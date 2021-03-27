21 Best Video Backdrops: The Ultimate List

Regardless of if you are attending school from home or adding a little spice to your video conference calls a backdrop can make all the difference. I am sure there are millions of people out there that are sick of seeing the same mundane white or off-white wall behind them in their offices or makeshift offices. Adding a sweet backdrop can be an inexpensive way to really give a vibe to your office and your meetings. This classic brick wall backdrop is super popular because of its neutrality and because it makes for a great-looking background.

While the featured brick backdrop is listed at 10×8 feet you can get different sizes from 5×3 feet all the way up to 12×10 feet and nearly every size in between. These vinyl-made backdrops are incredibly durable and can also be rolled up and toted around with ease. The matte finish makes it non-reflective which is great if you are using lighting in your calls or streams. You are going to love the way your picture looks at the bottom of your screen as you record or live-stream your content.