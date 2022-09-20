11 Best MacBook Pro Stands For Desk Use

The Apple MacBook Pro is one of the best workhorse laptops out there, which is why so many people use it as their main work computer. That’s because it runs fast and doesn’t require a full-on piece of luggage to bring it with you on the go. But when you are working from a desk, you would be wise to use a MacBook Pro stand to improve the ergonomic situation from your workspace. After all, I highly doubt you’re actually using this laptop on your lap.
1. Overall Best MacBook Stand: Twelve South Curve FlexPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable angle
- Stable anti-slip design
- Adjustable height of 2"-11"
- Sturdy aluminum body
- High price tag
- No cable management
- Doesn't fit 17-inch laptops well
The Twelve South Curve Flex might be a bit on the expensive side but it is so stylish and adaptive that I still consider it the best MacBook Pro stand I’ve tried. The Curve Flex has two sets of hinges, one to adjust the height of the laptop stand from 2 to 11 inches. The top hinges are used to lock in the angle at which your keyboard sits. This can be useful if you still plan to use the keyboard or touchpad of this laptop.
The aluminum stand has tabs at to keep your laptop in place when angled up and they fit even the largest MacBook Pro models fine. Don’t plan to use this with a 17-inch laptop, though, as it barely fits those. The two contact points of the stand have a grippy silicone rubber to keep the stand or laptop from sliding around while in use. Is it the best price value on our list? No. But is it the best user experience? Probably.
Twelve South also makes one of my favorite MacBook Pro cases, proving that the company is indeed a dominant force in the MacBook accessory world.
2. Best Sit-to-Stand MacBook Stand: Tounee
Cons:
- Adjustable height of 2.1" to 21"
- Swivel base
- Adjustable angle
- Overbalance risk
- No cable management
- Stiff hinges
Can’t afford a full convertible standing desk? No problem. The Tounee Sit-to-Stand MacBook Stand offers the same basic experience at a fraction of the price of a desk riser. This stand can rise from its minimum height of 2 inches to its maximum height of 21 inches. Depending on your height and your desk’s height, this means it can raise your keyboard and display to a level where you can comfortably stand up while working.
Even if you don’t use it to stand at your desk, the Tounee laptop stand still offers ergonomic improvements over a normal desk setup with its adjustable angle. Angling your MacBook down gives you a better view of the keyboard, which is nice for typing. You do have to be quite firm when adjusting the hinges, though. The base of this laptop stand swivels as well, which is useful too.
In fact, this stand is so flexible that there is a slim risk of adjusting your laptop beyond the stand’s natural ability to balance. I haven’t had this happen to me but be careful regardless, as other users have reported this. This shortcoming aside, the Tounee Sit-to-Stand MacBook Stand is a great ergonomic upgrade for any desk setup.
3. Best MacBook Stand with Dock: TobenonePros:
Cons:
- Detachable USB-C hub
- Portable design
- Improves airflow
- Not height adjustable
- No cable management
- Not angle adjustable
The Tobenone 8-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Stand is a MacBook Pro accessory that pulls double duty as both an ergonomic stand and a USB-C hub. The detachable hub in the back connects to your laptop’s USB-C port and provides additional connections like a 1GB ethernet port a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD/TF card reader, and another USB-C port. This hardware is all plug-and-play with Mac devices but it isn’t compatible with older MacBook Pros. Make sure you have a USB-C model before you purchase this stand.
The stand portion does leave a little to be desired but it still provides some lift for a better typing angle and improved airflow for your MacBook. The rear kickstand gives your laptop keyboard a 30-degree viewing angle, effectively lifting the display up about 3.5 inches too. If you absolutely need a stand with adjustable display height, then you’d ultimately be better off buying a separate USB-C hub and stand. If, however, you can live without an adjustable height, then the Tobenone 8-in-1 Stand is a nifty accessory to have.
Want to improve your user experience even further? Consider a MacBook Pro keyboard cover to keep your keys looking fresh and clean.
