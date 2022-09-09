Save $300 on the Highly Rated Babbel Language Learning App Until September 15

Planning the perfect international trip requires much more than a plane ticket and a place to sleep. Travel plans can quickly become complicated, and even once you reach that long-awaited destination, having the right resources is crucial to enjoying your stay.

That might include a suitcase, an itinerary, your travel documents, or even a translating device. But if you value communication, why not learn the local language? That’ll come in handy during emergencies, asking for directions, ordering food, making friends, and truly taking in the environment and culture around you. Babbel was built to solve those needs, and until September 15, you can get language learning for life for just $199.

Save $300 on Lifetime Access to Babbel

Normally $499, this comprehensive app is packed with lessons that can build your foreign language skills in up to 14 different languages. So get underway with proven approaches for learning Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, and much more!

This learning tool allows you to build language skills with lessons that last as long as 15 minutes, starting with foundational topics and then budding into more complex approaches. Babbel asserts that users will enjoy considerable progress within weeks, and with more than 10 million users worldwide, it’s hard to doubt the results.

Available on iOS and Android and boasting at least 4.5 out of five on the App Store and Google Play, Babbel’s advanced speech recognition technology can simplify the learning process. This engine provides real-time feedback on your pronunciation, and you can maintain your progress in one or multiple languages by circling back for a course refresher whenever you want!

Pick Up This Highly Rated App

This deal ends on September 15, so don’t miss out! Purchase a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for only $199 (reg. $499) and roam the globe with confidence.

