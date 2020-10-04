5 Best Motorola Razr 5G Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

If the Motorola Razr 5G leaves you nostalgic for the fashion of the early ’00s, then consider giving the belt clip another chance. The Nakedcellphone Pleather Belt Pouch seems a lot more practical now that phones have become legitimately cumbersome. It attaches to your belt via a strong metal clip and its durable pleather exterior will keep your phone safe from harm as you navigate your daily tasks. The biggest downside, however, is that it is not actually a case.

Yes, you have to take your phone out of the holster to use it, which will leave it vulnerable to drops whenever you use it. Unless, that is, you combine this accessory with a case for maximum protection. Considering the MSRP of this phone, I certainly wouldn’t blame you if you did.