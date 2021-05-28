7 Best Mouse and Keyboard Adapters

Once you’ve grown accustomed to a proper mechanical keyboard and mouse setup for gaming, it can be hard to ever return to a controller or touchscreen. Try a mouse and keyboard adapter the next time you fire up your PS5, XBox One X, or Switch, and elevate your console gaming to the next level.
1. IOGear KeyMander 2
Cons:
- Controller crossover mode
- Headphone support via connected controller
- No input lag
- High price tag
- Poor documentation
- No included power supply
The IOGear KeyMander 2 is great for playing console games with either a keyboard and mouse or a controller from a rival console, making it a flexible addition to any multi-console gaming setup. Yep, this is the only keyboard and mouse adapter we’ve come across so far that lets you use a DualShock controller to mimic a pair of Joy-Con controller or vice versa. It’s a neat feature, but you probably want to hear more about the keyboard and mouse connectivity.
The KeyMander 2 is fairly easy to setup. Simply connect your console controller, keyboard, and mouse in the specified order and you are ready to game. Only a handful of games will feel right with the default keybinds, so you’ll want to install the KeyMander mobile app for on-the-fly keybind swapping over Bluetooth. The app can also set key macros and store control profiles, making it an essential part of the experience.
One of the other things that I appreciate about the KeyMander 2 is that it is compatible with the widest selection of consoles, including the newest consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you just need to do a firmware update. And if you don’t have a keyboard and mouse yet, you can opt for this KeyMander 2 Bundle, which includes the KNM adapter as well as a mechanical keyboard, an MMO mouse, and a gaming headset. All in all, this is a versatile product that will work for just about any console gaming setup.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
2. Xim Apex Keyboard and Mouse Adapter
Cons:
- Easy key mapping app
- No input lag
- Headphone support via connected controller
- Headset support requires a controller
- No official Switch support
- No included power supply
The Xim Apex is the OG keyboard and mouse adapter, making it a popular choice across a wide variety of game and console communities. Though it is a little pricier than the competition, it supports a huge selection of games with pre-loaded control profiles that have been tuned by the community. These can be seamlessly swapped using the free mobile app.
The app connects to the adapter via Bluetooth to load in custom control profiles from a solid selection of games. The company keeps an updated list on the Xim Tech forums but just because a game you list isn’t on there doesn’t mean you can’t make your own custom configuration. It just requires a little extra know-how.
The device connects to most consoles but notably lacks support for the Nintendo Switch. It also doesn’t support the PS5 yet but almost no keyboard/mouse adapters do at this time. Though this is somewhat disappointing, the Xim Apex still remains a top choice for non-Nintendo gamers because of the smooth setup and reliable support network.
Compatible with: XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
3. GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Bundle
Cons:
- Included half-keyboard and mouse
- No input lag
- Easy key mapping app
- No headset support
- Firmware update required out of the box
- Poor documentation
If you don’t want to have to regularly switch your keyboard and mouse over from your PC to your console, then the GameSir VX2 AimSwitch is a solid solution. This keyboard and mouse adapter comes with a wireless half-keyboard and a wired mouse, which are great if you like mechanical switches but don’t need a whole keyboard array.
You won’t be able to type out messages in chat but you will still be able to dominate the battlefield using WASD controls and mouse aiming. As a minor bonus, the keyboard also has a mini joystick at the bottom which can be used to emulate a D-pad or left joystick. Using the free Gamesir mobile app, you can quickly switch control schemes on the fly. Note that these are organized by genre rather than title, so you may need to do some manual tweaking to get them feeling right.
One big downside to this setup, though, is that it does not have headset support, which is rough if you want to use this for online gaming. Of course, you can still plug in a USB headset to your console or a use a headset that plugs into a controller but it is much less convenient. That said, the GameSir VX2 AimSwitch is still a solid option as long as you don’t prioritize the ability to use a 3.5mm headset.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
4. Hycarus HC-20150 Keyboard and Mouse Adapter
Cons:
- No input lag
- Dedicated headset port
- Low price tag
- Poor documentation
- No included power supply
- Does not support 2nd gen XOne controllers
The Hycarus HC-20150 is a tried and tested option for using a variety of mouse and keyboard brands on consoles. It has confirmed compatibility from top peripheral brands like Razer, Logitech, Corsair, and SteelSeries, which makes it an easy choice if you already own a compatible model. It will likely work with most other models too, provided you take the time to adjust their polling rate to match the output of the adapter.
The HC 20150’s default settings will work for many games right out of the box, but you can use some quick function key shortcuts to adjust your sensitivity on the fly. If, however, you want to significantly change the keybinds for different console modes, then you will need to use the software. This video shows a quick demo of how the software works and provides a link to download it. Don’t expect to do complicated any keybinds on this (or any KNM adapter) though. You usually can’t add a function to flicking your scroll wheel, nor can you program the controller to cook a grenade by holding a button.