4. Best MacBook Stand with Fan: EPN
Cons:
- Built-in cooling fan
- Adjustable height of 1.5"-11"
- Adjustable angle
- Sturdy aluminum body
- Requires a USB-A port
- No cable management
- Stiff hinges
If you have an older MacBook Pro then it probably runs a bit hot. The EPN Cooling Fan Laptop Stand is an easy remedy for that, combining the functionality of a laptop cooling pad with the form of a laptop stand. Not only does it improve airflow by lifting your laptop up to 9 inches off the desk but it also has plug-in fans that help disperse heat even better.
The fans do require a USB-A port to be plugged into, which is reasonable but troubling for those with an M1 MacBook or newer. These do not have USB-A ports so you will need an adapter to plug this in. But even without the fans this stand from EPN will still cool your laptop. And since you can adjust the angle of the top tray as well as the height, this device makes it much more comfortable to use your laptop at a desk.
5. Best Vertical MacBook Stand: Twelve South BookArc
Cons:
- Built-in cable catch
- Small desk footprint
- Sturdy aluminum body
- Only for storage, not use
- May require an insert
- Not height adjustable
Though I’ve mostly covered MacBook Pro stands for typing and working, there are also laptop stands meant to house your laptop vertically and folded up, such as the Twelve South BookArc. This sturdy aluminum accessory is specially designed to house your MacBook while it charges. It has a built-in cable catch to keep your charging cable handy and comes in silver or space grey.
One thing to note, though, is that you may need a special insert to properly stand up newer MacBooks. Thankfully all of these are available on the BookArc’s Amazon listing and you can reference the listing’s (slightly out-of-date) insert sizing chart for better clarification.
6. Best Portable MacBook Pro Stand: iVoler
Cons:
- Angle adjustable
- Portable folding design
- Improves airflow
- Not height adjustable
- No cable management
- Lacks stability
The iVoler Portable MacBook Stand is great for improving your typing on the go, as its lightweight folding design lends itself well to tossing in a MacBook Pro sleeve along with your laptop. It is large enough to hold a 15.6-inch laptop when extended yet it is only. 1.7 inches wide when folded up.
The iVoler stand can be adjusted to hold any angle from 0 to 40 degrees, offering an improved viewing angle over your keyboard and some improved airflow for the laptop itself. The case does not offer adjustable heights. This case lacks stability compared to larger stands, but this is forgivable considering the form factor. Plus, the non-slip silicone elements do a good job of keeping everything stable. The iVoler stand may be tiny but it is certainly still one of the best MacBook Pro stands available for users on the go.
7. Best Budget MacBook Pro Stand: Soundance
Cons:
- Sturdy and durable aluminum body
- Easy assembly
- Lots of color options
- Not height adjustable
- No cable management
- Not angle adjustable
There are some pretty high-tech laptop stands around but if you’re just looking for a simple and inexpensive option without any frills, then the Soundance MacBook Pro Stand is a great choice. This stand ships in three parts, most of which are metal-coated plastic. Once you connect the pieces you end up with a sturdy and durable laptop stand that helps open up real estate on your desk.
You can’t adjust the height or the angle of the Soundance stand but you shouldn’t have to if you plan to place a separate keyboard and mouse underneath this stand. Ergonomically speaking, this is the preferred option since you want a solid surface to brace your wrists while you type anyway. But that does mean that this stand is not quite as versatile as others I reviewed. Still, there is something to be said for its simplicity. It is designed to do just one thing and it does that thing quite well.
What is the Purpose of a MacBook Pro Stand?
Stop me if you've heard this one before but laptops are actually very unhealthy to use on your lap.
In fact, a recent study from the Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering cites health risks from heat, electromagnetic fields generated by laptop’s internal electronic circuits, and Wi-Fi Radiofrequency radiation hazards all as reasons to not use a laptop on your lap. That's why so many people now use their laptop from a desk.
Now here's where laptop stands enter into the conversation. Using a laptop at a desk can do some real damage to your posture as well, since most users have to crane their necks downwards to see their screens and keyboards. A proper MacBook Pro stand helps alleviate this issue by bringing your laptop's display closer to eye-level. It also frees up desk space so you can use a dedicated keyboard and mouse, which both have their own ergonomic benefits too.
The benefits don't stop there, though, as you can also find MacBook Pro stands with built-in features like cooling fans and USB-C hubs. Between these extra features and the good 'ol ergonomic benefits, a stand is definitely one of the most crucial MacBook accessories you can invest in.