11 Best MacBook Pro Stands For Desk Use

The Twelve South Curve Flex might be a bit on the expensive side but it is so stylish and adaptive that I still consider it the best MacBook Pro stand I’ve tried. The Curve Flex has two sets of hinges, one to adjust the height of the laptop stand from 2 to 11 inches. The top hinges are used to lock in the angle at which your keyboard sits. This can be useful if you still plan to use the keyboard or touchpad of this laptop.

The aluminum stand has tabs at to keep your laptop in place when angled up and they fit even the largest MacBook Pro models fine. Don’t plan to use this with a 17-inch laptop, though, as it barely fits those. The two contact points of the stand have a grippy silicone rubber to keep the stand or laptop from sliding around while in use. Is it the best price value on our list? No. But is it the best user experience? Probably.

Twelve South also makes one of my favorite MacBook Pro cases, proving that the company is indeed a dominant force in the MacBook accessory world.