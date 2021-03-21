13 Best Smart Showers for Your Home

The evolution of smart technology over the past 30 years has been truly amazing. From cell phones to tablets to computers and yes, even showers, the tech game is here to stay, and in a big way. A smart shower doesn’t only transform your bathroom, it transforms your entire life. Adding a smart shower to your life is a smart decision and we have picked the best smart showers, to make your smart shopping a little easier.
1. Blue Ocean 65" Stainless Steel Shower Panel
Pros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel
- Warranty
- 150 nozzles
- Durable
- Easy set up
- Price point
- Wall mount
- One color
This beautiful selection will take your mundane shower and turn it into your new favorite place in the house. It comes with easy-to-follow instructions to mount it to your existing wall in your shower. The whole unit has a brushed finish and it is made of stainless steel, meaning it will last longer and won’t rust out. It features four different sprays, three designed to hit your body and one that hangs overhead. For its size, it comes pretty compact with everything looking tidy.
Its overall dimensions are 65″H x 6″W x 3.5” D (165 x 15 x 9cm) so it is perfect for bigger to smaller showers. The showerhead provides a waterfall-type look and feel which is really nice first thing in the morning. The handheld showerhead that you can use from all sides of your shower. With 150 different nozzles in all, you can rest assured that you won’t miss your old showerhead. Each nozzle can work simultaneously so no need to sacrifice one for the other. You are going to love updating your shower with this amazing unit. And as stated before, really easy to install and it even comes with a one-year warranty.
Find more Blue Ocean 65” Stainless Steel Shower Panel information and reviews here.
2. Votamuta LED Light Rainfall Waterfall Shower Panel
Pros:
Cons:
- LED
- 59 inch hose
- Multiple colors
- 5 unique functions
- No batteries needed
- One piece
- Wall mount
- Expense
If you are looking for a complete shower panel system for your home then you have come to the right place. This may be one of the techiest smart showers you will find. This one has all the bells and whistles and is a perfect addition to any bathroom or shower area. This easy-to-mount, wall-mounted shower panel has so many features, it may take a while to master but will take no time at all to fall in love with. The durable brushed nickel finish will last you a lifetime and will look fantastic for years and years.
This shower panel has 5 unique functions that all are welcomed additions to anyone’s shower routine. There is a rainfall feature that can be programmed to come out as a steady stream or waterfall, and another where the water comes out as a spray. There are two wall-mounted sprays that are perfect for the body and can also massage. The handheld showerhead is a nice feature because it allows you to control where and how hard the pressure is aiming. The main head has LED lights that are independent and work based on water flow, no batteries are needed, ever. This item even features a thermostat so you can tell how warm the water is and what pressure is coming out. The handheld shower hose is 59″ so it can follow you throughout your shower. The panel is 44″ from top to bottom. There are two different finishes, the featured picture is a brushed nickel finish. The second finish is matte black and looks fantastic.
Find more Votamuta LED Light Rainfall Waterfall Shower Panel information and reviews here.
3. BST Shower Body Sprays Systems
Pros:
Cons:
- Water pressure boost
- 16 inch arm
- Brass
- Multiple finishes
- Easy install
- Price point
- Ceiling mount only
- No LED
The smart shower is an easy way to totally transform your bathroom and even your home. They are easy to install and once they are fully functional you will look forward to taking your shower. From added water pressure to having features that will create a full-body spray and even waterfalls effects. This offering from Bostinger comes in a ton of different colors that will match nearly any existing decor. The 10-inch wall-mounted showerhead comes with all necessary parts and is made of solid polished brass so it will not only look great but it will also last.
This package features a 16-inch shower head arm so it can follow you throughout your existing bath or shower area. It also comes with a level brass valve set that will last a lifetime and won’t need constant maintenance. It also has a body spray kit that mounts on the wall as well and can massage and even spray your face. It has an overall contemporary look and finishes so most modern homes will be a great fit. There are a total of six different colors and finishes and you can check them all out right here.
Find more BST Shower Body Sprays Systems information and reviews here.
4. ELLO&ALLO Shower Panel System
Pros:
Cons:
- Has shelves
- LED
- Massaging
- Embedded thermostat
- Body sprayers
- One color
- Wall mount only
- Needs to be anchored
The Ello & Allo shower panel system is so sleek and sexy it will be an instant upgrade to your average bathroom setup. The contemporary design and fairly easy setup are a great combination for the person that wants to change their shower routine. There are 5 areas where water comes out on this panel and they all have their very own purpose. There is a bath faucet on the bottom of the panel to fill your tub if you have one. The water that comes out of the top that hangs over the tub comes out in a massaging flow and a mist that is super refreshing. There are two body sprays that can be controlled by the knobs on the panel and a handheld sprayer that can be placed on the exterior of the panel and features 3 settings.
