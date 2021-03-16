11 Best Outdoor TVs: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Adding all kinds of fun to the concept of grilling & chilling, outdoor TVs bring summer entertainment to a whole new level. A great addition to any outdoor kitchen, dining, and lounge set-ups, outdoor TVs are specifically made to withstand the elements and combat glare. Holding up to rain, snow, dust, insects, and extreme temperatures, a weatherproof TV is an installation you need to make if you want to watch movies, games, and shows under the stars. To find the best outdoor TV for your backyard, read on.

When the weather is nice, there’s no better place to spend your time or entertain family and friends than the backyard. So, if you’re looking to add some ambiance and cool tech to your outdoor oasis this year, make sure your patio is prepped with an outdoor TV.

Why Buy Outdoor TVs?

Backyards have become an oasis for many. Between sprawling yards, lounge-worthy patios, and fully-loaded outdoor kitchens, backyards are the perfect place to grill, chill, party, and play. So, if you're looking to add all kinds of fun to your outdoor entertainment set-up this year, an outdoor TV is something to consider.

Ideal for any and all backyards, patios, and decks, outdoor TVs are designed and engineered specifically for the elements. These weatherproof TV options can withstand drastic temperature shifts - hot and cold - rain, snow, fog, humidity, and other weather patterns. Outdoor TVs also feature anti-glare technology, with many boasting qualities such as full-sun or partial-sun exposure, in addition to improved picture quality that's brighter and crisper than some indoor options.

If you're wondering if a regular indoor TV can be installed outside, the answer is yes, it can. With a special cover, any compatible TV can be placed in your backyard, however, they just won't function as well as one that's specifically made for outdoor living.

Which Outdoor TV Is Best For You?

Our list of the best weatherproof and outdoor TVs includes a little bit of everything: HD TVs, 4K TVs, smart televisions, budget-friendly options, weatherized cases that allow you to place an indoor TV outside, as well as outdoor TVs of all sizes. It can be a lot of information to get through, so if you're wondering which option is best for you, there are a few things to consider:

Sound - not all outdoor TVs are created equal. Some come with killer sound quality while others have no speakers at all. Depending on your current outdoor audio set-up or audio preferences, you may want to - or need to - upgrade your audio system with a soundbar. Looking for a good one? There are many great outdoor options available on Amazon that are sure to amp up the entertainment factor.

Exposure - outdoor TVs boast various technology and weatherproof features, but the biggest one concerning these types of televisions is sun exposure. We've made sure to highlight how much sun each TV can handle, but it's best to consider your own backyard situation and where the TV will be positioned. While there are a number of full-shade, partial-sun, and full-exposure models available today, just make sure you're aware of the natural lighting in your outdoor space before you select an outdoor TV to purchase.

Budget - televisions can be expensive, and outdoor TVs don't come cheap. We've made sure to include TVs at various price points, but just note that the more features and cool tech a TV offers, it's bound to cost more, too. For example, the full-sun exposure outdoor TVs on our list are a more expensive option, but completely worth it for what they provide.

Installation - installing outdoor TVs isn't exactly rock science, but it's important to have the correct gear to hang them properly. Almost all of the models on our list require the use of a separate wall mount, but, not just any wall mount. You'll want to make sure that what you purchase is made for the elements, like this weatherproof option. Once you have the mount, the installation typically takes about an hour or two and is quite simple.

How To Keep Your Outdoor TV Protected

Keep in mind that although outdoor TVs are engineered for the elements, they do require some additional protection and maintenance. A weatherproof TV cover and screen liners, like this top seller, is an excellent choice to help further protect this investment.

Can You Install An Outdoor TV In Full Sun?

There are a number of different types of outdoor TVs and while some can be mounted with full sun exposure, others need to be installed in partial or full shade. This difference is due to the glare and how much sun exposure the TV can have while still providing a clear picture. Check out the area where you want to mount your tv at various times of day to make sure you're making the right purchase.

