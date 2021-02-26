FreshBooks vs. QuickBooks vs. Sage: Which Is Right For Your Business?

FreshBooks is one of the leading cloud-based accounting software available in the market. It provides a comprehensive list of features to manage accounting needs for small to mid-size businesses. Its features include invoicing, time tracking, record keeping, salary evaluations, projects, and team collaborations, among others.

FreshBooks has been a popular choice for millions of clients across different countries ever since its inception. That is mostly due to the features provided by the site that cover just about everything an entrepreneur would need for their accounting. However, knowing that it offers many features doesn’t qualify FreshBooks as the best accounting software for your business. Therefore, we’ll take a look at the benefits and drawbacks of FreshBooks to provide you with all the information you need before you make a choice on the best accounting software for your business.

One of the reasons FreshBooks is so popular is its affordable pricing plans. The price depends on the number of customers you register on the platform. You get Lite at $15 a month for up to 5 clients. Plus lets you bill up to 50 clients for $25 per month, and the Premium plan allows for up to 500 clients at $50 per month. Additionally, you can get a custom pricing plan if your clients exceed 500.

FreshBooks is known for its customer support. In fact, a significant number of the reviews you will find online about FreshBooks praise its customer support. The quality of the service, the timing of the response, and the solutions offered are some of the highlighted strong points of FreshBooks’ customer support service. Having timely customer service is one of the things you should consider when choosing your accounting software because it could save you significant time and money when you encounter problems with the software.

Running a business requires the support of different tools. Therefore, it is important to consider whether these tools can integrate with each other. Integration makes all the difference. It is not just about how much time is saved, it is also about a seamless transfer of information from one service to another without risk of information loss. FreshBooks is known for its integration with different business tools including QuickBooks, GSuite, Xero, and HubSpot, among others. Additionally, FreshBooks is supported across multiple platforms including Linux, Windows, Android, MAC OS, and Unix, among others.

In a bid to revamp FreshBooks, the website introduced a new version of FreshBooks a few years ago. However, most of the features in FreshBooks Classic, which is what we call the old version, have yet to be imported into the new version. The major selling point of FreshBooks is its features, but there is dissatisfaction with the huge number of features missing from the new version.

Although the UI for the website is a strong selling point for FreshBooks, the same cannot be said for the UI in the mobile apps. Some of the features on the site are missing in the mobile apps.

Overall, FreshBooks is one of the most affordable accounting software options, and it’s easy to use.