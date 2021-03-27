21 Best Video Backdrops: The Ultimate List

Since the beginning of 2020, more and more people are taking meetings, going to school, or even attending work via their computers. We have seen some of our favorite shows go to a remote format as well as a rise in streaming content.
People are paying a lot of attention to the backdrops in their videos, whether they have a Youtube channel or are going to work every day through a Zoom meeting. That is why we have put together an ultimate list of the best video backdrops to add a little style to your future meetings and content.
Regardless of if you are attending school from home or adding a little spice to your video conference calls a backdrop can make all the difference. I am sure there are millions of people out there that are sick of seeing the same mundane white or off-white wall behind them in their offices or makeshift offices. Adding a sweet backdrop can be an inexpensive way to really give a vibe to your office and your meetings. This classic brick wall backdrop is super popular because of its neutrality and because it makes for a great-looking background.
While the featured brick backdrop is listed at 10×8 feet you can get different sizes from 5×3 feet all the way up to 12×10 feet and nearly every size in between. These vinyl-made backdrops are incredibly durable and can also be rolled up and toted around with ease. The matte finish makes it non-reflective which is great if you are using lighting in your calls or streams. You are going to love the way your picture looks at the bottom of your screen as you record or live-stream your content.
If you find yourself in more online meetings and chats than you ever thought was possible then you are going to want the options to change things up a bit with one of these backdrops and maybe some exterior lighting. You can place the blue or green backdrop behind you and add in your favorite image or backdrop via editing later. You can be anywhere from the space shuttle to a dessert to a rainforest. This will definitely step your streaming game up and will get some laughs in your next class or meeting.
The kit includes a 5×7 foot reversible backdrop in both blue and green. The kit also includes a support stand for the backdrop, a backdrop clip for an extra camera or light, and a carrying bag that can hold the backdrop. The design of the backdrop makes it foldable and durable so you can move it where ever you want conveniently. The frame is made of steel so it is built to last and is incredibly strong. Adding this backdrop kit to your videos and streams will up production quality and give you options as to what you want your background to be.
Wooden backsplashes are one of the most popular looks in renovations to homes, bars, and restaurants. Also, reclaimed wood is a design tool used by architects and interior designers all over the world. Watch a little HGTV and you will see it within the first 20 minutes. This wooden backdrop will make it look like you are attending class from a den or cabin somewhere off the grid. This warm and inviting backdrop is perfect for anyone from a Youtuber or podcaster trying to get more followers to a businesswoman looking to create a great look for her future meetings.
There are five different sizes of this particular backdrop and the featured size is the largest, 10×10 feet. You can check out the other four sizes here if you need something a bit smaller. Made of excellent material this backdrop can be hung up and taken down over and over without ripping or tearing. The vibrant and super realistic features of this backdrop will ensure your guests via the meeting room won’t know that it isn’t real. It also reflects glare and flashes from cameras and ring lights.
Not all of us have a crazy Bruce Wayne-styled library with first editions to feature as our backdrop for our streams and video calls but no worries because the insane bookcase backdrop exists. On top of being really cool, the backdrop is also bright and cheery and features books on every shelf. Nobody will know the difference between real and fake books when they are watching your content or talking about work stuff. The library look is crazy popular amongst people reporting from home. Now you can own it for your very own office or workspace.
The featured backdrop is 8×6 feet but you can also buy it in three other sizes. Depending on what you need there is a perfectly sized backdrop for you. Each backdrop is cut from vinyl and is featured in super high definition so it looks perfectly real on camera. The vinyl is versatile and can be rolled up and taken with you if you are filming from different locations. The matte finish is wrinkle-free and won’t show glare or flashes from your camera or ring light.
Investing in a backdrop kit that will give you options is a super smart investment. Instead of buying one backdrop, this kit gives you a ton of options from three different colored backdrops to a green screen that will allow you to put your own backdrop in during editing. Also, with this backdrop system, there is no need to poke holes to hang it up, it comes with a stand and clips that will give it a movie studio quality look during shooting. This kit is a lot of fun to use and will add some serious production quality to anything you film.
