SE-4400 GravityFlo 9-Gallon Portable Eyewash information and reviews here.
-
2. Radians Emergency Eyewash StationPrice: $167.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Meets ANSI Z358. 1 standard
- 16-gallon
- 15 minute continuous run time
- Wall mounted
- One size option
- Available in only one color
- Not portable
Adding an eyewash station can be difficult, especially if you are trying to match it to your existing garden or home decor. Luckily the makes of the Radians eyewash station have thought of that dilemma and built an eyewash station with a cool look. This bright green station is a wall-mounted station that will look great in your business or home if mounted in your garage, office space, or patio. Includes an easy-to-mount wall bracket, portable water preservative, test log card, and drainage hose. This station will provide you with 16-gallons of water and 15 minutes of continuous water which meets ANSI Z358. 1 standard.
Find more Radians Emergency Eyewash Station information and reviews here.
-
3. Speakman SE-580 Traditional Series Wall-Mounted Emergency EyewashPrice: $140.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Meets safety standards
- 15 minute continuous flow
- Easy to mount bracket
- Plastic and stainless steel options
- Plumbing hookup can be tricky
- Weighs over 8lbs
- Not portable
Looking for a more traditional eyewash station to fit your home, office, or garden area? This station from Speakman, one of the premier names in emergency eyewash stations, is one of the more popular options for businesses. The station features two high-pressure nozzles that spray directly into your eyes while also containing the water and substances that are flushed out in a handy bowl/sink.
Once the stainless steel push-handle has been activated, the eye washer station’s stay-open ball valve allows hands-free operation. The nozzles include two dust covers that will prevent the water from getting contaminated prior to use. This station meets safety requirements and will provide 15 minutes of continuous flow. If you are looking for a more industrial option there is a stainless steel eyewash station available.
Find more Speakman SE-580 Wall-Mounted Emergency Eyewash information and reviews here.
-
4. JJ CARE Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Eyewash StationPrice: $136.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Meets safety standards
- Stainless steel design
- Easy to hook up
- Comes with free sign
- Not portable
- One color only
- Some assembly required
Another industrial option that will look great in your garage or business or wherever you need it. This station features a free eyewash emergency sign. The station is made with plastic and stainless steel and hooks up to any faucet plumbing. The steel push handle and two, strategically placed nozzles are standard and will provide you with 15 minutes of continuous flow.
This station is fully OSHA approved and complies with ANSI Z385.1 standards. The twin dust covers over the nozzles will prevent any type of cross-contamination. The station is stainless steel so it is easy to clean and drain after any emergency use. Hooking it up to your existing faucet plumbing is super easy and takes minutes before it is fully functional.
Find more JJ CARE Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Eyewash Station information and reviews here.
-
5. Sperian Fendall Pure Flow Eyewash StationPrice: $360.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- No plumbing required
- Uses saline solution
- Easily mounts to walls
- Saline solution not included
- One color choice
- Heavier than most options
If you are in the market for something a little different then this option from Sperian Fendall is going to be a great choice. This is a lightweight, gravity-fed eyewash station which is a bit different from the low-pressure eyewash stations we have already covered in this list. This emergency eyewash station delivers the required 15 minutes of flushing with a preserved, buffered, saline solution that is superior to tap water for emergency eye care.
This station needs no plumbing to work. Factory-sealed fluid cartridges eliminate mixing, measuring, and the opportunity for airborne particles or microorganisms to contaminate the fluid before use. The fluid reservoir captures waste fluid to eliminate spill hazards and simplify fluid disposal. This station can be mounted on a wall easily or can be taken with you on the go.
Find more Sperian Fendall Pure Flow Eyewash Station information and reviews here.
-
6. SmarterFresh Faucet Mounted Eyewash StationPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to install
- Attaches to most sinks and faucets
- Less expensive than other options
- Instructions included
- Not OSHA approved
- Only one style
- More for home than business
The faucet-mounted eyewash station from Smarterfresh is the quick and easy alternative to the bigger options on this list. If you don’t have the plumbing setup or space for one of the bigger, more traditional eyewash stations but still have the need for one then this is a great option. The station screws easily onto your existing faucet and come with additional nuts and bolts to make the mounting even easier.
Eye flush station includes everything that you need for most commonly used faucets; three eyewash kit Adapters (15/16″-27, 13/16″-27 and 3/8″ IPS), the eye station body has 55/64″-27 Female Thread connection, sticker sign, and simple installation instructions. Even the least handy of people can install this station in minutes. SmarterFresh faucet-mounted eyewash stations will convert any faucet into an emergency eyewash station without impacting normal faucet operation. The eyewash brackets swivel and adjust so you can achieve the perfect, recommended 15-minute flow.
