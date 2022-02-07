9 Best Motion Sickness Bands: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Reliefband 2 is a complex neuromodulation tool that is ideal for those with no patience for nausea. It uses electrostimulation to disrupt the sickening signals that your brain sends to your body when you experience unpredictable motion. It delivers electromagnetic pulses of adjustable intensity to your Nei-Kuan pressure point, which disrupts the neural pathways associated with nausea.

The process of so-called neuromodulation involves sending electric pulses to the vagus nerve, which block out the signals that your brain send to the gastric system when it feels sensory conflicts.

Otherwise, when a boat’s deck lurches beneath your feet, your body automatically responds to the strange gravitational effects as if it were symptoms of a sickness. The body would normally eliminate the source of any sickness with involuntary vomiting but the acustimulation of the electric pulses bypasses that signal entirely.

The digital interface is simple, with independent buttons to increase or decrease the intensity of the electromagnetic pulses. At the highest setting, the pulses just feel like a slight tingle, yet they instantly quell nauseous feelings for a large number of users.

The intensity down button also serves as a power button. The intensity level and remaining battery life are displayed clearly on its screen. The wristband is lightweight and water-resistant, but the stiffness of the wristband can make this band uncomfortable to wear for long durations.

Unfortunately, this is true of almost all motion sickness bands, as you must wear this wristband snugly in order to get the maximum contact point between the electrostimulation contacts and the pressure point that sits between the two tendons on the underside of your wrist. The Reliefband 2 even comes with a 7.5mL tube of hypoallergenic conductivity gel to ensure you get the full effectiveness of the treatment.

The rechargeable battery is one of the Reliefband’s biggest advantages over its predecessor, the Reliefband 1.5, yet it is also the largest source of complaints from users. It lasts about 17 hours on medium intensity but several users have observed that the battery discharges alarmingly fast even when the device is fully powered off.

For some, not having to buy batteries will be worth the hassle of having to recharge between long durations without use, but those with constant nausea may want a more consistent solution. The wristband recharges in just a few hours using a proprietary charging cable. It would be infinitely more convenient to use USB-C, but I’ve also been saying that about iPhones for years.

It is not the cheapest solution to motion sickness, but it is easily one of the most convenient. Flaws aside, the Reliefband 2 remains one the best motion sickness bands for day-to-day nausea relief.