You can connect a headset to either the unit’s built-in 3.5mm audio port or the one on your console’s controller. The controller will have to be connected to the HC-20150 anyway, but it is always nice to have options.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
5. Redragon GA250 Vulcan
Cons:
- No input lag
- Low price tag
- Headphone support via connected controller
- Poor documentation
- No keymap profiles
- No included power supply
The Redragon GA250 Vulcan is a simple and inexpensive keyboard/mouse adapter that enables you to use both wired and wireless keyboard/mouse combinations with various gaming consoles of the last decade. The device does not come with any solid documentation but its setup process is almost identical to other products in its price range.
After plugging all of the peripherals in using the specified connection order, you can hop into just about any console game using the default WASD controls. You can remap the keys using the free companion software but the only profiles you can save are console-specific rather than game specific. This is annoying if you regularly switch between different game genres, but it is manageable if you mostly just play FPSes.
The controls are virtually free of input lag, but as with any KNM adapter, you must ensure that your mouse’s polling rate matches that of the software. If this was made more clear in the instruction manual, the GA250 Vulcan would be a much more successful product, but even barring that, it still gets the job done.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
6. ZJFKSDYX C91
Cons:
- No input lag
- Dedicated headset port
- Low price tag
- No keymap profiles
- Tricky setup
- Poor documentation
The ZJFKSDYX C91 is an inexpensive yet capable keyboard/mouse adapter that promises to up your performance in FPS, TPS, RPG, and RTS games on consoles like the Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. Its interface has dedicated ports to connect a keyboard, a mouse, a controller, and a headset. The PC peripherals send inputs to the controller and the controller relays those to the console, latency-free.
The setup varies depending on which console you are plugging into but it typically involves plugging the controller in first, then the peripherals. You can plug a headset into the connected controller or use the dedicated headphone jack built into the unit. Settings are changed through onboard key combinations, which is a little clunkier than using an app like you would with the KeyMander 2, but it gets the job done.
The main downside to the settings is that the C91 doesn’t support multiple game profiles, so you have to manually switch controls if you prefer custom layouts for different game genres. If, however, you plan to mostly use a keyboard and mouse to play one specific game, the ZJFKSDYX C91 is still a viable choice.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
7. Mcbazel KX
Cons:
- No input lag
- Easy setup
- Low price tag
- No headset support
- No wireless keyboard support
- No key remapping
If you are looking to spend the bare minimum on a mouse and keyboard setup for your favorite console, the Mcbazel KX is a solid way to put your existing PC peripherals to use. This adapter allows you to connect a mouse and keyboard to a compatible console so that they can be used to emulate a controller. This even works on games that don’t natively support mouse and keyboard control schemes.
The adapter has a USB port for both a mouse and keyboard as well as a controller, which must be plugged in to make a connection to the console. Once you have everything hooked up, the KX is pretty much ready to go. There is no native key remapping option, which is nice for quick setup but not so nice if you prefer alternatives to the standard WASD layout for gaming (sorry TFGH weirdos).
The Mcbazel KX is missing a few features, though, which is why power users might prefer spending a little extra on a fancier KNM adapter. Not only does this adapter lack key mapping but it also lacks headset support. You can use a USB headset directly connected to the console but this is much less convenient. Additionally, this adapter doesn’t always play nice with wireless keyboards and mice, so consider a different option if you use wireless peripherals.
Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3
How to Use a Mouse and Keyboard Adapter
Note that using an adapter is not the same thing as plugging a keyboard into your console. You can use a keyboard and mouse to navigate the menus of most current-gen consoles natively but you won't be able to play games with them unless you have an adapter. The adapter converts your keyboard and mouse inputs into controller inputs,
Mouse and Keyboard VS Controller for Gaming
In the world of competitive gaming, it is easy to lose sight of the facts when you focus on the hype of something new. So is a mouse and keyboard truly superior to a dual-stick controller or is it just the latest hype? Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference but there are a few concrete examples where a mouse and keyboard setup does provide a tactical advantage in gaming.
The two main advantages of a mouse and keyboard setup are precision and keybinds. Since a mouse is controlled with your entire hand, you have much more control over the precision of your inputs. This makes aiming easier and turning faster. And since a keyboard has significantly more keys than a controller, you have a wider selection of commands at your immediate disposal. You can even use software to program macro commands.
Of course, laying all of this out on paper doesn't singlehandedly prove my point. That's why I defer to Ollie Green over at Online Tech Tips, who offers an in-depth comparison between the control scheme of top gamers playing with both controllers and KNM.
