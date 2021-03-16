11 Best Outdoor TVs: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

When the weather is nice, there’s no better place to spend your time or entertain family and friends than the backyard. So, if you’re looking to add some ambiance and cool tech to your outdoor oasis this year, make sure your patio is prepped with an outdoor TV.
Adding all kinds of fun to the concept of grilling & chilling, outdoor TVs bring summer entertainment to a whole new level. A great addition to any outdoor kitchen, dining, and lounge set-ups, outdoor TVs are specifically made to withstand the elements and combat glare. Holding up to rain, snow, dust, insects, and extreme temperatures, a weatherproof TV is an installation you need to make if you want to watch movies, games, and shows under the stars. To find the best outdoor TV for your backyard, read on.
1. SunBrite 43-Inch Outdoor Television 4K with HDRPrice: $2,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in several sizes to best suit your space
- Made with a durable aluminum frame instead of plastic
- From the leading brand of outdoor tvs, with amazing weatherproof technology
- Does not include speakers
- Does not include wall mount
- Should be used in areas of partial shade for best picture quality
It doesn’t get much better than the SunBrite 43-inch Outdoor TV 4K with HDR. Engineered to withstand partial sun exposure, this weatherproof TV features TruVision anti-glare technology that cuts down on glare and delivers an amazingly crisp and clear picture. Some say it evens offers a superior image to that of typical indoor TVs.
Easy to install with a standard TV mount or articulating wall mount, you can place this anywhere it needs to be in the backyard. Mounts are sold separately, unfortunately. The one downside to this TV is the lack of speakers, so you’ll also need to purchase a soundbar as well.
This TV is also available in 55-in, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.
Find more SunBrite 43-Inch Outdoor Television 4K with HDR information and reviews here.
-
2. Furrion Aurora – Partial Sun Series 43-Inch Weatherproof HD Outdoor TelevisionPrice: $1,299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High brightness for outdoor spaces even mid-day.
- Many features that a standard indoor tv would have like child lock, closed caption, sleep timer, etc.
- Easy to install and connect
- Soundbar not included
- Not ideal for full sun exposure
- Outdoor tv mount not included
A TV that works just as well in the shade as it does in partial sun, the Furrion Aurora – Partial Sun Series 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television is an excellent choice for any outdoor space. Available in four sizes, including 43-inches, 49-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches, this series of weatherproof TVs provides protection against potentially damaging elements such as rain, snow, salt, fog, UV rays, dirt, insects, and humidity.
With Furrion’s advanced technology, this outdoor TV is three times brighter than indoor options and feature incredibly cool anti-glare LCD screens. The incorporated ambient light sensor provides auto-brightness control, too, so you don’t have to continuously adjust the brightness based on the sun exposure. Pretty cool, huh? Definitely one of the best outdoor TV options available today.
Find more Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Series Outdoor Television information and reviews here.
-
3. Furrion Aurora – Full Shade Series 49-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor TelevisionPrice: $1,399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful, clear display that's 50 percent brighter than any indoor tv even in the middle of the day
- Weatherproof against all elements with built in fans for extreme heat
- Easy to set up/install and mount
- Soundbar needs to be purchased seperately
- Can only be used in partial sun
- Meant for mounting only, not console use
With a weatherproof IP54 housing, the Furrion Aurora 4K LED Outdoor TV is engineered to withstand even the harshest of elements. Rain, snow, salt, fog, UV rays, dirt, insects, humidity – you name it, this weatherproof TV is ready for it. Not only that, but this TV features built-in fans to better combat extreme temperature shifts, including he hottest days of summer and the coldest days of winter.
While the TV is built for the outdoors, it boasts a brightness that’s 50% higher than that of indoor quality televisions. You can purchase the Furrion outdoor soundbar separately for upgraded sound.
Find more Furrion Aurora Full Shade Series Outdoor Television information and reviews here.
-
4. SunBriteTV SE 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor TelevisionPrice: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soundbar included for improved quality sound. Can easily be mounted below or above the TV
- Easy to install and mount
- Great clear picture quality, even in sun
- Television is not a smart TV
- Remote can be hard to use outdoors
- Can be hard to see picture in bright, direct sun and partial shade is more optimal
The SunBriteTV SE 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television is perfect for the patio, deck, yard, or any outdoor space that might be hit with som partial sunlight. With SunBrite’s anit-glare technology and LED backlit screen, this outoor TV delivers a crisp, bright, high-definition picture even if the sun poses a threat. Sold as part of a bundle with a soundbar, this weatherproof tv offers an excellent home entertainment system for any backyard. The soundbar can be mounted above or below the TV, and the with a superior aluminum frame, the TV is safe from outdoor elements like weather, insects, and more.
