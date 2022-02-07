9 Best Motion Sickness Bands: Your Buyer’s Guide

Motion sickness can strike when traveling by plane or boat, or even while gaming with a VR headset. And according to the U.S. Army Research Institute, almost everyone experiences motion sickness symptoms of some kind under the right conditions. Check out the best motion sickness bands on the market today and fight back against nausea.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $150.00 Shop now at layoffpain.com
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator BandPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- 1 week battery life
- IP65-rated for water resistance
- Wristband is not secure
- Can be uncomfortable to wear
- High price tag
The EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band is clinically proven to be an effective antiemetic, reducing nausea caused by motion sickness, chemotherapy, and more. This wristband borrows the same principle that powers the Reliefband to disrupt the neural pathways that cause you to experience nausea.
This wristband is meant to be worn opposite of how you would wear a wristwatch, with the face on the underside of the wrist. Positioning it as so can be uncomfortable, but this allows the EmeTerm’s electrical contacts to make a direct connection to the median nerve of the wrists.
The band has a simple design that looks like a sports smartwatch. It is IP65-rated for water resistance. Its watch face consists of a five LED display to track the intensity of its electromagnetic pulses, and a single button for both powering the wristband on and adjusting its intensity.
Its five different power settings are meant to match different degrees of gastrointestinal discomfort. The band emits an increasingly stronger electric pulse across your wrist which tingles slightly more with increasing level. It is quite effective for most people, though some don’t experience the effects as significantly.
Its long-lasting rechargeable battery makes it a viable candidate for treating everyday causes of nausea like vertigo and morning sickness. It recharges via Micro USB and can last anywhere from three days to a week depending on how often it is used. Recharge times are quick, ranging from 1.5 to 2 hours.
Unless your wrist is unusually bulky or thin, the EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band is a great fit for anyone looking to quell nausea before it gets out of hand.
Find more EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band information and reviews here.
-
2. Reliefband 2Price: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- 17-hour battery life
- Included conductivity gel increases effectiveness
- Battery drains quickly when not in use
- Wrist bands are somewhat stiff
- High price tag
The Reliefband 2 is a complex neuromodulation tool that is ideal for those with no patience for nausea. It uses electrostimulation to disrupt the sickening signals that your brain sends to your body when you experience unpredictable motion. It delivers electromagnetic pulses of adjustable intensity to your Nei-Kuan pressure point, which disrupts the neural pathways associated with nausea.
The process of so-called neuromodulation involves sending electric pulses to the vagus nerve, which block out the signals that your brain send to the gastric system when it feels sensory conflicts.
Otherwise, when a boat’s deck lurches beneath your feet, your body automatically responds to the strange gravitational effects as if it were symptoms of a sickness. The body would normally eliminate the source of any sickness with involuntary vomiting but the acustimulation of the electric pulses bypasses that signal entirely.
The digital interface is simple, with independent buttons to increase or decrease the intensity of the electromagnetic pulses. At the highest setting, the pulses just feel like a slight tingle, yet they instantly quell nauseous feelings for a large number of users.
The intensity down button also serves as a power button. The intensity level and remaining battery life are displayed clearly on its screen. The wristband is lightweight and water-resistant, but the stiffness of the wristband can make this band uncomfortable to wear for long durations.
Unfortunately, this is true of almost all motion sickness bands, as you must wear this wristband snugly in order to get the maximum contact point between the electrostimulation contacts and the pressure point that sits between the two tendons on the underside of your wrist. The Reliefband 2 even comes with a 7.5mL tube of hypoallergenic conductivity gel to ensure you get the full effectiveness of the treatment.
The rechargeable battery is one of the Reliefband’s biggest advantages over its predecessor, the Reliefband 1.5, yet it is also the largest source of complaints from users. It lasts about 17 hours on medium intensity but several users have observed that the battery discharges alarmingly fast even when the device is fully powered off.
For some, not having to buy batteries will be worth the hassle of having to recharge between long durations without use, but those with constant nausea may want a more consistent solution. The wristband recharges in just a few hours using a proprietary charging cable. It would be infinitely more convenient to use USB-C, but I’ve also been saying that about iPhones for years.
It is not the cheapest solution to motion sickness, but it is easily one of the most convenient. Flaws aside, the Reliefband 2 remains one the best motion sickness bands for day-to-day nausea relief.
-
3. Reliefband 1.5Price: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- Included conductivity gel increases effectiveness
- Replaceable batteries last 1 year
- Non-discreet appearance
- Rubber battery door is hard to close
- High price tag
Those looking for an cheap electric neuromodulation device should look no further. Considering that the only things that set the Reliefband 1.5 apart from the newer Reliefband 2.0 is its non-rechargeable battery and chunkier appearance, this older model is still a viable option for relieving nausea via neuromodulation that is now cheaper thanks to the new model hitting stores.
