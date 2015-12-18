It’s hard to beat the Star Wars characters from the original trilogy. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia, R2-D2 and C3PO are all iconic characters. But Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduces a slew of new characters, all of which carve out their own space in the Star Wars universe.

But while Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren are all great characters, the real star of Episode 7 is BB-8, the new droid that’s a focal point of the movie. This little guy zips around screen, beep-beeping and boop-booping at all the right moments, adding tons of great moments to the new film.

So, if you’re like me, and are completely in love with the galaxy’s cutest new droid, you’ll want all of the cool BB-8 merch you can find. Luckily, there is already so much great BB-8 stuff that we don’t even know where to begin. For now, check out the top 8 best BB-8 toys for sale on Amazon (and you can check out the best robot toys for kids while you’re at it):

1. BB-8 Sphero

The most sought-after piece of Star Wars: The Force Awakens merchandise leading up to the movie’s release is the amazing BB-8 Sphero toy. With it, you’ll be able to zip around your living room with the BB8 app enabled droid. It makes a great Star Wars gift for any fan, and it even comes with a cool-looking charger for when you’re not using it. We love this little guy so much, that we included it our list of the top 50 best cool toys for boys this year.

Price: $149.95

2. Funko Pop BB-8 Vinyl Toy

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new popular movie without Funko Pop officially getting their hands on it for some great The Force Awakens toys. Their BB-8 bobble-head brings the cute little droid to your desktop, bobbling about similar to how his head really moves in the movie. Unfortunately, it’s without any beeping, but we’ve always loved Funko Pop’s vinyls. BB-8 is no exception.

Price: $10.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. Rey and BB-8 Elite Series Die-Cast Action Figure Set

Rey is also a cool new character in the Star Wars universe, thanks to the Force Awakens and J.J. Abrams’ direction. You can get the new dynamic duo together in one package with the Rey and BB-8 Elite Series Die-Cast Action Figure set by Disney. Rey comes in at 6 inches tall, with BB-8 coming in at 3 inches. Rey comes with her cool new blaster, backpack and her staff. The new relationship between Rey and BB-8 is similar to Luke and R2-D2’s, making this set one of the best BB8 toys we’ve seen so far. See more great Rey toys here.

Price: $50

4. Underground Toys Talking BB-8 Plush Toy

The cuteness of BB-8 and the cuteness of plush toys just had to come together, right? This BB8 plush by Underground Toys “talks” — and by talks I mean he beeps like he does in the movie. He’s soft, and cute, and what more could you possibly want from a Star Wars plush toy?

Price: $21.99

5. BB-8 7.5″ Plush

The above plush is cool because it talks. This BB8 Plush is cool because of its look, which has a shiny metallic look to it. It’s designed to look like the droid from the movie, complete with his signature orange color. It comes in at 7.5″ tall, so it’s not too big or too small, and it’s perfect for the living room to add some Star Wars swag to your couch.

Price: $17.50

6. BB-8 Backpack Back Buddy

This BB8 Backpack is perfect for holding your BB-8 toys, going to the gym, or overnight trips. It’s not the strongest backpack out there, and it’s clearly intended for more light duty than holding your school books, so I don’t recommend you use it for that. But it’s a fun Star Wars-themed backpack that everyone will love, making it a perfect birthday or Christmas gift for your fellow Star Wars-loving nerds.

Price: $38.99

7. 9.5″ Talking BB-8 Droid

For something not so cutesy — although that’s hard to achieve with BB-8 — check out the 9.5″ talking BB-8 droid figure from the Disney Store. It players more than 17 sound effects heard in Episode 7, and its body and head moves. It includes two detachable antennas and has two modes. It’s made mostly of plastic, and it has been painted to replicate BB-8’s look. It’s powered by 4 AA batteries, and he’s ready to round out your Resistance team with his signature beeps and boops.

Price: $107.95

8. Hot Wheels BB-8 Character Car

Say what you will about Hot Wheels’ character cars, but I’ve always been a fan of them. Sure, they’re not actually something seen in any of the movies they represent, but they break from the normal action figures to provide another option for cool bb8 toys. The Hot Wheels BB-8 Character Car is designed in 1:64 scale with true-to-character features and decos, including his signature orange and white colorway. It makes a great Christmas gift for fans of all ages, and there will undoubtedly be more Star Wars themed character cars out soon to go along with it. If you’re a Hot Wheels collector and a Star Wars lover, this is the car for you.

Price: $15.00