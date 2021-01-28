7 Best Gaming Bags & Backpacks: Which is Right for You?

While most gaming laptops are compact enough to fit into any standard backpack, that doesn’t mean they’ll adequately protect your setup while you are traveling from point A to point B. That’s why I recommend the Acer Predator M-Utility Backpack, which is designed from the top down for gamers.

Its standout feature over normal backpacks is its dedicated compartments, which give you cushioned pockets for delicate components like controllers and headsets. It, of course, also has a dedicated laptop pocket, which is thoroughly padded and large enough to hold a 17-inch laptop. The bag is made from 1680D ballistic polyester, which provides some water resistance to its contents as well. When you throw in the side compartments and external straps, you could easily fill this bag with a week’s worth of gear.

But with that rigid design and massive storage space, this bag ends up being pretty bulky. It doesn’t compress down easily for storage, so it can be a bit much if you don’t have a lot of extra stuff to pack into it. But considering it is a perfectly serviceable backpack on its own, it can easily be worth the investment despite its high price tag.