25 Best Toddler Toys for 2018 (Updated!)

Although they’re too young to fully appreciate it, it’s likely that you want to spoil your toddler. However, choosing great toddler toys for your 1 year old or 2 year old is especially tough nowadays.

You have to worry about where your toys are coming from, how well-made they are, whether or not they have any small parts, and most importantly, if they’ll keep your toddler amused (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve purchased a brand new toy for my little ones that they just played with for 10 minutes and never touched again).

This list is solely for toddlers, ages 1-3 years old.

But, luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here are the 25 best toddler toys to buy in 2018:

1. Little Tikes Sports Zone

One of Little TIkes’ hottest Christmas toys for 2017 is the Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone. It introduces your toddler to three different sports: basketball, soccer, and bowling. It has three different mode settings on the backboard that will allow the toy to grow with your little one. There’s Learn (which teaches numbers, colors and shapes), Move (which has lights and sounds to encourage crawling and movement), and Games (teaches the child to follow directions).

This toddler toy also folds up neatly so that it can be stored easily without having to take up precious rug space in your living room.

Price: $49.44 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Vtech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

The Vtech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker is one busy toy. It features interactive learning for your toddler, and it’ll help the younger ones learn to walk. It has five piano keys to encourage creativity, 2 colorful spinning rollers, 3 shape sorters and 3 light-up buttons that help develop motor skills. It has a pretend telephone headset — which means they’ll stop using your remote control as a cellphone — and it also has over 70 sing-along songs. With music, sound effects and fun phrases galore, the Sit-To-Stand is a must-have toy for toddlers.

Price: $29.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

3. Mega Bloks First Builders Big Bag, 80-piece

Mega Bloks aren’t anything new and exciting, but their first builders big bag (contains 80-pieces) is the perfect starter building set for your toddler. You can expect them to be scattered all over your floor by the end of the day, but your young one will have plenty of fun playing with these colorful building blocks. They’re easy for your toddler to use, and he/she will be using their creative juices while they’re playing. (Fun fact: My daughter is literally playing with her set right now as I’m typing this).

Price: $14.88 (40 percent off MSRP)

4. Nuby Bathtime Fun Octopus Hoopla

For some bathtime fun, the Nuby Octopus is second to none (sorry, I couldn’t resist). But this little purple octopus gives them something fun to play with in the bathtub, making bath time less of a nightmare. They’ll use the rings to try to put them on the octopus’ tentacles, helping to develop fine motor skills. It’s also on our list of the best cute baby girl toys.

Price: $6.98 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Vtech Smart Shots Sports Center

The VTech Smart Shots Sports Center will allow them to score soccer goals or a basketball goal, as it has a soccer net and a basketball hoop as well as a scoreboard. The sides of this toy has numerous shape buttons that play sounds, and it comes with 50+ songs, sounds and phrases. The scoreboard has an animated light up LED counter that counts baskets up to 10, and plays encouraging animations.

Price: $44.99

6. Vtech Touch and Swipe Baby Phone

If you don’t want to hand your toddler your $600 iPhone, no one would blame you. There’s an alternative that is much cheaper: the Vtech Touch and Swipe Baby Phone. It has 12 light-up pretend apps including a calendar, clock and weather, and each one responds to touch using the slide at the bottom. It has 15 melodies, phrases and sing along songs to keep kids engaged. Once you hand them this, they’ll quickly lose interest in your real smartphone.

Price: $14.99

7. Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper

The Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper is an oldie but a goodie. This little noise-maker has been around for decades — in fact, I had one as a kid, myself — and it still remains one of the most sought-after toddler toys on the market. Why is it so fun to toddlers? Simple — the faster they move, the faster the bubbles pop, and the louder this toy gets. It’s one of the best toys for 1 year olds; they’ll be giggling in no-time.

Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. Cartoon R/C Race Car Radio Control Toy

Toddlers LOVE to control things, especially when they think it’s something that they’re not supposed to be playing with. Although it’s not one of the fastest or best RC cars available, it’s the perfect car for toddlers. It has simple controls, honking sounds, music, and flashing headlights. Your child will love to tinker with it to try and figure it out, and once they do, they’ll be having a blast.

