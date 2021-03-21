13 Best Smart Showers for Your Home

The evolution of smart technology over the past 30 years has been truly amazing. From cell phones to tablets to computers and yes, even showers, the tech game is here to stay, and in a big way. A smart shower doesn’t only transform your bathroom, it transforms your entire life. Adding a smart shower to your life is a smart decision and we have picked the best smart showers, to make your smart shopping a little easier.

Once you buy your brand new smart shower system you can go a step further and install a WiFi Superior Smart Steam Shower Generator Kit. This kit comes in 6-24 Kw functions which will easily connect with anyone's plumbing and electrical system. The heating system generator will add both pressure and heat to your existing water tank. This system will give your shower the ability to produce both water and steam. The steam shower head is 3/4" and also features an aromatherapy outlet. The steam and thermostat function can heat 320-460 cubic feet which will cover most showers. There is a 5" touch smart pad that can control steam, shower, water pressure, and temperature as well as the two Bluetooth speakers and chromotherapy lights. You can start the shower from your cell phone once installed.

The History of the Shower:

The first pressure shower was created in 1767 by a stove maker. While it wasn't fully electric and didn't have the controls that these new modern and highly technical showers have, it was still pretty advanced for its time. AS you can see by checking out this awesome list, showers have evolved into voice-activated, hands-free devices that can be run by a wall-mounted control panel or your smartphone. They have LED lights in the showerheads, can tell you how hot the water is by the changing of the LED lights, and can even play music through speakers in the showerhead. Check out some of the newest and most amazing additions to the shower world that would make that stove maker mentioned before, William Feetham, proud.

What Smart Shower Options Have the Best Tech?

There are a lot of options in this list that will definitely do the trick, but if you are looking for a hi-tech smart shower then there are a couple that stands out above the rest. Some have speakers, others have LEDs and some even feature multiple massaging nozzles that feel like heaven after a rough workout. Upping your shower game doesn't have to break the bank, but if you are going to give your shower a makeover you want to have the right equipment for your specific needs. Check out the techiest smart showers you can buy below and up your shower game to the next level.

The Modern Luxury smart shower system does something that is pretty cool. Have you ever jumped in the shower and the water is either too hot or too cold and you have to cower away from the water until it is just right? Well, the need to cower or hide in the corner is non-existent with this wonderful shower. It features LED lights in the showerhead that actually change to a specific color based on water temperature. So if you like your water at the "blue" temperature you can see it before you get in and scold yourself or freeze under icy water. This subtle tweak to the standard shower is going to change the lives of people that don't have time to waste and want to get in and out of the shower as soon as possible.

Kohler is a name that everyone should already know. When it comes to bathroom decor there is no better brand. Showers don't have to just be functional, they can also be entertaining if you buy the right one. The Kohler speaker smart shower is an insanely cool idea that is just starting to really catch fire. There is a Bluetooth speaker in the middle of the shower nozzle and is connected via magnets so it won't fall apart on your when wet. The speaker can link to your phone or tablet and can also sync up with Alexa so it can be voice-controlled. You can remove the speaker and set it aside or sing into it like the shower rockstar that you truly are.

If you love the idea of mood lighting while in the shower then you need a shower that has an LED light with over 64 colors that can be controlled by a discreet panel on the interior of your new shower. This awesome shower setup from M Boenn has a waterfall and rainfall feature from overhead and will tell you how hot or cold the water is by color. Create a comfortable ambiance and spend a little more time relaxing while you are showering. With 11 shower modes, you can scrub from head to toe as quickly or slowly as you desire. On top of all the cool tech in this shower, it is also a work of art. Beautifully designed to fit any home and any decor, you are truly going to love this new shower so much, it may be your favorite room in the house.

