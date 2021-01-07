11 Best Home Office Printers to WFH (Updated!)

Whether you’re new to working from home or you’re a seasoned pro, there’s one thing you need in addition to your devices. Home office printers let you print, scan, copy, and fax, all with ease of operation and the flexibility to keep your family on task as well. Set up your home office with an adjustable standing desk and an ergonomic office chair and you can turn even a small space into a fully functional place of work.

The best printers for home use are so simple to set up, and they offer features that might just make those huge office printers obsolete. Better yet, once you’ve found the perfect solution for your needs, you’ll enjoy printing photos and finding other creative options for their use – plus, they’ll make your documents look professional if you find yourself back on the job market as we begin to recover from this economic downturn.

We’ve included some higher-end printers, as well as several basic-but-affordable models, so you’ll easily find one that best suits your projects, both short and long term.