The dimensions of this backdrop are 5.2ft x 9.8ft and can be expanded to a bit larger. You can use lighting as this backdrop isn’t reflective and it can also be washed and ironed so it is highly durable. The telescoping crossbar can be set up in minutes and can withstand a light wind if you are planning on filming outdoors. The spring clips that you can see in the featured image are very strong and will hold the backdrop up no matter the situation. They can be used over and over again without losing their strength. Also, this kit comes with a carry bag to make easy transport of all your new gear.
This incredibly cool and very realistic wooden retro-styled backdrop will add a ton of flair to your existing office or workspace. As stated previously in this list, the shiplap look, the repurposed wood theme is insanely popular all over the world. This look is guaranteed to be loved by everyone you chat with on your computer and even when you look back at your previous content and see the difference. You can literally see all of the grain of the wood so clear that people won’t know it is merely a screen and not real wood.
The featured image features a backdrop that is 8×8 feet but there is also a 10×6.5 foot version that is available for purchase too. Each backdrop is made with heavy, thick wrinkle-free cloth that can be washed and dried in the washing machine and dryer. There are no worries about glare and reflections with this piece either as it is made of cloth and not vinyl. Easy to fold and take with you and can be set up in minutes on a telescoping rod or pole. This item will make a world of difference in all of your meetings and classes and streaming content.
Before you read on, just know that each kit you buy comes with either the green or the blue backdrop, not both. I do however recommend buying both so you have extra options. Each will attach to an office chair seamlessly so you don’t need to worry about hanging it or ruining it by nailing or pinning it to a wall. The editing process on your streaming footage will definitely be a lot more fun now that you can add a ton of different visuals to your videos.
This is a professional-grade screen that is featured in blue but can also be purchased in green here. The screen can be folded up and placed in the travel bag in seconds. It is also a very durable screen made to withstand wind and years of use. The diameter of this item is 4.65 feet. It is designed to not reflect light from flashes and backlighting.
One of the coolest backdrops on this list is the loft apartment backdrop. If you are anything like me you did a serious double-take when you first saw this one. Not only is it a great theme and will warm up any lame office, but it gives the illusion of having this amazing space with killer details. Adding this to your streaming content will give it more warmth and depth. Turning your plain background into this dope apartment is an easy and fun way to improve your video quality no matter the reason you are filming.
The featured image is the backdrop in the largest size it comes in 9×6 feet. If you are looking for something a little smaller there are three smaller sizes that are all equally as cool. Check out the other sizes here. The backdrop is made of durable vinyl that won’t bend, wrinkle or reflect glare. Being that the item is so lightweight it makes it easier to carry and to take down. Cleaning it is pretty simple too. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth and it will look as good as new.
For those of you that are looking for a more complete setup for filming online content or shows or podcasts with a visual element, there is this amazing kit. The kit doesn’t just solve the problem of having a plain or non-existent background, it also makes your lighting look more professional and will, as a whole, improve all production quality. If you are using a sheet as your backdrop and a ring light as your only source of light but want more subscribers and followers, check out this kit that will fill all of your needs.
The exact dimensions of the screen in this kit are 8.5×10 feet. The great thing about this backdrop that most others don’t offer is the ability to impose whatever you want later on in editing. You can also add backdrops through your computer live. The two 79 inch light stands will add brighter colors and deeper tones on the viewing end. The aluminum supports are strong and durable and will last a long time with proper care. There are two softboxes that diffuse light and make it less harsh when recording. You can also store everything in the two travel cases that come with the kit.
Transform your typical meetings and classes and videos by adding a bright and cheery window scene as your new backdrop. This is one seriously beautiful backdrop that will add more depth and a modern style to your videos. Give the appearance of a larger office area or simply just hide where you are by having a great background. It is a great backdrop for shooting videos, standing objects, or even for portraits so it is an amazing gift for your photographer friends as well.
The featured image in this list is the largest version of this backdrop at 10ft x 7ft. If that is a little too big for your current space, there are four other sizes to choose from and you can check them out here. There really is a perfect size available for any space. This backdrop is built with thin but versatile vinyl. The vinyl can be wiped clean, doesn’t wrinkle or fray, and can retract light so it doesn’t cause a glare. You are going to love the way your videos will look when filming in front of this backdrop.
We have already figured out that the bookshelf backdrop is a favorite among TV personalities, sports journalists, and anyone else that has a sweet library setup they want to show off. The look is a classic and is one of the most popular backdrops regardless of whether it is real or fake. Now you can add a sweet library theme to your streams or interviews or even while taking a class online. The backdrop is a great scene no matter what you are filming. It will make the space you are filming in seem larger and the bright colors and vintage style of the backdrop will brighten the end result naturally.