The embedded thermostat on the panel shows water temperature and pressure. There are two shelves that you can place shampoo and soaps on and are connected directly to the panel. The entire item is made with brushed stainless steel which is that way for both versatility and decor. This is a beautiful piece for any home, bathroom, sauna, or rec room. The LED light works off of water pressure and not off of a battery so it will run when the shower is on. You can have two spouts running at the same time and the reason for that is not to compromise water pressure.
Find more ELLO&ALLO Shower Panel System information and reviews here.
5. KOHLER Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead
Pros:
Cons:
- Speaker in showerhead
- Easy to use
- Bluetooth
- Multiple colors
- Alexa compatible
- One spray choice
- Non-massaging
- No thermostat
The Kohler brand is one of the most well-known bathroom brands on the planet. From toilets to sinks to these awesome showerheads, they make a little bit of everything to update and upgrade your bathroom. As you can see by the featured image, this showerhead is a little different than anything you have ever seen before. Growing up my mom had a waterproof speaker in the shower that picked up AM/FM stations and that was it. This Bluetooth speaker that is in the middle of this showerhead is awesome. It can be controlled by voice, can play any of your favorite tunes from iTunes, Spotify, or any playlist that you have stored in your phone or Alexa system. And the speaker is made by the sound gurus at Harmon Kardon.
The speaker can remain in the middle of the showerhead or can be taken out and placed around the shower or bathroom. You can even take it with you while getting dressed. The speaker has a battery that has a 9-hour life once fully charged. The speaker is held together with the showerhead by magnets. Available in both 1.75 and 2.5 GPM, is available in three colors which you can see here, and also can come with Alexa included.
Find more KOHLER Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead information and reviews here.
6. SR SUN RISE 12 Inch Ceiling Mounted Shower System
Pros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel
- Rainfall setting
- Handheld unit
- High water pressure
- Multiple colors
- No thermostat
- No LED
- Price point
This ceiling-mounted showerhead and system are designed to give you a little more space in your shower area. The showerhead is 12 inches in diameter, but there is also a 10-inch version you can check out here. The installation is easy and keeps everything concealed and out of the way. Everything is made of brass so it will last a long time and won’t corrode or deteriorate.
The item also features a handheld shower spray that can be used all over the shower from head to toe. The on/off and cold/hot lever are stylishly designed so that it is very discreet and takes up little space. If you are worried about parts and lifespan, this item comes with a 10-year warranty that covers everything. There are four different colors and finishes from a modern look to something a little more vintage. Check them out here.
Package Contains:
1×1 rain shower head
1×1 shower mixer valve control
1×1 brass handheld showerhead
1×1 70.8 inches 304 Stainless Steel shower hose
1×1 11.8 inch ceiling mounted shower head arm
1×1 shower bracket holder
Find more SR SUN RISE 12 Inch Ceiling Mounted Shower System information and reviews here.
7. M Boenn Shower Systems Thermostatic Rain Shower Set
Pros:
Cons:
- 11 shower modes
- Control panel
- Brass and stainless steel
- LED
- 64 light colors
- Ceiling only
- No speakers
- Price point
Want a serious upgrade to your shower system? This is the beast that will give you the most luxurious shower experience of your life. M Boenn, the company that designed this beauty, boasts that it is not just a shower it is a piece of artwork. The dimensions of the ceiling-mounted showerhead are 22.8*14.9 inches. It is designed to have a waterfall feature, rainfall feature, and a mist as well. The showerhead has an LED strip with 64 colors that makes it possible to really shut yourself off from the world and focus on your new favorite shower.
The controller that comes with this unit can control lights, heat, pressure, and up to 11 shower modes. All shower functions can be used at the same time for an immersive experience. There is also a handheld showerhead that is placed on the wall next to the panel that has 5 knobs to control everything with ease. The brass and stainless steel makeup make this a durable item that won’t need to be replaced over time and guaranteed for life. You are going to love how this transforms your entire bathroom and is super easy to setup.
Find more M Boenn Shower Systems Thermostatic Rain Shower Set information and reviews here.
8. AYIVG Bathroom Square 12 Inch Ceiling Shower System
Pros:
Cons:
- Modern design
- Standard plumbing
- 6 body jet sprayers
- 5-year warranty
- Multiple styles
- Max 16-inch shower arm
- No LED
- Longer than average setup
If you are looking for a complete shower experience with multiple sprays and a stylish finish, then this is a great pick for you and your needs. One of the greatest features of this item is that it comes in both a wall-mount and a ceiling mount. You can check out the wall mount version here and in all four colors. There is a 12-inch overhead shower head. There is a handheld shower head that is attached via stainless steel hose. The shower arm is 16 inches long and doesn’t take up a ton of space so there is more room to enjoy your new setup. There are 6 body jet sprays and a water control valve that all look amazing together.
