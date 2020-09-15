Best Prime Day 3D Printer Deals

The daVinci 1.0 Pro is a good printer to start out with, especially if you are a hobbyist looking to tap into the 3D printing realm for your home projects, or you want to introduce your kids to the technology. The fully enclosed design thwarts waste from warping and protects projects. It also doesn’t require you to use proprietary PLA filaments, which is a definite bonus.

The adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle let you stock up on filament while prices are low, and practice printing until you fully vet your skills.

While this printer is primarily designed for home use, and the build area is fairly small, it has lots of features of some of the bigger 3D printers in this category. It includes an LED lighted build area, LCD screen, WiFi connectivity and other options that impress. The downside is that doesn’t have an SD card slot, but it does offer a USB port to easily load your printing projects.

You can create even more imaginative projects using metallic PLA and carbon PLA too, all with an upgrade to a hardened steel nozzle,. It allows you to print perfectly from 20 up to 400 micron resolution thanks to an intuitive 9-point calibration detection system that accurately determines the distance between the extruder and the print bed. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can get it for 14% off, a savings of $50.