Find more SunBriteTV SE 43-Inch Weatherproof Outdoor Television information and reviews here.
-
5. SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for ShadePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aluminum frame to protect tv from outdoor elements like rain, snow, extreme temperatures, dust, insects, etc.
- Superior bright picture quality, even in sun
- Wall mount hardware included
- Made for wall mount only, additional piece needed to use on console
- Additional speakers needed for loud sound
- Aluminum frame makes it heavy, two people recommended for installation
The SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for Shade is a top-seller in the market for outdoor and weatherproof TVs. The picture is nice and bright, so even if the sun is shining, you’ll still get a clear picture. The TVs speakers are good quality, but if you want amplified sound, it’s easy to set up surround sound speakers as well.
The latest model in the Veranda Series offers a premium 4K UHD HDR screen with direct LED backlight, which is what makes the picture so bright. Keep in mind this weatherproof tv is meant for wall-mount only, and includes all of the necessary hardware for hanging. The aluminum case protects against rain, snow, insects, dust, and extreme temperatures.
Find more SunBriteTV 43-Inch Outdoor Television for Shade information and reviews here.
-
6. Sunbrite TV Direct Sun Outdoor All-Weather TelevisionPrice: $3,895.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used in direct sunlight
- Protects against extreme weather and temps
- Soundbar is included for optimal sound
- Higher price point
- No 4K version of this TV model available
- Mount needs to be purchased seperately
The tricky thing about buying an outdoor TV is that most of them can’t be placed in direct sunlight due to glare. The Sunbrite TV Pro Series is made especially for direct sun exposure while also working in extreme temperatures and all-weather. This outdoor TV is also made with a tempered glass shield as well as a weatherproof, detachable speaker bar, which can be mounted on the top or bottom.
Find more Sunbrite TV Direct Sun Outdoor All-Weather Television information and reviews here.
-
7. Apollo Outdoor TV EnclosurePrice: $895.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Turns any tv into an outdoor tv
- Protects from weather and helps with glare
- Easy to use and install
- Isn't a true outdoor television, simply an enclosure
- Won't work for all tvs (must be slim)
- Mount sold seperately
Looking to make use of a spare indoor TV? You can. The Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure turns any flat-screen television into an outdoor TV with a simple enclosure designed to protect against the elements. Offering the perfect solution for many homeowners, this outdoor TV alternative is sturdily built and keeps any TV safe from harsh rain, dust, snow, and extreme temperatures. You can still see the TV well, and the enclosure even helps prevent some glare from the sun for optimal outdoor viewing.
Find more Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure information and reviews here.
-
8. Mirage Vision Diamond 8K QLED Outdoor TV 55″Price: $4,850.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wifi enabled, smart TV with speakers included
- Can handle direct sunlight
- Withstands subzero temps and up to 145 degrees
- Price point
- Not meant for commercial use
- Wall mount not included
The Mirage Vision Diamond 8K QLED might be one of the more expensive options on our list, but it’s definitely worth it. Why? Oh, well this model is one of the only outdoor TVs that can handle direct sunlight. Yep – this TV can go anywhere in the yard without fear of damage or sunlight rays running the picture. Not only that, but with built-in rear vents that allow heat to escape, this TV can withstand temperatures as high as 145-degrees F in addition to subfreezing weather. It’s also one of the only outdoor TVs that is wifi enabled and a smart television while also being built to be used outdoors.
Find more Mirage Vision Diamond 8K QLED Outdoor TV 55" information and reviews here.
-
9. SunBriteTV Weatherproof Outdoor 55-Inch Veranda (2nd Gen) 4K UHD HDR LED TelevisionPrice: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4K Resolution
- 50% brighter than indoor TVs
- Protection against wind, weather, and changing temperatures
- No mount or cover included
- Not a smart TV
- Optional cover not included
The SunBriteTV Weatherproof Outdoor 55-Inch 4K TV is an excellent choice for anyone who wants the 4K experience outside. It’s entirely waterproof, comes with built-in speakers, and is built to withstand the elements year-round. That’s right – you can permanently install this TV without fear of damage during the hot days of summer or the cold months of winter. Here’s another fun feature: it can also be easily be used with a Roku stick or something similar. The picture is clear, bright, and high definition. Keep in mind the tv mount and optional cover are not included.
Like the model and features, but want a different size? This outdoor model is available in the following sizes: 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches.
Find more SunBriteTV Weatherproof Outdoor 55-Inch 4K TV information and reviews here.
