7 Best Mouse and Keyboard Adapters

The IOGear KeyMander 2 is great for playing console games with either a keyboard and mouse or a controller from a rival console, making it a flexible addition to any multi-console gaming setup. Yep, this is the only keyboard and mouse adapter we’ve come across so far that lets you use a DualShock controller to mimic a pair of Joy-Con controller or vice versa. It’s a neat feature, but you probably want to hear more about the keyboard and mouse connectivity.

The KeyMander 2 is fairly easy to setup. Simply connect your console controller, keyboard, and mouse in the specified order and you are ready to game. Only a handful of games will feel right with the default keybinds, so you’ll want to install the KeyMander mobile app for on-the-fly keybind swapping over Bluetooth. The app can also set key macros and store control profiles, making it an essential part of the experience.

One of the other things that I appreciate about the KeyMander 2 is that it is compatible with the widest selection of consoles, including the newest consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you just need to do a firmware update. And if you don’t have a keyboard and mouse yet, you can opt for this KeyMander 2 Bundle, which includes the KNM adapter as well as a mechanical keyboard, an MMO mouse, and a gaming headset. All in all, this is a versatile product that will work for just about any console gaming setup.

Compatible with: Switch, XOne, PS4, X360, PS3