The image and the product are both featured in the middle size that this backdrop is available in, which is 8ft x 8ft. There are four other sizes from 7ft x 5ft to the massive 10ft x 10ft all of which you can view here. The backdrop is made of sturdy and durable vinyl that does not wrinkle or crease and can be rolled up for easy transportation. The backdrop is very detailed and can definitely pass as a real bookshelf on the viewing end. It is the perfect item for photography and shooting streaming videos.
Sometimes the simplest and most classic look is the one that isn’t too bright or too loud. The off-white brick is a clean and sharp look that fits great for sports-themed shows, make-up tutorials, home-schooling, and office meetings. The white wall is really a jack of all trades in the video world. There is a depth in the brick that is strangely warm and inviting. The color of the wall is soothing and will accentuate the person or people that are in front of it.
There are a few size choices to choose from. The largest size is 10ft x 10ft that is a great choice for rooms with higher ceilings or open spaces. The smallest size is 5ft x 7ft and you can view that one here. Regardless of the size, you are going to get years of use out of this backdrop. It is made of a vinyl material that is lightweight and easy to fold up and transport. The material won’t reflect light or flashes and provides a super realistic detail that will only help increase followers and help students pay attention while teaching.
Whether you call this style vintage or retro the vibe is still the same. It has an intimate feeling to it that will make your viewers want to watch for longer periods of time. It will help your students pay attention to your lesson plans or will keep your employees from checking their phones when you are in a meeting. This vertical wood pattern is incredibly realistic and makes for a great backdrop no matter what you are doing. The production quality is top-notch and the durability is next-level.
There are currently three different size choices. The smallest is 7 feet x 5 feet and will fit most smaller rooms top to bottom. The second size choice is 8 feet x 8 feet and is the most common choice and will cover the entire wall of a medium-size room. The third and largest size is 10 feet x 6.5 feet and is great for outdoor filming. The microfiber material is strong but also easy to fold or roll up to travel. You can clean this item with a wet cloth and won’t wrinkle or crease.
While the featured image depicts this backdrop in the largest size, 8ft x 6ft, there are also two other sizes so there should be something for everyone. This backdrop is unlike any of the others in visual alone. The “Bling” backdrop features shiny, shimmering bling all over the place and makes for a great backdrop for photographers as well as folks frequenting meeting rooms and streaming services. You could host anything from a fashion show to a make-up tutorial in front of this and get some seriously great compliments from your fans and followers.
If you are interested in one of the other two sizes you can check them out here. Each and every backdrop is made to be durable, designed to not show reflections of light, and can be folded up and brought with you when you want the same backdrop at a different location. If you keep it rolled up for a couple of days all wrinkles and small creases will disappear. If you need them gone sooner then you can iron this material and make it look as good as new again.
Do you not have a great office that you can use as the backdrop for your meetings and classes? Not all of us can afford to furnish a beautiful at-home office so that our presentations and lessons look better. For those of us that can’t make that happen, there is an alternative and to be quite honest, nobody will know the difference. This office backdrop is a super cool way to spruce up a typically mundane-looking Zoom window. You can hang the backdrop anywhere so really, your new office is wherever you are.
There are currently three sizes available in this backdrop. The largest and featured size is 10ft x 8ft and will fit most larger rooms and is designed to fit rooms with higher ceilings. The second size available is 8ft x 6ft and is designed to fit more average rooms. And the smallest and least expensive size available is 7ft x 5ft and is perfect for the person that is traveling to different locations with their setup. Each size is made to be versatile and won’t reflect light or flashes. You can easily roll this backdrop up and take it with you anywhere.
The splatter paint background is fun, it is bright and cheery and will definitely put a smile on the face of anyone you chat with or attend class with. If you are a teacher that is currently doing remote learning, this might be a great backdrop for an art class or maybe a science lesson. Either way, your kiddos are going to love it. The Jackson Pollack paint is joyous and will inspire those in your classes to perform their best and pay attention. Instead of them losing interest in the first few minutes this backdrop will help to captivate them.