-
10. The TV Shield 36-43″ Outdoor TV EnclosurePrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protects against dust and water as well as theft
- Can be used with any plasma/flat screen tv of this size and is good for both commercial and residential use
- Climate controlled
- Doesn't help with glare. TV should be hung in a spot without direct sunlight
- Front is made of plexiglass, not real glass
- May need external speakers for optimal sound quality
The TV Shield 36-43″ Outdoor TV Enclosure is a must-have if you want to take your indoor TV and install it outside. This enclosure is suitable for 36-43″ TVs and protects against water and dust, as well as theft. It’s great for both commercial or residential use and is highly-rated. Unfortunately, this screen protector doesn’t help with glare, so you’ll want to place your TV in a spot where it doesn’t receive direct sunlight.
Find more The TV Shield 36-43" Outdoor TV Enclosure information and reviews here.
-
11. Storm Shell SS-44 Outdoor TV EnclosurePrice: $351.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to install, mount included. Front cover is easily removeable for veiwing
- Protects against water, impact, dust, etc.
- Great alternative to purchasing an outdoor TV
- Doesn't prevent glare, like some outdoor TVs
- High price point for simple product concept
- Doesn't protect against harsh temperatures
If you don’t want to buy an outdoor TV, the Storm Shell SS-44 Outdoor TV Enclosure allows you to protect an indoor TV from the elements when it’s not in use. The hardshell exterior is made to be waterproof, impact-resistant, and UV resistant with a fully and easily removable cover so you can view your TV whenever you’d like. The mount comes with this product so you don’t have to purchase anything separately.
Find more Storm Shell SS-44 Outdoor TV Enclosure information and reviews here.
Why Buy Outdoor TVs?
Backyards have become an oasis for many. Between sprawling yards, lounge-worthy patios, and fully-loaded outdoor kitchens, backyards are the perfect place to grill, chill, party, and play. So, if you're looking to add all kinds of fun to your outdoor entertainment set-up this year, an outdoor TV is something to consider.
Ideal for any and all backyards, patios, and decks, outdoor TVs are designed and engineered specifically for the elements. These weatherproof TV options can withstand drastic temperature shifts - hot and cold - rain, snow, fog, humidity, and other weather patterns. Outdoor TVs also feature anti-glare technology, with many boasting qualities such as full-sun or partial-sun exposure, in addition to improved picture quality that's brighter and crisper than some indoor options.
If you're wondering if a regular indoor TV can be installed outside, the answer is yes, it can. With a special cover, any compatible TV can be placed in your backyard, however, they just won't function as well as one that's specifically made for outdoor living.
Which Outdoor TV Is Best For You?
Our list of the best weatherproof and outdoor TVs includes a little bit of everything: HD TVs, 4K TVs, smart televisions, budget-friendly options, weatherized cases that allow you to place an indoor TV outside, as well as outdoor TVs of all sizes. It can be a lot of information to get through, so if you're wondering which option is best for you, there are a few things to consider:
Sound - not all outdoor TVs are created equal. Some come with killer sound quality while others have no speakers at all. Depending on your current outdoor audio set-up or audio preferences, you may want to - or need to - upgrade your audio system with a soundbar. Looking for a good one? There are many great outdoor options available on Amazon that are sure to amp up the entertainment factor.
Exposure - outdoor TVs boast various technology and weatherproof features, but the biggest one concerning these types of televisions is sun exposure. We've made sure to highlight how much sun each TV can handle, but it's best to consider your own backyard situation and where the TV will be positioned. While there are a number of full-shade, partial-sun, and full-exposure models available today, just make sure you're aware of the natural lighting in your outdoor space before you select an outdoor TV to purchase.
Budget - televisions can be expensive, and outdoor TVs don't come cheap. We've made sure to include TVs at various price points, but just note that the more features and cool tech a TV offers, it's bound to cost more, too. For example, the full-sun exposure outdoor TVs on our list are a more expensive option, but completely worth it for what they provide.
Installation - installing outdoor TVs isn't exactly rock science, but it's important to have the correct gear to hang them properly. Almost all of the models on our list require the use of a separate wall mount, but, not just any wall mount. You'll want to make sure that what you purchase is made for the elements, like this weatherproof option. Once you have the mount, the installation typically takes about an hour or two and is quite simple.
How To Keep Your Outdoor TV Protected
Keep in mind that although outdoor TVs are engineered for the elements, they do require some additional protection and maintenance. A weatherproof TV cover and screen liners, like this top seller, is an excellent choice to help further protect this investment.
Can You Install An Outdoor TV In Full Sun?
There are a number of different types of outdoor TVs and while some can be mounted with full sun exposure, others need to be installed in partial or full shade. This difference is due to the glare and how much sun exposure the TV can have while still providing a clear picture. Check out the area where you want to mount your tv at various times of day to make sure you're making the right purchase.
Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.