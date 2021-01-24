11 Best Tech Toys for Adults Available Right Now

We’re living in an age of unparalleled technological advancement. A lot of technology is being developed for practical applications however a lot of this kooky scientific progress is being leveraged for our own amusement.
Products for kids are the number one go-to in the marketplace but that’s followed right up with a demand from big kids for toys of their own. That’s right: tech toys. Tech toys come in a variety of forms from games to robots to gadgets.
Below we list some of our favorite items in the tech toy field. You may be familiar with some of them as well as be completely surprised that some of these items even exist. Read on to find out about some great gift options for those folks you know who will never quite grow up.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is probably my most favorite tech toy on our list. Once you enter the vast worlds of Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon, you may lose the hours of your day faster than you would normally think possible.
Nintendo has been making classic games for decades but they may have created their finest achievement yet with the Switch. Why “Switch”? Because the console can be played on your living room television or taken with you on the road. Play by yourself or with friends either in the same room or virtually.
Portable play features five hours of battery life on the vibrant 6.2-inch touch screen. Games such as Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind have been very well-designed as well as virtual lifesavers during the pandemic. If you’re wanting the tops in tech toys, the Nintendo Switch is that blue ribbon winner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The entry into quality flying drones has never been simpler or affordable. The DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Combo comes with everything you need to soar through the sky and record quality video and photos.
The drone itself weighs just about the same as the average smartphone and it can be flown in the United States and Canada without the need to register with government agencies. The Mavic Mini’s weight makes it portable and safe for beginning fliers and veteran pilots.
Its takeoff weight includes the battery, propellers, and memory card along with the main unit. The drone can stay in the air longer than most other camera drones, up to 30 minutes with a fully-charged battery.
Quality aerial photos up to 12MP and 2.7K HD video can be taken using the DJI Fly app. Setting the unit up just takes a few taps. A Flight Tutorial feature allows for learning on the fly (see what we did there?). This tech toy is one that will get played with for a very long time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset will transport the user from the physical world and place them immediately into a virtual. This immersive experience is as close to being in the video game world than ever before.
Oculus has generated some great press with their virtual reality equipment but this is the most advanced gaming headset they’ve produced yet. Improved optics deliver bright, vivid colors and a reduced “screen door” effect noticeable in past headsets.
The headband is comfortable, engineered with speed and movement in mind. The two touch controllers provide visibility for hand movements in real-time with accurate precision.
You’ll need an existing gaming PC to use with the Oculus Rift. Get ready to blast, slash, and soar through hundreds of top games available in the Oculus store with more on the way. Your movements will be translated into the virtual world no matter which way you face. Room-scale tracking is possible without external sensors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Print photos easily, directly from your smartphone, with the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer. Connect via Bluetooth then use the Instax Mini Link app to add filters, frames, or other editing features to your photos.
The little gadget features two modes: print mode to print photos easily directly from your phone, and fun mode for printing photos with friends. Print more than one of the same photo by simply turning the printer upside down and pressing the power button. Prints emerge from the Instax Mini Link in as fast as 12 seconds.
When fully charged and with enough film, the Instax Mini Link is capable of printing approximately 100 photos continuously. The device also works with all Fujifilm X Series digital cameras as well. Want to print a favorite frame from a video? No problem: simply choose which one with the app and let ‘er rip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you think of holograms, it is most likely a scene from a favorite sci-fi movie or television program, like the retro-yet-still-funky-cool special effects in Star Wars. Now get ready because there is now a way to make holograms come to life in your own home. The Litiholo Hologram kit boasts to make your first hologram in under an hour.
The Litiholo Hologram Kit is like owning your own hologram lab. Everything you need to create three-dimensional laser holograms is included in the box. The kit features “instant hologram film plates” without the need to use chemicals or photo development processing. Step-by-step instructions are included as well which makes the process educational and, best of all, fun.
Each hologram kit makes up to 20 different holograms but additional refill film is sold separately if you wish to make some more. The Litiholo Hologram Kit definitely can be filed under the category of Tech Toy. Amaze your friends and make your kids think you’re the coolest parent around by making holograms!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Finally: a fun way to figure out how to solve a Rubik’s Cube. The GoCube connects to a phone or tablet and tracks moves in real-time. It teaches you how to solve the Rubik’s Cube and improve your game, so you can play on your own or battle with others.
