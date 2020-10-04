5 Best Motorola Razr 5G Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Motorola Razr 5G takes the modern innovation of folding touchscreens and gives it the nostalgic appeal of the classic Moto Razr. This makes it one of the most head-turning smartphone releases of 2020. However, this stunning phone is nowhere near as durable as the original 2004 Razr, which is why we recommend equipping yours with one of the best Motorola Razr 5G cases available. Read on below to browse our picks.
1. Spigen Thin Fit CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
If you are looking for a simple hybrid case to protect your Moto Razr 5G without radically altering its form factor, the Spigen Thin Fit Case is a solid choice. Its slim profile won’t offer much drop protection but its textured backplate adds some extra grip to keep the phone in your hands in the first place. The cover is also well-suited to eating up scratches and scuffs that could otherwise mar the smooth finish of your Razr 5G’s GorillaGlass 6 finish. Though this case isn’t the most heavy-duty we reviewed, it still stands out from the pack because of its added grip.
-
2. OtterBox Symmetry Flex Series CasePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
The OtterBox Symmetry Flex Series Case is a lightweight yet durable snap-on cover for the Motorola Razr 5G. It is not quite as bulky as OtterBox’s regular offerings but this is still some of the best coverage you could expect given the unique shape of this phone. It has a slightly raised bezel on the outside to protect the Razr 5G’s 48 MP rear camera without interfering with wireless charging. I only wish it came in a few more colors.
-
3. Case-Mate Tough CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear and durable design
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- High price tag
- Stiff button covers
The Case-Mate Tough Case is a simple protective case that protects both the top and bottom half of this unique folding phone. It provides as much of a bezel as it can for the screen without interfering with the folding feature and provides some cushioning around the edge of the phone. It isn’t thick enough to shrug off larger drops but you really shouldn’t even come close to dropping your $1,000 phone in the first place.
-
4. Olixar ExoShield CasePros:
Cons:
- Clear and durable design
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
The Olixar ExoShield Case is like having an extra exoskeleton over your Motorola Razr 5G because its clear plastic absorbs scuffs and scratches instead of letting them cover your expensive phone. It is made from clear TPU plastic too so this case doesn’t visually dominate the sleek curves of the phone. It has a nice raised bezel to create some extra cushioning for your phone without interfering with your wireless charging. It is an all-around solid pick.
-
5. Nakedcellphone Pleather Belt PouchPrice: $16.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy belt clip
- Durable design
- Easy open
- Not actually a case
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
If the Motorola Razr 5G leaves you nostalgic for the fashion of the early ’00s, then consider giving the belt clip another chance. The Nakedcellphone Pleather Belt Pouch seems a lot more practical now that phones have become legitimately cumbersome. It attaches to your belt via a strong metal clip and its durable pleather exterior will keep your phone safe from harm as you navigate your daily tasks. The biggest downside, however, is that it is not actually a case.
Yes, you have to take your phone out of the holster to use it, which will leave it vulnerable to drops whenever you use it. Unless, that is, you combine this accessory with a case for maximum protection. Considering the MSRP of this phone, I certainly wouldn’t blame you if you did.