All pieces are a standard thread of 1/2″ NPT thread which allows for a fast installation with most American showers. Each piece on the interior of the shower can be installed within minutes of each other. The body shower sprays all have massaging features and have a brass finish so they will last a long time and won’t rust through the years. There are four total colors that you can choose with both contemporary and vintage styles. You can check them out here. All parts come with a 5-year warranty if anything should go wrong, replacing is easy.
Find more AYIVG Bathroom Square 12 Inch Ceiling Shower System information and reviews here.
9. KunMai LED Stainless Steel Rectangle Rain Shower
Pros:
Cons:
- Massive size
- LED
- High pressure
- Durable
- Long life
- 2.5 gallons per minute
- No massage
- Need large shower
While most of the offerings on this list have a sleek and slender look this shower head is designed for the person that wants to be completely covered in water. This thing is huge and will cover an area of about 20 inches by 40 inches so you really have to have a lot of space in your shower to make this item work. Built with stainless steel and finished off with brushed chrome you won’t ever run into any issues with corrosion and rust. As you can see the showerhead has LED lights built-in for a truly next-level shower experience. If you don’t want a showerhead with an LED light you can get that option here.
If the water pressure is your thing then this shower head is going to feel like heaven. Every angle is covered and even though it looks like a lot to handle but it is relatively easy to install and comes with instructions. Four sets of ceiling support poles are included with the purchase so you can properly install them. The oversized rainfall shower head puts out an impressive 2.5 gallons per minute.
Find more KunMai LED Stainless Steel Rectangle Rain Shower information and reviews here.
10. Blue Ocean 52″ Aluminum Shower Panel Tower
Pros:
Cons:
- Aluminum alloy
- Thermostat in panel
- 8 massage nozzles
- Adjustable
- 1-year warranty
- Needs batteries
- Price point
- One color
Blue Ocean makes one of the cleanest and most stylish smart showers on the planet right now. Style-wise there is something for everyone no matter if you have contemporary or modern home decor. The panel includes some of the techiest features you will see. There is a top-mounted shower head with a rainfall design. The panel has a thermostat that you can view the water heat and pressure to control everything in your shower. There are 8 adjustable water massage nozzles angled at your body for total coverage which is especially great on colder days. Along with the rainfall showerhead, there is a handheld showerhead that you can take off of the side of the panel. The control valve has four functions and is super easy to install and use.
The aluminum alloy that each piece is made with is super durable and will withstand years of use. The dimensions of the piece are Size: 52″H x 10″W x 3.5″D (132 x 26 x 9cm). Everything is really easy to set up and understand once you get going. The temperature display is powered by AA batteries and they are not included with the package. The standard 1/2″ plumbing connection is easy to install and is nearly universal in the United States. Each part comes with a 1-year warranty.
Find more Blue Ocean 52" Aluminum Shower Panel Tower information and reviews here.
11. hm Smart Shower System
Pros:
Cons:
- LED lights
- Valve control
- SPA control
- Easy to use
- Handheld sprayer
- Needs to be built into ceiling
- No body sprayers
- Setup takes time
Looking to do a complete remodel of the hardware in your shower? There are few choices that are more complete and will give a greater facelift than this offering from. It is only available as a ceiling-mounted shower head but the benefits from having a showerhead right about your head in the shower are amazing. The head features constant temperature and pressure control and also has an LED light for some added ambiance in the shower. The LED colors will change as the temperature of the water does, which is really cool.
The easy-to-operate lever handle is easy to control and is very discreet depending on the decor of the interior of your shower stall. The high flow shower valve controls both water and pressure and will save on your water and energy bill long term. There are four knobs on the wall panel that can control your new shower and the handheld showerhead can be used on top of the ceiling-mounted head. The SPA control will offer both massage and pulsating features which are really nice after a long day or before going to work.
Find more hm Smart Shower System information and reviews here.
12. ROVOGO Shower Panel System
Pros:
Cons:
- Sleek design
- 100 different nozzles
- Digital display
- Multiple colors
- Massage feature
- Wall mount only
- Batteries not included
- No LED lights
Shower panels are one of the most innovative shower technologies in the world. They are easy to install and easy to control once they are set up so your labor time is very little. This one is made of stainless steel which adds to its life span and adds to its allure and the looks of the piece. There are two different colors that this piece is available in and they are here. There are 100 shower nozzles so you are going to get hit from every direction and be able to control everything.
Each different head and panel offers a rain feature, massage feature, and waterfall type feature. The handheld shower has three settings and can travel around the shower with you and is great for getting feet and backs clean and has a 59-inch hose. There is a small easy to read digital display that will tell you water temperature and pressure and is powered by batteries. You are going to love getting in this shower at the end of every long, tough day or after a hard workout. This will be your new happy place in your home.
