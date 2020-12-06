Galaxy Projectors have become more and more popular in homes all over the world. They are easy to use, inexpensive, and can alter the feel of any room in the house. The BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Projector is the most popular and frequently purchased galaxy projector in the game today.

You can purchase the projector on Amazon, at Wal-Mart, The Home Depot, Target, and some Bed, Bath, and Beyond locations. The projector comes with multiple functions and is perfect for living rooms, infant nurseries, bedrooms, and makes for one heck of a light show for DJs and Youtubers.

The BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector

The BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector features a direct diode Laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technology to produce a number of different views including a nebula cloud and both green and blue lighting effects. The projector works perfectly as a night light or to create an ambiance for a home theater experience. It is both lightweight and incredibly discreet blending in beautifully with any home decor.

With its small frame and ease of use this projector truly stands out as the best of the best. It takes minutes to master, is easy for both kids and adults to use, and can be stashed on desks, tables, and shelves so it doesn’t take up too much space. Running on only 5 watts this projector is also energy efficient so you won’t see a major bump in your electricity costs no matter how frequently you use it.

Reviewers are raving about this amazing product. It produces one of the largest projections of any galaxy projector out there. It is perfect for both large and smaller rooms. You can adjust the settings so that the stars and nebula sit still or rotate around the room like a real night sky. Reviewers also say that the color schemes are fantastic, “colors are vibrant and bright with a purple undertone”. This is one of the best-reviewed projectors you can buy!

There are currently two options on what BlissLights Sky Lite Projector right now. There is the Green and the Blue. The Blue provides an extra projection you cannot get with the Green. It features the nebula sky, the night sky, and blue background with white lights that look like the reflections of a disco ball, which is perfect for dances, DJ gigs, and for bands to use at their shows.

Price: $49.99

