7 Best Gaming Bags & Backpacks: Which is Right for You?

No matter what type of gaming you partake in, it is always all about the hardware. Physical components like consoles, controllers, and headsets are so bulky and delicate that even something portable like a gaming laptop or a Nintendo Switch warrants a specially made luggage option. Read on to discover to best gaming bags for everything from board games, to tabletop roleplaying, to full-size PC setups.
1. Best Gaming Laptop Backpack: Acer Predator M-UtilityPrice: $202.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable compartment dividers
- Comfy shoulder straps
- Water-resistant design
- No compression straps
- High price tag
- Bulky design
While most gaming laptops are compact enough to fit into any standard backpack, that doesn’t mean they’ll adequately protect your setup while you are traveling from point A to point B. That’s why I recommend the Acer Predator M-Utility Backpack, which is designed from the top down for gamers.
Its standout feature over normal backpacks is its dedicated compartments, which give you cushioned pockets for delicate components like controllers and headsets. It, of course, also has a dedicated laptop pocket, which is thoroughly padded and large enough to hold a 17-inch laptop. The bag is made from 1680D ballistic polyester, which provides some water resistance to its contents as well. When you throw in the side compartments and external straps, you could easily fill this bag with a week’s worth of gear.
But with that rigid design and massive storage space, this bag ends up being pretty bulky. It doesn’t compress down easily for storage, so it can be a bit much if you don’t have a lot of extra stuff to pack into it. But considering it is a perfectly serviceable backpack on its own, it can easily be worth the investment despite its high price tag.
2. Best Nintendo Switch Bag: USA Gear Switch CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable compartment dividers
- Water-resistant design
- Padded shoulder strap
- Could use more padding
- Elastic wears out quickly
- Nowhere to store games
One of my favorite things about the Nintendo Switch is how easy it is to play on the go using the portable screen. But if you want to use your Switch with a controller and played on the big screen, then you’ll need the USA Gear Switch Case. It is the best Nintendo Switch bag we’ve come across that has room for the console, the dock, the cables, and several controllers.
This messenger bag has two compartments which are separated by a middle compartment wall to keep the contents from spilling out when it opens. One side has a large compartment with an elastic security strap. This is meant to house your console and any hardshell case you have for it. There is plenty of excess room for other large items too such as the HDMI dock. The reverse side of the bag has adjustable compartment dividers to protect smaller items such as controllers or adapters. There is an outside pocket for cables and other small items, and all of these compartments are at least partially water-resistant.
The only thing it is missing is some slots to store games. Aside from that, the USA Gear case gives us everything we could ask for from a Nintendo Switch bag, making it a great choice for competitive Smash Bros. players and couch co-op enthusiasts alike.
3. Best PS5 Bag: USA Gear PS5 CasePros:
Cons:
- Adjustable compartment dividers
- Padded shoulder strap
- Water-resistant design
- Could use more padding
- Elastic wears out quickly
- No room for PSVR
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a smash hit for console gamers, which is why it wouldn’t surprise anyone if you wanted to take your new console with you every time you visit a friend or take a vacation. The USA Gear PS5 Case is one of the safest ways to carry your PS5 setup with you, as it is designed with adjustable compartments to accommodate all of the console’s must-have accessories.
This tote-style bag consists of one large compartment that is sub-divided by an inner wall and six adjustable compartment dividers. The more open side is designed to hold the console itself, with elastic straps to keep it from jostling around during travel. The other side uses velcro dividers to create compartments for whatever you may need from some extra controllers to your favorite games, to a headset. The one thing that probably won’t fit is a PSVR headset, but hey, portable gaming has to have some limitations.
4. Best XBox Series X Bag: USA Gear Xbox CasePros:
Cons:
- Adjustable compartment dividers
- Water-resistant design
- Padded shoulder strap
- Could use more padding
- Elastic wears out quickly
- Not a lot of extra space
Because of its unusual dimensions, the Xbox Series X doesn’t fit comfortably into a normal backpack. That’s why we recommend the USA Gear Xbox Case for your portable Xbox gaming needs. This bag has several padded compartments that are specially designed for holding either the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S console and its accessories. And if you have an older XBox console (the Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, or the Xbox 360), then you can still keep it safe during travel with the USA Gear XBox One Console Bag.
