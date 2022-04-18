11 Best Mini Guitar Amp Heads: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Mesa Boogie Mini-Rectifier 25 is a fully-featured monster amp in a small package. Distilling the tones of its larger brethren into a mini amp head, this Mini-Rectifier is still going to be plenty loud at 25 watts. You get two channels with entirely independent controls; that’s both EQ and volume.

What sets this apart from a great many other options is that not only can you choose between the clean and drive channels, each of those channels can be configured separately using one of four different voices. The clean channels allow you to choose between standard Clean and Pushed, which gives you that edge-of-breakup chunky tone.

The drive channel has a Vintage and a Modern setting, the function of which should be fairly obvious to most. In addition, each channel is independently selectable between 10 and 25 watts, which gives you a multitude of on-the-fly headroom and drive options to be dialed in for your bedroom or stage needs. The Mini-Rectifier may be pricey but it is certainly one of the best mini guitar amp heads out there for guitarists of all varieties.

Specs: