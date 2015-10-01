When you’re a kid, nothing beats toy guns. In fact, when you’re an adult, you’ve probably wished for a toy gun at your ready once or twice, too (like when they botch your coffee order at Starbucks or the mailman leaves your mailbox open and all of your mail gets wet). Don’t worry, we’ve had those thoughts too.

Today’s toy guns aren’t the same as the ones that were around when I was a kid; today’s toys are much more advanced and cool-looking. From Nerf guns to BOOMco to officially licensed products, this list will satisfy those ready for an epic war with their friends (or the cat). (See Also: Top 50 Best Gifts for Boys).

So without further ado, here are the top 15 best toy guns for sale 2018 edition:

1. BOOMco Rapid Madness Blaster

BOOMco has a lot of great toy blasters for sale, and one of their top sellers is the Rapid Madness Blaster. It fires up to 50 feet, and shoots 20 darts in mere seconds for ultimate firepower. It’s air-powered, and there’s no need for batteries. It comes with 30 smart stick darts that stick to the included smart stick target, as well as a 20 dart clip. It’s a powerful looking toy that looks like something straight out of Loadout or Team Fortress 2.

Price: $32.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. Nerf N-Strike Firefly Rev8

The Nerf N-Strike Firefly Rev8 is actually much bigger than it appears in the picture (seriously, it’s surprisingly sizable). It has glow in the dark darts, with the rotating barrel holding up to eight rounds. It shoots up to 30 feet away, with the barrel illuminating as you fire. If you frequently plan your Nerf wars for night, the Nerf N-Strike Firefly Rev8 is the best choice for carnage.

Price: $84.95

3. Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord Quad Blaster

Although it was a little late to the party, the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord Quad Blaster finally hit the market months after the movie released in 2016. It has four barrels thatfits four darts, with two darts immediately visible, and another two hidden darts are revealed when it expands. It can shoot two darts at once, and it’s awesomely modeled after Star-Lord’s blaster from the movie.

Price: $24.99

4. Star Wars Rebels Stormtrooper Blaster

Of course, it would be completely ridiculous of me to write a list about the best toy guns and not include any Star Wars toys. So, I have to include the Star Wars Rebels Stormtrooper Blaster, a high quality toy that’s fit for children of all ages (okay, and adults, too). It has a removable barrel extension that makes it 2 feet long, and it has a folding stock. It includes 3 darts. It’s one of the best Star Wars toys for girls and boys alike.

Price: $19.99

5. KiiToys Sniper M14

If you’re looking for a toy gun that thinks outside of the box, check out KiiToys’ Sniper M14. it not only shoots the typical suction darts, but it also shoots clear eco-friendly polymer water pellets. That’s right — it shoots water balls. It comes with 9 darts and a jar filled with these spongy water shots. In fact, it also includes additional packs of grow it yourself water pellets (you simply throw them in water for a couple of hours and you’ve got new bullets ready to go). It also looks incredibly cool, with a clear ock scope and matte black body. No batteries are required. So if you’re looking to stick to the shadows and fire your weapon without being noticed, the KiiToys Sniper M14 is the right choice.

Price: $29.95

6. Star Wars Ezra Bridger Lightsaber Blaster

I wasn’t planning on including more than one Star Wars-inspired gun on this list, but the Ezra Bridger Lightsaber Blaster is just too cool to not share. It doubles as a lightsaber (complete with lights) and a hand blaster that shoots 2 darts. Six darts are included in the package. The Lightsaber blade extends 20 inches, and also plays sounds.

Price: $29.53

7. Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Blaster

The Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 not only looks ridiculously cool, but it fires at a rate of 100 ft per second. It includes 12 high-impact Nerf Rival rounds, and it’s easy to load. The magazine can be loaded from either side of the gun. It has flip-up sights, a trigger lock, and a jam clearing door. It comes in red and blue.

Price: $60.26

8. Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Cosmic Blaster

There are also some great toys for boys of younger ages, too, like the Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Cosmic Blaster. This thing looks exactly like the blaster used by Buzz in the movies, firing three projecticles with cool laser sound effects. So if your child is looking to take down the evil Emperor Zurg, the kids toy gun is a great choice.

Price: $47.50

9. BOOMco Halo Covenant Needler Blaster

One of the best video game gun replicas on the market is BOOMco’s badass Halo Covenant Needler Blaster. It looks exactly like the gun in the games (although it doesn’t shoot pink plasma). Instead, it shoots pink darts that light up when placed on the top. It has an 8-dart spinning barrel, and you’re easily able to reload quickly with the 8 darts that fit on the top of the gun. It’s impressively sizable, and makes the perfect gift for gamers.

Price: $39.97

10. Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster

I can’t stress enough how cool the Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster is. I’ve raved about its cousin, the Zombie Strike FlipFury Blaster, before in my post of the best new hot toys of 2015. The SlingFire Blaster beefs it up a bit, though, and it’s the best nerf 2015 offering available. It can be cocked two different ways, includes a 6-dart clip and 6 darts. It fires up to 75 feet. And, there’s a tactical rail that allows you to add accessories for a more personalized experience.

Price: $17.99

11. BOOMco Stealth Ambush Blaster

While BOOMco’s commercials are cringeworthy, the company does have some of the coolest toy guns on the market. With the Stealth Ambush Blaster, you can slam fire 8 darts ultra fast up to 70 feet. But what makes this blaster so much fun is its hidden chamber that pops up from the top to fire an extra 3 darts at once. It also holds 6 extra darts in the wings for fast reloading.

Price: $35.52 (11 percent off MSRP)

12. NERF N-Strike Elite Doublebreach Blaster

The NERF N-Strike Elite Doublebreach Blaster is a side-loaded pump-action blaster that features the look of a double barrel shotgun of sorts. It only fires one dart at a time, however, but it fires that dart with force and up to 90 feet. It comes with 6 MEGA whistler darts.

Price: $20.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

13. NERF Doomlands Vagabond Blaster

I absolutely love the NERF Doomlands line, and one of my favorites in the bunch is the ultra cool-looking Doomlands Vagabond Blaster. It has a 6-dart rotating barrel like you’d find in a revolver, but it features the post-apocalyptic look the Doomlands line is known for.

Price: $18.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

14. Zing Air Z-Curve Bow

Some of the best toy guns on the market aren’t technically guns, but they’re similar enough to be included. For instance, the Zing Air Z-Curve Bow, which feels really good when you’re using it. If you want to channel your inner Green Arrow, Link, or Katniss, the Zing Air Z-Curve Bow is a great option that’s a lot of fun.

Price: $19.99

15. BOOMco DXD58 Halo UNSC MA5 Blaster

Another great Halo blaster by BOOMco is the Halo UNSC MA5 Blaster. It’s air pumped via the front handle that primes air pressure build up into the gun. Once primed, fire away with a barrage of red-tipped darts. It also comes with two 8-dart QwikClips for super quick reloading without jamming.

Price: $44.98 (10 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.