The Reliefband 1.5 doesn’t look nearly as sharp, sporting a chunky watch look with an obtrusive control scheme. The face is meant to sit opposite of how a watch normally would, which may cause discomfort for users sitting at a desk. Conversely, its disregard for appearance makes the power and intensity controls easy to read and use. It is also splash-resistant.
As for functionality, this motion sickness band works identically to the Reliefband 2. It uses electromagnetic pulses of varying intensity to disrupt the signals that your brain sends to the gastric system when a shifting environment causes sensory conflicts.
The cloth bands snugly connect the contact point of the wristband to your Nei-Kuan pressure point, and an included 7.5mL tube of hypoallergenic conductivity gel further improves its effectiveness when you need severe relief.
The Reliefband 1.5 has five intensity settings, which you can cycle through to find the right balance to match your needs. The highest setting feels like a mild tingle and can be somewhat uncomfortable, but it certainly beats your body’s idea of triggering involuntary vomiting.
This wristband uses CR2025 hearing aid batteries, which offer over a year of power before they need to be swapped. The consistency of this older Reliefband model is so rock-solid that it remains a top contender for motion sickness relief even as newer models come out.
-
4. Sea-Band WristbandPrice: $8.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Comfortable adaptive fit
- Low price tag
- Don’t work for severe nausea
- Not waterproof
- Should be worn on both wrists for best results
Trusted by generations of pregnant women, these wristbands are a simple way to treat motion sickness and nausea. The Sea-Band Wristbands are not too different from other motion sickness bands, but they deserve special recognition for offering the same technology at a reduced price compared to some of the competitors.
This product uses the same time-tested acustimulation technique to produce effective anti-nausea results. The bands’ nylon and elastane blend help them fit snugly onto any sized wrist. The stretchy material can be comfortably worn for weeks at a time, and the elasticity will last for years.
In addition to relieving symptoms of motion sickness from travel and VR gaming, acupressure bracelets have also been shown to help with clinical conditions like vertigo, morning sickness, and fatigue from chemotherapy.
Ultimately, if you are on any sort of nausea medication, you could save yourself time and money by giving the Sea-Band a try. You will be surprised at how much relief a pair of cheap wristbands can provide.
-
5. Psi Acupressure BandsPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Discreet and waterproof
- Low price tag
- Wristband does not fit everyone perfectly
- Must be worn on both wrists
- Not as effective as electronic options
The Psi Acupressure Bands subvert the high price tag of magnetic pulsing devices by relying on steady acupressure to disrupt signals of your symptoms. That’s why these bands are a top choice among inexpensive motion sickness bands.
This set of two bands is meant to be worn one on each wrist, placed over the same Nei-Kuan acupressure point as the ReliefBand. The bands provide instant relief from nausea and dizziness for many, but the design of the rigid waterproof band does not equate to a perfect fit for all.
Those whose wrists are in between the preset sizes of the adjustable strap might prefer a bracelet with an elastic band. The center ring of the pressure point can be adjusted outward for a more amplified effect, which is nice to have for particularly hectic experiences like a trip to the amusement park.
It is important to clarify once more that these bands won’t have the same effect on everyone, but even if the Psi Bands relieve just a small amount of disorientation, they are worth a go for many motion sickness sufferers.
Find more Psi Acupressure Bands information and reviews here.
-
6. Lyjee Motion Relief Bands 5-PackPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price tag
- Comfortable adaptive fit
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Must be worn on both wrists
- Not waterproof
- Don’t work for severe nausea
Though the Lyjee Motion Relief Bands don’t seem as high-quality as the acupressure bands made by Sea-Band and Psi, this brand ships in packs of ten, which means you get five sets that can be worn over each wrist. These bands stretch from 2 to 5.5 inches so they will fit most every adult wrist out there. The variety pack includes several different colors as well.
Each band has a large plastic bead which is meant to apply acupressure to the Nei-Kuan pressure point. This disrupts the neural message that your gastric system sends to your brain right before you blow chunks. These poly-cotton bands aren’t the best for sea use because their material retains moisture easily, but their bulk value is hard to pass up, especially if you know other people with the same propensity for motion sickness.
-
7. Cease Sickness Lava Rock Diffuser BraceletPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Works as an oil diffuser
- Stylish design
- Wristband does not fit everyone perfectly
- Only comes with one band
- Not as effective as electronic options
The Cease Sickness Lava Rock Diffuser Bracelet might not be the most technologically advanced motion sickness wearable available but it is certainly the most fashionable. It is made from lava rocks over a stretchy band and it has one main rock that you can use to activate your Nei-Kuan pressure point, found three fingers below the crease on your wrist and between the two tendons that run down your inner forearm.