If you are shopping for a backdrop for your podcast or for a Youtube channel then this one should be in the rotation. Having multiple backgrounds or backdrops will add another level of interest to your content. The only available size is 7ft x 5ft which is big enough to cover your average wall. Because of the bright colors everything around the backdrop, or in the front of it, will seem brighter. The backdrop comes by itself and does not come with the clips or the siding that is holding it up in the picture.
What would this list be without a good, stone, marble-esque backdrop? So here we are, a great-looking backdrop that both adds a stoic look while brightening things up. While lights won’t reflect off of this backdrop because of the material, you most likely won’t need a ton of exterior lighting because of how light the color scheme is on the backdrop itself. The material we were talking about is vinyl which seems the be the most common material that these backdrops are made of. If you are looking for something a little easier to clean there are polyester options available too.
Of the vinyl and polyester versions of this backdrop, there are a total of 8 different sizes and you can view them all right here. There are sizes to fit every kind of wall and screen preference. The backdrop itself is very lightweight and can be folded so it is easier to take down and tote around. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor filming and photography sessions. Either material is a no-wrinkle material so you can rest assured that your backdrop will look as good as new every time that you use it.
There are a lot of options for new video backdrops and for some of us it will be hard picking just one. If you are looking for a solid colored abstract version of a sweet backdrop then this one is going to check a lot of boxes for you. There are multiple sizes and a ton of different colors so you could actually buy multiple backdrops and have a new look every week. If you want to add more depth to your meetings and school sessions and streaming videos then you are going to need an arsenal of awesome backdrops that you can boost your production value with.
As I stated earlier there are multiple sizes. There is a 7ft x 5ft option that is designed to fit your average room ceiling to floor. If you don’t need something quite that large there is a smaller option available too. That size is 5ft x 7ft and you can check the options out here. As for colors, there are 13 different colors across both sizes. Each color is vibrant and beautiful and will look amazing under lights. Each is made with cotton and can be washed just like any other cloth. These backdrops won’t crease or wrinkle and are super durable too.
Keeping up with one of the continuing themes of the list, people love bookshelves, both sitting in front of them and looking at them. Every single person that you talk to via your camera is going to enjoy watching you teach a class or tutorial or video. The mix of depth and bright colors of this backdrop make it a fun alternative to a plain wall or even a wall with a few photos. Your viewers are going to thank you for changing things up and you will enjoy it too when you look back at your content.
There are three different sizes available in this awesome backdrop. The featured size is 10ft x 8ft and is also the most popular size. The other two sizes are smaller than the featured one and you can buy them here. While this isn’t one of the most believable-looking libraries it is still a great choice for a background. The material is a lightweight and thin vinyl that can take a beating and will look great even after years of use. If you are building a collection of different backdrops for your videos or classes you need to add this one.
This backdrop is hilariously awesome and will turn any home into a gorgeous mansion as viewed by the foyer. If you want to give the impression that you live in a monster mansion with a gorgeous staircase and interior design game, then this is the perfect backdrop for you. If you hang this one the right way with the right lighting people will fully believe that you live there. It will also fit well if you use it ironically or as a joke. Either way, you are going to love the upgrade in production value.
There are two materials and each material choice comes in the 7ft x 5ft option. The polyester is a bit easier to clean and wash and is a little less durable than the vinyl. Each has its merits and depending on what you are using this for you can see the benefit of both. The vinyl option will work better outdoors and the polyester is better for leaving in a permanent spot. The vinyl is easy to roll up and travel with and neither of them will show wrinkles, light glares, or reflections.
The skyline backdrop is one of the more popular backdrops you can buy. No matter where you live, the bright lights of a massive city and its skyscrapers make for one hell of a cool-looking backdrop. This particular backdrop is the windy city of Chicago. Even if you don’t need a backdrop for anything, it would still be crazy cool to transform one of your walls into this beautiful cityscape. The colors are lifelike and the reflection on the water really gives this backdrop a ton of depth.
This backdrop is 7ft x 5ft which will cover a regular-sized wall from top to bottom. With this backdrop, you can film from multiple angles and get a treat shot. Or if you are planning on taking photographs in front of this backdrop they are going to come out great from any position. You can roll this piece up and take it with you but you cannot and should not wash this as the material is not washable. The backdrop is the only item in this package but it can be hung via nails or screws to nearly any wall.