Price: $13.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

9. Little Tikes Gas n’ Go Mower Toy

The Little Tikes Gas n’ Go Mower Toy is one of the best-looking toddler toys on the market. In fact, you won’t mind having it in your living room, at all. Like the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, this toy has popping beads that pop when the mower is pushed. It doesn’t require any batteries, as all of the sounds are mechanical. The pull cord can be pulled to hear engine sounds, and the key clicks for even more noise. It comes with a removable gas can (obviously not really filled with gas) that kids can use to open the gas cap and pretend to fill it up. So if they want to be just like mom or dad (whichever mows the lawn), the Little Tikes Gas n’ Go Mower is a good choice.

Price: $24.97

10. LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket

The LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket is a lot of fun to toddlers. They’ll play and learn with a 14-piece picnic set that includes 6 food items, 2 plates, 2 forks and 2 cups, as well as 1 blanket and 1 cutely-designed basket. When placing things inside of the basket, it plays sound effects and music. It’s one of the best toddler toys for girls available.

Price: $16.36 (26 percent off MSRP)

11. Vtech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe

The newest VTech toy to hit the market is this Touch and Learn Activity Desk, which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an activity center for toddlers that includes five active pages of engaging content, and there are expansion packs to add more as they grow. It’s not just a desk, though, as it also transforms into an easel and a chalkboard. It has plenty of storage space for their chalk and crayons, so they’ll be able to use every color available to them without having to dig through a crayon box. The desk itself comes with over 100+ vocabulary words, 20+ activities and 20+ songs. It’s one of the best toddler toys for 2-year-olds available, and it’ll keep your child entertained.

Price: $54.95

12. Fisher-Price Little People Surprise & Sounds Home

Fisher-Price’s Little Peoples line is always a great go-to option when you’re looking for toddler gifts,, and this year, their big new toy is the Little Peoples Surprise & Sounds Home. This playhouse comes with over 50+ sounds, songs, and phrases that will keep your child amused. Each sound is activated when your child does different things. For example, when they open the oven door, the house makes a noise and illuminates, or when they lift the toilet seat, it makes an actual flushing sound. There’s so much going on with this cool toy that there’s no way that your child won’t be laughing and giggling before you know it.

Price: $34.39 (14% off MSRP)

13. The Piki Piki Bike Toddler Ride-On

Toddler ride-on toys are an absolute must if you want to get your child moving. Go with this, the Piki Piki Bike, as it’s intended for ages 18 months and up and is the highest-rated toddler ride-on on Amazon right now (sporting a 5.0 from over 33 reviewers). IT’s bright pink and has a three wheel design, and it’s easy to steer. It’s super lightweight, coming in at just 5.5 pounds, meaning it’s easy for your little one to maneuver when they need to do so. There’s NO assembly, and best of all for parents is that there are no batteries required. A toy in 2016 that doesn’t require batteries? Count me in.

Price: $69.95

14. Richie Star Musical & Light Action Penguin

Things don’t get much cuter than a penguin, do they? But oddly enough, we don’t see a lot of penguin toys, aside from the typical plushy. But Richie Star has perfected the cute penguin toy with the Musical & Light Action Penguin. It’s intended to help build your child’s intelligence starting at 3 months, but it’s a toy that grows with your child, and 1 and 2 year olds will get the most out of it. This little penguin is fully interactive, and it comes with numerous pre-installed voice responses, rhythmic songs, and more cool features. It sings, it dances, it lights up, and it’s cute as all can be.

Price: $52.42

15. Sesame Street Zoe Take Along Buddy Plush

Zoe is one of Sesame Street’s fan-favorite characters, and although she hasn’t been around as long as Big Bird, her popularity is undeniable. This take along buddy plush will be dragged everywhere by your child, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it never left her side. It’s an official Sesame Street toy, too, so you know it’s made with high-quality materials. It’s soft, squishy, and huggable, which is why it’s one of the best girl toys for toddlers.

Price: $59.99

16. Gund Monsteroos Tackle the Purple Monster Chaser Plush

Gund is no stranger to the world of cutesy plush toys, and this Tackle the Purple Monster Chaser plush toy will chase their closet monsters away, keeping them safe. It’s somehow cute and ugly at the same time (so ugly it’s cute, maybe?), sporting a ridiculous orange hairstyle, silly face, and arms that touch the floor it’s standing on.