This 6.7-inch bracelet has an elastic band to help create that pressure but if you have smaller wrists, you may have to apply your own pressure to feel its effect. Because it is made from porous obsidian, this bracelet can be used as an essential oil diffuser to further combat nausea. If you are feeling particularly nauseous you can take a deep sniff to distract your mind from the nausea. Since most products come with one wristband for each wrist, the Cease Sickness kind of falls short in that aspect. However, if your symptoms are generally mild, one bracelet may be able to quell them on its own.
-
8. NoMo Nausea Relief BandPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Essential oil infused
- Low price tag
- Must be worn on both wrists
- Wristband does not fit everyone perfectly
- Not as effective as electronic options
The NoMo Nausea Relief Band is one of the only motion sickness bands on the market that employs both acupressure and aromatherapy, and for that, it deserves special recognition. As both of these methods are considered homeopathic remedies, neither is necessarily guaranteed to work, which is why more options make for a higher chance of success next time you have a motion sickness episode.
This band comes in small, medium, and large sizes, though we recommend you go on the smaller side, as solid contact with the P6 pressure point is crucial for an effective treatment. Each band comes in a two-pack and it is recommended that you wear one on each wrist for maximum effectiveness.
-
9. Motion Cure WearablePrice: $150.00Pros:
Cons:
- Targets multiple neural pathways
- Comfortable and portable
- Risk-free trial and great customer service
- Non-discreet design
- Effect weakens as batteries wear out
- High price tag
The MotionCure Wearable Neck Band promises instant relief thanks to magnetic technology. This plush ergonomic device is a little awkward to have on anywhere except at home or the seat of an airplane but it is hard to complain when this fuzzy neckband helps you play a nausea-inducing game like Driveclub VR on the PSVR.
This contoured neckband sits beneath your ears via a Velcro strap, and with the simple push of a button, will begin to relieve your motion sickness symptoms with a gentle magnetic pulsation. This plug-and-play device targets three unique pathways in the nervous system, each of which sends signals that induce nausea and dizziness.
It is effective instantly, and when it is on you can slightly hear the pulses in a quiet setting. The limiting factor of the effect is the device’s battery compartment, which holds two small AAA batteries. The neckband eats through batteries fairly fast, so pack along plenty of extras when traveling. The magnetic pulses begin to weaken in as little as four cycles (each cycle is fifteen minutes).
Find more Motion Cure Wearable information and reviews here.
Do Motion Sickness Bands Really Work?
For many who are plagued by a sensitive vestibular system, FDA-approved motion sickness bands are an inexpensive source of relief that doesn't require the use of drugs or chemicals. But is it for real or is it placebo?
Either way, it seems to work. Anti-nausea wearables are based on actual science, as they use electric pulsation and acupressure to disrupt the neural pathways through which your body sends the signals of motion sickness.
Theoretically, disrupting these signals allows you to trick your mind into ignoring them, so you can do things like go on a cruise or play VR games symptom-free.
Now that all that has been said, these bands don't work for everybody. For some, anti-nausea medicine like Dramamine will be a far more effective solution. However, it is not the first choice I would recommend since it has potentially harmful side-effects like drowsiness, constipation, and blurred vision.
Either way, you won't really know which works best for you until you give both a try.
How To Use Motion Sickness Bands
If you haven't used motion sickness bands before, there is a slight trick to correctly positioning them on your wrists. These directions from Sea-Band USA include a visual aid help you find the Nei-Kuan pressure point but the main steps are as follows.
First, to find the pressure point, you must place your middle three fingers on the inside of your wrist with the edge of your ring finger on the wrist crease. Then you should position the band so that the button is facing downward where your index finger rests in between the two tendons. Be sure to do this for both wrists.
Do Travel Sickness Bands Work for Pregnancy?
Morning sickness is one of the roughest parts of pregnancy, especially when antinausea medication intake needs to be carefully regulated for expecting mothers.
Thankfully, motion sickness bands have been clinically proven to help with morning sickness without having any chemical side effects to worry about. That said, clinical trials aren't required to distinguish which results came from the ever-present placebo effect. Additionally, motion sickness bands won't work for everyone, as human physiology varies significantly from person to person.
Fortunately, the same Army Research study we cited earlier revealed that 95 to 97 percent of people can eventually adapt to a motion-sickness-inducing environment. That means that even if motion sickness bands don't work for you, there is a potential cure out there for your ailments.
See Also
5 Best VR Headsets: Your Buyer’s Guide
11 Best Bluetooth Controllers: The Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.