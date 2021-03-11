5 Best Computer Monitor Cases

As long as your monitor or display is between 27 and 32 inches, the Rufntuf Roto Monitor Case is hands-down the safest option for transporting it to and from events. It is made from roto-molded polyethylene that is supplemented with internal foam padding that promises to shield your monitor from drops on all sides. It also has a comfortable carry handle and detachable shoulder strap. But its hard shell form factor is not without compromises.

One of the most glaring issues is that this case is not sized to fit a monitor stand, nor is there an external accessory pocket to store one for travel. Of course, if you can always put that with the rest of your PC setup, which I assume you would also bring wherever you bring a monitor. The other issue is that this monitor case only supports flat displays up to 32 inches and there is almost no wiggle room because of its rigid construction. If, however, your monitor fits within its dimensions, then the Rufntuf Roto case is the next best option besides going all-out with a water-tight Pelican case.