Price: $56.43

17. Little Tikes First Slide

All kids need slides — and that’s not an opinion, it’s a fact of life. All kids love them, and the Little Tikes First Slide is a great first slide. It folds down so that it’s neatly stored, and it has handrails that snap into place at the top so that they have something to hold onto. It’s a great indoor slide, and it can be used outside as well. It’s sized specifically for one and two-year-olds, and it has a weight limit of 60 pounds. There’s some slight assembly required, but it’s super easy, so your child will be sliding their life away in no-time!

Price: $27.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. LeapFrog Count Along Cash Register

LeapFrog’s products are colorful and innovative, and their newest addition to the LeapFrog catalog is this new Count Along Cash Register. It comes with a cutesy screen that has a singing register pal at the top, helping your child count and sing, saying over 50 fun phrases. It comes with numerous checkout items (8 colorful food pieces) and 10 coins for their purchasing pleasure. It’s intended to teach your children how shopping works, reinforcing that the things we want cost money. It’ll help to teach your child counting, colors, and numbers.

Price: $19.99

19. Fisher-Price Little People Loops n’ Swoops Amusement Park

Big toys that your toddler can interact with at eye level, without having to bend or sit, are a great way to help them move around. The Fisher-Price Little People Loops n’ Swoops Amusement Park is a great car-themed toy that stands at over 2 feet tall. Your child will feed their Little People cars (officially called Little People Wheelies) to the top of the ramp to watch as the car zooms down the ramp and up through the loop. It lights up and plays sounds in typical toddler toy fashion, and it’s a toy that they’ll enjoy playing with for hours.

Price: $44.99

20. Playskool Sesame Street Love2Learn Elmo

Sure, Elmo is an easy go-to gift option, but this year’s new Love2Learn Elmo is especially great, which is why it deserves a spot on this list of the best toddler toys. It uses a companion app that will allow you customize Elmo for your child, and Elmo will interact with the app’s games and play with your children using the information sent from the app. He sings 10 songs, and he has over 350+ responses that will keep your child laughing.

Price: $58.96 (16 percent off MSRP)

21. Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rolling Giraffe Ride-on

You can’t go wrong when it comes to ride-on toys, and one of the cutest ride-ons you’ll find comes from Little Tikes this year with the Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe. It’s designed to resemble a friendly giraffe, and it has an oversized back wheel for added stability. This ride-on will help build coordination, balance, and large motor skills. What’s more, it comes with spot decals for customization.

Price: $34.71

22. VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight

The VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight is easily going to be one of the best-selling Christmas toys for toddlers in 2017 for a few reasons. First, it comes from well-known kid tech toy giant VTech, the company that is known for creating well-made tech toys for kids. Second, it’s a well designed educational toy. And third, its price point is just $13, making it a great go-to gift option for those on smaller budgets.

Price: $12.99

23. Fisher-Price Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo

Get your little one up and dancing with the Fisher-Price Bright Beats Dance and Move Beatbo. This little guy, which is recommended for those ages 9-36 months, is extremely fun to use, and they’ll have fun dancing and singing along. His belly lights up with bright lights, and he can even sing back any 3 second recording that you make. It’s cute and fun, and it also serves as an educational toy, making it one of the best new toddler toys on the market.

Price: $34.73 (13 percent off MSRP)

24. Kid O Learn to Make Patterns Stacking Toy

Sometimes, you don’t need all of the bells and whistles to be considered a great toy. The Kid O Learn to Make Patterns Stacking Toy is a well-made toy that’s recommended for 2-4 year olds. The parts are easy to stack, and once fully stacked, your child will have an 8-inch tower. It’s intended to help your hcild developer their dexterity, motor skills, shape recognition, and sequencing.

Price: $29.99

25. Mega Bloks Block Scooping Wagon Building Set

The Mega Bloks Block Scooping Wagon Building Set is a great option for kids who love to build things. It comes with a colorful wagon that they can pull behind them that picks up blocks when it’s pushed over those blocks. It comes with 20 blocks in a variety of colors.

Price: $21.99