Both Wired Magazine and the Wall Street Journal have raved about this tech toy. And did you know there was a Digital Rubik’s Cube World Cup? Well, there is and apparently, the GoCube is the official cube for it.
The GoCube makes it possible to learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube as well as play games like Simon, CubeHero, Maze, and more. You’ll be able to track your progress with advanced stats as well as battle with other cubers around the world online. The GoCube is a lot more conducive and fun than I how I finally solved the Rubik’s Cube: a hammer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3D printers are awesome tools but since they’re so fun to use, I’m including the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer on our list of tech toys. 3D printers are becoming more affordable by the day for home and hobby use. This model is a great entry-level machine for creating small models and parts.
The printer is advanced enough for adult use but also accessible for beginners to learn about 3D printing. Only five minutes is required to warm up to the required 110 degrees Celsius (that’s hot) to operate. The printer also features the ability to resume printing after a power outage.
The extruder design greatly reduces the risk of clogged nozzles that may affect printing quality and operation is precise and quiet. Perhaps the best feature is that the software is open source. Users are encouraged to improve the original code and share it with the community.
You can’t print anything until you have the plastic needed to do it, however. Keep in mind that filament, the plastic resource that the printer melts into the items being created is required for the printer to function.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Playing with toys is all fine and good but making your own is even better. The Elegoo Mega 2560 Electronics Project Starter Kit is made for beginners who have no electronics knowledge or for advanced nerds who are looking for a great source of parts and components.
This electronics kit is a solid product to get anyone going with a crash course in programming, all while following included tutorials. Build robots and other fun tech toys using the sensors and gadgets in the box. There are over 60 types of parts used for a variety of projects.
The Elegoo Mega 2560 Electronics Project Starter Kit includes controller and expansion boards, LED diodes, resistors, a potentiometer, an LCD1602, RFID module, an 830 tie-points breadboard, and much, much more. This kit is a nice choice for anyone looking to get into (or already in) robotics, electronics, and programming.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I define “toy” as anything that provides enjoyment when messing around with it. This Magic Hands Massager from truMedic definitely falls into that category. It uses four powerful massage nodes designed to recreate the feeling of human hands to provide relief for your aching muscles.
The Magic Hands Massager delivers a massage that is so lifelike, you’ll believe it’s coming from an actual set of human hands. Place the unit on your shoulders and insert your hands through the wrist supports, then use the wrist supports to manage the pressure of your massage. Press the reverse button to change the massage direction and the heat button to warm things up a bit.
The unit is built to last with sleek, durable neoprene fabric and a gentle yet tough mesh covering designed to be both gentle and to last for years to come. Plus, it was rated as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things and if you can’t trust Oprah Winfrey, who can you trust?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Televisions are great gadgets and I love mine but I don’t really consider them to be “tech toys”. But hold on: The Sero 43-Inch QLED 4K UHD TV from Samsung can rotate 90 degrees to use with social media platforms like TikTok. Now you’re talking fun.
The screen is optimized to watch mobile content. Connect and share smartphone images and video vertically and full-screen. Rotate the screen to accommodate vertical performances then back again to horizontal mode to watch “normal” television content. The screen will rotate with a click from the supplied remote control, the Smart Things app, or via any Samsung Galaxy device using Android 10 and higher.
The Sero features premium 4.1CH 60 Watt speakers with Dolby Digital Plus to make sure your content sounds as good as it looks. Connection to any smart device is simple and seamless within seconds. Plus: Alexa is built into the device to take voice commands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3D printers have been at the top of many tech-lover’s Christmas lists for a while now. They were once very, very expensive and less affordable for those who are on a budget. However, many new models have become available in the recent months, and they’re starting to hit at more affordable prices. The XYZ 3D Printer is a great choice for beginners due to its size and ease of use.
The options with 3D printers are nearly unlimited, since after you make 3D models on the computer, it can be printed into an object to use or build with. This type of technology allows users to create objects or parts for creative projects. Since many of these printers can cost thousands of dollars, the XYZ printer, at nearly $400, is a much more affordable option than many of the products out there, making it one of the best toys for adults on the market this Christmas.