Find more ROVOGO Shower Panel System information and reviews here.
13. KunMai Modern Luxury Bathroom LED Shower System
Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design
- LED lights
- Multiple showerhead sizes
- 3 function valve
- 6 body sprayers
- Ceiling mounted only
- Setup takes time
- Price point
This stylish showerhead is advertised as a Modern Luxury” showerhead and it really is. If you are looking for a serious upgrade in the bathroom, then this is a great option to choose from. It is a ceiling-mounted showerhead so you will need an existing ceiling-mount or need to install a system to hold this up. The thermostatic version of this shower comes in 10, 12, 16, and 20 inches, and that is the size of the showerhead. The entire setup is made of brass which won’t rust or corrode over time.
The overhead shower head can produce rainfall and has LED lights around the spray. The wall panels feature the controls to each as well as the 6 body sprays that can also massage. The handheld shower sprayer has a 60″ long hose which means it will cover the entire shower space. You can take it with you. The LED lights change color based on water temperature which is really cool and makes showering even more fun. You will know what the temperature is before you even get under the water.
Package Includes:
rain shower head
ceiling mount shower arm
6 body sprays
hand shower parts
3-function shower valve
Rough-in valve and mounting hardware
Find more KunMai Modern Luxury Bathroom LED Shower System information and reviews here.
You Can Add On To Your New Smart Shower System:
Once you buy your brand new smart shower system you can go a step further and install a WiFi Superior Smart Steam Shower Generator Kit. This kit comes in 6-24 Kw functions which will easily connect with anyone's plumbing and electrical system. The heating system generator will add both pressure and heat to your existing water tank. This system will give your shower the ability to produce both water and steam. The steam shower head is 3/4" and also features an aromatherapy outlet. The steam and thermostat function can heat 320-460 cubic feet which will cover most showers. There is a 5" touch smart pad that can control steam, shower, water pressure, and temperature as well as the two Bluetooth speakers and chromotherapy lights. You can start the shower from your cell phone once installed.
The History of the Shower:
The first pressure shower was created in 1767 by a stove maker. While it wasn't fully electric and didn't have the controls that these new modern and highly technical showers have, it was still pretty advanced for its time. AS you can see by checking out this awesome list, showers have evolved into voice-activated, hands-free devices that can be run by a wall-mounted control panel or your smartphone. They have LED lights in the showerheads, can tell you how hot the water is by the changing of the LED lights, and can even play music through speakers in the showerhead. Check out some of the newest and most amazing additions to the shower world that would make that stove maker mentioned before, William Feetham, proud.
What Smart Shower Options Have the Best Tech?
There are a lot of options in this list that will definitely do the trick, but if you are looking for a hi-tech smart shower then there are a couple that stands out above the rest. Some have speakers, others have LEDs and some even feature multiple massaging nozzles that feel like heaven after a rough workout. Upping your shower game doesn't have to break the bank, but if you are going to give your shower a makeover you want to have the right equipment for your specific needs. Check out the techiest smart showers you can buy below and up your shower game to the next level.
The Modern Luxury smart shower system does something that is pretty cool. Have you ever jumped in the shower and the water is either too hot or too cold and you have to cower away from the water until it is just right? Well, the need to cower or hide in the corner is non-existent with this wonderful shower. It features LED lights in the showerhead that actually change to a specific color based on water temperature. So if you like your water at the "blue" temperature you can see it before you get in and scold yourself or freeze under icy water. This subtle tweak to the standard shower is going to change the lives of people that don't have time to waste and want to get in and out of the shower as soon as possible.
Kohler is a name that everyone should already know. When it comes to bathroom decor there is no better brand. Showers don't have to just be functional, they can also be entertaining if you buy the right one. The Kohler speaker smart shower is an insanely cool idea that is just starting to really catch fire. There is a Bluetooth speaker in the middle of the shower nozzle and is connected via magnets so it won't fall apart on your when wet. The speaker can link to your phone or tablet and can also sync up with Alexa so it can be voice-controlled. You can remove the speaker and set it aside or sing into it like the shower rockstar that you truly are.
If you love the idea of mood lighting while in the shower then you need a shower that has an LED light with over 64 colors that can be controlled by a discreet panel on the interior of your new shower. This awesome shower setup from M Boenn has a waterfall and rainfall feature from overhead and will tell you how hot or cold the water is by color. Create a comfortable ambiance and spend a little more time relaxing while you are showering. With 11 shower modes, you can scrub from head to toe as quickly or slowly as you desire. On top of all the cool tech in this shower, it is also a work of art. Beautifully designed to fit any home and any decor, you are truly going to love this new shower so much, it may be your favorite room in the house.
