6 Best KVM Switches for Dual Monitors

While there are many different factors to consider when picking a KVM switch for your home office, the TESmart HKS0402A1U stands out as an all-around solid pick for any PCs that have native support for dual HDMI connections. It offers fast switching between two source machines and is capable of delivering 4K video to two monitors at 60Hz.

This KVM switch comes with all necessary cables as well as a wireless IR remote that can be used to swap sources from across the room. Alternatively, you can use the onboard switch button or the scroll lock button on your keyboard. The switch has three USB 2.0 inputs, two of which are meant to connect your keyboard and mouse, and one of which is for extra peripherals. You can connect a USB hub to this port if you need additional devices but note that it won’t transfer data as quickly as a USB 3.0 port would. Also note that you should only connect a USB hub with dedicated power.

All in all, the TESmart HKS0402A1U is a great way to streamline your desktop setup by minimizing your need for a second keyboard, mouse, and monitor. And if you want to get even more mileage out of your keyboard, you can also consider browsing our list of the best keyboard and mouse adapters for gaming consoles.

Dimensions: 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.4 inches

Inputs: 2 HDMI+HDMI, 3 USB 2.0

Outputs: 1 HDMI+HDMI, 2 USB 3.0

Max resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz