20 Best Batman Toys (2018)

There’s a lot of things to love about Batman. For one, he’s still considered a superhero, even though he doesn’t have any super powers. Secondly, his tale is rooted in darkness, and as his current run continues, he’s getting darker and darker (yes, even with the big changes in issue #43 if you think about it). But, what really makes Bruce Wayne’s tale great is that it means we get cool Batman toys to play with (some of which we included in our roundup of the top 50 cool toys for boys).

Batman merchandise isn’t anything new, and there have been action figures and everything else under the sun based on the Dark Knight since before, well, he was even called The Dark Knight. DC action figures are always on every outlet’s list of hot toys for the year come Christmas time, and it’s mostly because of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego. Have you ever met someone that has said, “I hate Batman?” No, I don’t think so. (Also, check out a separate post for the best toddler toys).

So without further ado, here are the top 20 best Batman toys on Amazon:

1. DC Collectibles Batman: Arkham Knight Action Figure

One of the newest Batman action figures is from the Arkham Knight video game, which took the gaming world by storm earlier this year. He stands 6.75″, and is intricately sculpted and highly detailed. The character design from the game is unique, and you can instantly tell that this cool action figure was taken directly from the game.

Price: $22.11 (12 percent off MSRP)

2. Arkham City Action Figure 4 Pack

The Dark Knight isn’t the only important character in Gotham City, of course. This is why you need the Arkham City Action Figure 4 Pack which also includes Nightwing, Robin and Harley Quinn. They’re designs are taken from the video game, and are highly detailed and look fantastic.

Price: $36.25

3. Classic TV Series 8 Inch Action Figures Set

Any Batman fan needs something in their collection that is based on the 1966 TV series. This set of the dynamic duo figures are based on the classic show, and both include authentic cloth outfits with capes. It’s one of the coolest Batman collectibles from the original series.

Price: $59.99

4. Arkham Knight Batmobile Vehicle

One of the biggest (and coolest) changes brought to the Batman mythos with the most recent game is the cool new Batmobile that came with it. It’s not a standard Batmobile like we’ve seen before, as it turns into a highly functional tank. This batmobile toy is modeled after the the one in the game, although it doesn’t turn into the tank. Bummer. Still, it’s one cool toy.

Price: $49.99

5. LEGO Superheroes: The Penguin Face off

Penguin isn’t very prominent in the current run of DC comics, nor the most recent trilogy, but at one point, he was just as formidable as The Joker. This LEGO Superheroes Penguin Face Off kit honors the villain, and is complete with Batman’s scuba vehicle as well as The Penguin’s duck boat.

Price: $10.99

6. Hot Wheels Elite One The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler

The Batmobile from The Dark Knight trilogy was actually called the tumbler, and it was one cool creation by Lucious Fox. Hot Wheels has an incredibly impressive 1:50 scale replica of the tumbler, which is a must have for any Hot Wheels collector.

Price: $15.69

7. Batman The Dark Knight Rises The Bat Vehicle

If Batmobiles aren’t really your thing, and you’d rather take your fight to the air, check out the Bat Vehicle from The Dark Knight Rises. It’s his newest flying vehicle named The Bat, and has an easy grip handle for flying around. It launches projectiles and allows you to shoot Batman, himself, out of the vehicle.

Price: $19.70 (38 percent off MSRP)

8. Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Batman (Injustice Version)

There are quite a few great uniquely designed figures on the market that stylize Batsy in a cool way, and one of the coolest we’ve seen is the Bandai Tamashii Nations Figurearts Batman. It includes interchangeable hand parts, two batarangs, a bat grenade and a grapple gun. He’s easily maneuvered into different positions, and makes a great toy for pretend or for displaying with the rest of your Batman collectibles.

Price: $50.33 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. Hero Buddies Plush

When I was a kid, I had just about every Hero Buddies plush toy you could imagine, except at the time, there wasn’t a Batman one. Now, there is. The Hero Buddies action figure plush is 16″ and features his signature style, with eyes that look like they’re glowing (they’re not, though). This plush toy says stuff that the Caped Crusader would say.

Price: $27.53

10. The New Batman Adventures Action Figure

One of the most instantly recognizable versions of the Dark Knight is from his days in The New Batman Adventures. This figure takes its design from the animated series, and stands 6.25″ tall. It comes with multiple accessories, including a grapple hook and two capes.

Price: $24.99

11. Black & White by Jae Lee Statue

This black and white statue is based on the designs of Jae Lee, and is sculpted by Jonathan Matthews. It’s a collectible that instantly takes your collection to the next level. There are only 5,200 of these made, so it’s a limited edition. It’s approximately 7.8″ high, and is modeled after the Dc Comics series Batman/Superman. We included this in our list of the Top 50 Best Gifts for Boys list as well.

Price: $62.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

12. Animated Clayface Action Figure

Clayface isn’t as popular as he once was, and it’s likely because he would be difficult to translate onto the big screen. While we’ve seen Clayface in the recent trilogy of games from Warner Bros., we haven’t seen him in the comics in quite some time, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen him in a movie (please, someone correct me in the comments if I’m wrong). But his most recognizable form is from the Batman: The Animated Series TV show, which is what this toy is based on.

Price: $24.99

13. DC Comics Mr. Freeze Figure by Greg Capullo

After Arnold Schwarzenegger pretty much ruined Mr. Freeze for us, we haven’t been able to look at this cold villain the same. That was until artist Greg Capullo drew him. Now, Mr. Freeze looks terrifying again, and this toy is based on Cap’s design. He stands 7.25″ tall, with superb detailing.

Price: $14.44 (42 percent off MSRP)

14. Nightwing Action Figure (Son of Batman version)

Son of Batman had some interesting character designs that basically sleeked out all of Gotham’s characters, and this version of Nightwing exemplifies that pretty well. Instead of a black and blue suit, Nightwing is pictured here with a gray suit and a blue emblem with two nightsticks. He stands 6.85″ tall.

Price: $11.33 (43 percent off MSRP)

15. Gotham City Showdown Figure 7 Pack

A 4 pack is cool, but a 7 pack is even cooler. This pack includes The Joker, Green Arrow, Robin, Deathstroke, Azrael, Clayface and Batman. All of these figures for under $50 total? Yeah, count me in.

Price: $45.88 (10 percent off MSRP)

16. Thrasher Suit Deluxe by Greg Capullo

Another cool bit of art from Greg Capullo is Bruce’s powerful Thrasher suit, shown here. He stands 9″ tall, and will tower over your other figures. It’s a limited edition that sort of looks like Zurg from Toy Story meets the Dark Knight. In fact, I think it’s time for a Zurg vs. Thrasher Suit Batman battle.

Price: $29.74 (26 percent off MSRP)

17. The Joker Action Figure (New 52 Look)

Not all versions of the Joker have to be so…safe? The newest version of The Joker from New 52 is terrifying, and this action figure exemplifies that nicely. Complete with the Joe jumpsuit, this Joker is ready for some sinister fun.

Price: $15.01 (25 percent off MSRP)

18. DC Universe Total Heroes Batman Beyond

We couldn’t rightfully talk about the coolest Batman toys without talking about fan favorite Terry McGinnis from Batman Beyond. This action figure comes with changeable heads, hands, and other accessories for playtime.

Price: $48.88

19. The Joker (from Batman: The Animated Series)

One of the most notable Joker designs is from The Animated Series TV show, with Joker sporting a purple suit. This Joker action figure is based on the series, and has 18 points of articulation. It comes with a helmet, make up sponge, knife, pearl necklace, telescope, Joker Card, brick, additional hands, comb and cologne bottle, too, so there are plenty of accessories to mess around with.

Price: $19.00 (24 percent off MSRP)

20. The Dark Knight Bat Pod Vehicle

Sure, the Tumbler is cool and all, but what about when it turns into the Bat Pod? Yeah, that’s even cooler, in my humble opinion. This Batman Bat Pod includes the Batman figure shown in the picture as well, and makes a great addition to your lineup of vehicle toys.

Price: $34.99