5 Best Kylo Ren Toys for Sale (2018)

To my surprise, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren is actually quite a memorable character from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In fact, he is one of my favorite new Star Wars characters (although, admittedly, it’s hard to choose just one). But Driver played the villain well, and Kylo Ren is an interesting character that we can’t wait to learn more about.

With the new movie comes great Star Wars toys, including new BB8 toys, Rey figures and toys, and of course, new Kylo Ren toys. Like Darth Vader, expect Kylo Ren to soon be plastered all over everything you can imagine.

Check out the top 5 best Kylo Ren toys for sale below if you’re looking to score some cool new toys from the darker side of Episode 7:

1. Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber

One of Kylo Ren’s best features is his unique-looking lightsaber that has one large blade and two vents that act as a crossguard. It’s unlike any lightsaber we’ve seen before, and it’s incredibly cool. Of course, this cool Lightsaber replica doesn’t actually use any plasma, so it’s safe, but it’s still fun to use. It extends to two feet in length and it lights up to glow red just like Ren’s. And, it’s straight from the Star Wars store, so you know it’s top-notch, and it’s the best of the lightsaber toys that are currently available.

Price: $49.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 6-inch Black Series Kylo

The official Star Wars store on Amazon also has a great 6″ Kylo Ren action figure that deserves a nod. He’s made out of plastic and has a good level of articulation. He comes with cape included, sporting the all-black almost carbon fiber-esque look. It includes his terrifying mask, and although you don’t get his chilling voice along with it, this is one of the best Kylo Ren action figures that won’t break the bank.

Price: $34.89

3. Funko Pop Kylo Ren

Of course, it’s almost a requirement for Funko Pop to have Star Wars: The Force Awaken toy figures. The Funko Pop Kylo Ren is quite possibly the best new funko pop vinyl we’ve seen, and somehow makes this incredible new villain look like a cute, less-threatening toy. It’s our favorite among the new Kylo Ren toys, and best of all, it comes in at under $10.

Price: $8.95 (31 percent off MSRP)

4. Kylo Ren Mask With Voice Changer

This incredible Kylo Ren Mask has an electronic voice changer that comes along with it, allowing you to transform your voice into one similar to Kylo’s in the movie. The mask looks just like a battered Ren’s, and it uses adjustable straps to fit a variety of different faces. With this mask, you’re able to live out your fantasy of becoming the quintessential Star Wars villain, force controlling your friends as they resist the dark side of the force.

Price: $24.80 (29 percent off MSRP)

5. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle

Although we’re disappointed that we didn’t get an official cool name for Kylo Renn’s ship, the command shuttle was cool-looking. The Command Shuttle LEGO kit is perfect for those who want their own ship, as it allows owners to recreate fantastic action scenes from The Force Awakens. It comes with spring-loaded shooters and access to the ship’s storage bays. It measures in at 11″ high, 8″ long, and 7″ wide with the wings retracted, and when they’re extended, it’s 15″ high. It also comes with Kylo Ren, General Hux, First Order Officer, 2 First Order Crew and a First Order Stormtrooper Officer. It’s no Millennium Falcon, but if you’re a mega Kylo Ren fan, you’re going to want to pick up this LEGO replica of his ship. It’s one of our favorite among the new The Force Awakens toys.

Price: $129.99