The padded dividers are fully adjustable, which allows it to work with a variety of different setups. However, in its default configuration, it is almost perfect for holding four controllers plus a headset. As with all USA Gear bags, there is an outside pocket for cables and adapters and the RipStop nylon exterior helps provide some extra water resistance while traveling.
5. Best DnD Bag: Enhance Tabletop RPG Adventurer’s BagPros:
Cons:
- Foam storage for minifigs
- Durable padded design
- Padded shoulder strap
- Not waterproof
- Zippers can be finicky
- Not large enough to hold terrain
Though one of the appeals of Dungeons & Dragons is that you can theoretically play with just some paper, a set of dice, and some PDFs of the rulebooks, in practice, things get a little more complicated. First, you start with some minifigures and then you incorporate some expanded rulebooks until all of a sudden you need an Enhance Tabletop RPG Adventurer’s Bag to carry all of your supplies.
This gaming bag is specially designed with tabletop role-playing in mind. Most uniquely, it has a foam storage section designed to house up to 16 28mm figures to represent your players and NPCs. But I also appreciate the battle map carrying loop, which is useful if you have an oversized rollout playmat. The main compartment is adequately sized to hold a stack of rulebooks or some smaller terrain pieces. Crafty DMs beware, though, as this bag is certainly not large enough to hold complex terrain setups.
The Enhance Adventurer’s Bag also includes three exterior pockets, one of which is the perfect size to hold character sheets and other notes. I only wish this bag offered as much water resistance as it did padding. But as it were, you would be wise to not leave this bag out in the rain.
6. Best Boardgame Bag: Geekon Ultimate Boardgame BackpackPrice: $164.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expandable main compartment
- Foam padded frame
- Water-resistant design
- Bulky design
- Small side pockets
- High price tag
Boardgames are undergoing a renaissance of sorts, and you can take it from a nerd like me that hobby board gaming is here to stay. That’s why it is a good idea for any boardgame enthusiast to have a dedicated bag like the Ultimate Boardgame Backpack for packing along their favorite games. These games can get pretty expensive, after all. I’m looking at you, Gloomhaven (and, yes, Gloomhaven actually fits in this bag).
The genius behind this bag is its expandable main compartment, which can extend outward to 16.5 x 13.7 x 12.5 inches. That’s large enough to hold a serious grip of games. The bag has a durable EVA foam frame as well, so it won’t crush your aging boardgame boxes as it gets more full. The bag has several external pockets as well, but they are quite small compared to the main one. With that in mind, it can be somewhat difficult packing large non-boardgame items as you typically won’t want to put them in with the games. But hey, if you have to choose between packing an umbrella and packing Sushi Party Go, I think we all know what takes priority. After all, this bag is respectably waterproofed down to its zippers.
It may be a little expensive considering that this bag is somewhat awkward to use for non-boardgame items. But for serious boardgame geeks, this gaming bag is well worth the price. And that is doubly true if you have other hobbies that involve bulky square items.
7. Best Gaming PC Bag: Curmio Desktop Carrying CasePros:
Cons:
- Thick padded walls
- Large side pocket
- Comfy carry handle
- Narrow compartment opening
- Only holds small monitors
- Not waterproof
I know what you’re thinking. Why would someone carry around an entire gaming PC setup instead of just settling for a gaming laptop? Well, the type of person to assemble their own gaming rig is the type of person who makes no compromise in performance. That’s why when it comes to carrying your PC across town for a LAN event, we suggest a no-nonsense tote bag like the Curmio Desktop Carrying Case.
This foam-padded nylon bag has a large 21L capacity and smart internal compartmentalization. The largest compartment is suited to carry an ATX Full Power PC case, and it has a built-in divider that could fit a small monitor. Its wide side pocket can easily fit a keyboard, a mouse, a gaming headset, and some extra cables too.
And that is why I still don’t need a gaming laptop.
