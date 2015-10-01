7 Best Ride-On Toys for Toddlers

One of my fondest memories as a kid was going over to my grandparents’ house for two reasons: they had a big selection of ride-on toys, and grandma always had freshly cut fruit on the table. And while I can’t very well write a list of the best freshly cut fruit that would provide any value, I can write one on the best kids ride-on toys for toddlers (being that I have kids of my own and have tried more than a few).

It’s likely that you have similar memories from your childhood, which is why you’re looking for cool riding toys in the first place. Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, and even John Deere all have some great ride on toddler toys to choose from, and there are a lot of other cool kids vehicles out there including bikes, trucks, jeeps and cars. (See also: Top 50 Best Gifts for Boys)

So without further ado, here are the top 7 best kids ride-on toys for toddlers:

1. Little Tikes Cozy Truck

The Little Tikes Cozy Truck is perfect for the toddler in your life. Its cartoonish design appeals to the younger crowd, and it’s easy to ride. It includes a drop down tailgate with rugged wheels. It has fun graphics, and even a realistic front grill. Assembly is incredibly easy, and it’s made entirely in the USA. There’s also a “Princess” pink version available.

Price: $67.99

2. John Deere Sit-N-Scoot Tractor

If you’re more closely aligned with the country side of things, you might want to consider picking up one of the many John Deere ride-on toys, like this John Deere Sit-N-Scoot Tractor. Like the country life, it’s about the simplicity. Kids can simulate the work they see being done around the farm or in the yard. It’s easy to assemble and looks great.

Price: $22.57 (42 percent off MSRP)

3. Step2 Whisper Ride II

The Step2 Whisper Ride II is one of the highest-rated ride on toys on Amazon, and for good reasons. It’s roomier than its predecessor, and includes “whisper ride” wheels for a smooth, quiet ride (keyword parents: QUIET). Its trunk (in the front) opens up to reveal storage space, with a large storage capacity. It’s highly durable and will likely last your kids for years. There’s also holders for snacks and drinks!

Price: $59.19

4. Lil’ Rider Space Rover Ride on Battery Operated Car

If you want to align your toddler more closely to the sci-fi side of things, check out the Lil’ Rider Space Rover Ride on Battery Operated Car. This little guy is the most impressive-looking kids car on the list. It has light up eyes and front lights (operated with an on/off switch), as well as a working horn and other car noises (that is volume controlled). You can control the car with a remote control (powered by 2 AA batteries). Your child can also control it themselves.

Price: $84.92 (51 percent off MSRP)

5. Fisher-Price 3-in-1 Push ‘N Scoot Ride On

Fisher-Price’s best ride on toy for toddlers is their latest, the Push ‘N Scoot. It has 3 interactive musical play instruments, including a saxophone, drums and a piano. With a couple of quick changes, it can be transformed into three different modes, parent assist, beginning walker and foot-to-floor ride-on. It has flashing lights and all of the whistles your toddler will enjoy. It has removable foot pedals.

Price: $59.99

6. VTech Sit-To-Stand Ultimate Alphabet Train

VTech’s Sit-to-Stand Ultimate Alphabet Train is used as a ride on, but also serves as a great learning toy. With the hole in the top, kids place letter blocks, with the train shouting out the letter as it’s thrown into the hole. It has tons of great sounds, counting, and makes animal noises. It will keep them entertained for quite some time, especially with the included walkie talkie. There’s also a pink one available.

Price: $51.63

7. Fisher-Price Power Wheels Lil Harley

For the cool kid on the block look, pick up the Fisher-Price Power Wheels Lil Harley. This little screamin’ demon takes from classic Harley Davidson styling, and it’s fast enough for fun, but most importantly, slow enough for safety. It goes up to 2 mph. This ride on has built-in footrests for a safe, comfortable ride, with shiny chrome-colored wheels and engine. Kids can easily climb on and off of it by themselves because of how low it is to the ground. This is one of the coolest toys for boys available.

Price: $94.47