Find more SmarterFresh Faucet Mounted Eyewash Station information and reviews here.
-
7. Fendall Flash Flood Secondary Emergency Eye Wash StationPrice: $142.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- Easy to mount
- Saline eyewash
- Perfect for homes and businesses
- Not OSHA certified
- Secondary station only
- 6 total minutes of flow
Fendell is one of the premier names in eyewash stations for businesses. This station is considered a secondary eyewash station that provides immediate treatment while en route to a primary eyewash station. While primary stations are required to provide 15 minutes of continuous flow, this station provides 3 minutes of flow to each eye to prevent long term damage when you cannot access a primary eyewash station immediately.
Includes 1-Gallon (3.8 L) cartridge of buffered, pH-balanced saline eyewash that is superior to tap water which may contain harmful bacteria and contaminants. While this station is wall-mounted it is still considered portable because of how easy it is to hook up t any faucet plumbing. Dual nozzles provide hands-free flushing to both eyes; strap removes easily for hands-free flushing, leaving hands free to hold eyelids open; highly visible instructions on the front.
Find more Fendall Flash Flood Secondary EyeWash Station information and reviews here.
-
8. Speakman SE-695 Traditional Series Combination Emergency Eyewash StationPrice: $493.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OSHA certified
- Eyewash and shower
- Great for industrial use
- ANSI/ISEA Z385.1 compliant
- Not portable
- Assembly required
- Semi-difficult setup
If you have ever worked in a warehouse or industrial business setting before you have probably seen this item. The combination eyewash station and emergency shower is a great item to have if you are working with contaminants that can injure your eyes or skin. This easy to use system provides proper signage and is OSHA certified for businesses. While it isn’t incredibly easy to set up you can connect it to plumbing and have it working in minutes.
The item includes a high visibility pull-rod activated shower and push-handle activated eye/face wash. The eyewash is more of a traditional system with two nozzles that will spray water for 15 minutes which complies with regulations. The unit features an ABS plastic 8-inch shower head and two nozzles with dust covers to prevent contamination. The dimensions are 30 x 14.88 x 93.75 inches and it weighs just over 40lbs.
Find more Speakman SE-695 Combination Emergency Eyewash Station information and reviews here.
-
9. Guardian Equipment G1814 Wall Mount Eye WashPrice: $260.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy setup
- Meets OSHA standards
- Comes completely assembled
- Water tested prior to shipping
- Not portable
- Not saline
- One size/color
Like some of the other traditional eyewash stations with stainless steel bowl, this station can easily hook up to your faucet and mount on your wall. The easy install is a great foreshadow of how easy this item is to use one it is hooked up. The directions are clearly labeled on the eyewash sign that comes with the unit.
Includes Two GS-Plus spray heads. Each head has a “flip top” dust cover, internal flow control, and filter to remove impurities from the water flow. The chrome-plated spray valves are made in the US and prevent rust and corrosion. The item features a heavy-duty cast aluminum wall bracket with corrosion-resistant powder-coated finish. This eyewash station meets OSHA requirements and will work both in your home or your business.
Find more Guardian Equipment G1814 Wall Mount Eye Wash information and reviews here.
Why Invest in an Eyewash Station?
If you own a business or like to take on projects in your home or garage then getting yourself an eyewash station is a great move. The station will keep you from injuring yourself or your employee from injuring themselves while on the job. All of these stations can be hooked up to existing plumbing and some of them are even portable. There are eyewash stations that meet all safety requirements for your business and you can be up and running with most of these in minutes.
When it comes to eyewash stations, gravity-fed and portable are going to serve you in more ways than the traditional, wall-mounted stations. Being able to take the station with you is an added plus that will ensure you never leave home without it. This eyewash station is both portable and has the ability to be wall-mounted so it is the best of both worlds.
Working in a warehouse or industrial setting can be dangerous. There are hazards lurking around every corner. Most businesses work very hard to meet all OSHA requirements and having an eyewash station is one of those standards that can save lives while on the job. Investing in a combination eyewash station and shower is a great move to keep your workers safe and give them peace of mind while working.
If you aren't sure what size eyewash station to invest in there are multiple options out there to choose from. The Speakman SE-4400 comes in three sizes. The 9-gallon option, the 20-gallon option, and a larger, 21-gallon option. This eyewash station is also portable and easy to set up and use.
See Also:
- 11 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Evaporative Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save
- 13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 7 Best Chest Freezers: The Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.