5 Best Space Toys for Sale (Updated)

With Star Wars: The Force Awakens just around the corner, I’m brought back to my younger days, playing with space toys in my living room. Rocket ships, space helmets, phasers, and lightsabers were frequently scattered all over the house, as I’d hope from one space adventure to another.

Our love and interest in sci-fi and space spans many generations, and as I watch my own kids starting to gravitate towards these cool toys, I’m amazed at how most kids believe there is nothing cooler than imagining that they’re lost in space.

So if you’re looking for some cool outer space-themed Christmas gift ideas, look no further than the list below, which contains the top 5 best space toys for sale:

1. Space Exploration 10 Piece Toy Rocket Set

Forget about just getting one cool rocket toy for them this Christmas, get them 10. The Space Exploration 10 piece toy rocket set by Echo Toys contains five flight rockets and five flight vehicles, including an X-15, X-24a, Space Shuttle, and an X-38. The kit also comes with educational info that they’ll just throw away, but at least you can say you tried to get them something semi-educational for Christmas. These models are modeled after NASA equipment, so they’re much closer to reality than sci-fi. But, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to strap a Barbie toy on one of them and cruise about the stars.

Price: $24.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. LEGO City Space Port Shuttle Building Kit

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without stepping on a LEGO that has been left on the floor at some point during the day, and when LEGO and space comes together, the result is an awesome LEGO City Space Port Shuttle Building Kit. The kit comes with 2 astronaut mini figures that have an especially cool look to them, mostly due to their gold helmets (which, admittedly, makes no sense since astronauts have different helmets). The kit also comes with a utility shuttle with cargo bay doors that open and a satellite for the astronauts to repair. It’s over 2″ high, 7″ long and 7″ wide.

Price: $31.11

3. Jakku Landspeeder

The newest Star Wars planet that will be introduced in The Force Awakens is Jakku, and this incredibly cool Jakku Landspeeder from the movie is beyond awesome. It’s easily one of the coolest space toys on this list, especially if they love Star Wars toys (and, let’s be honest, who doesn’t?). It doesn’t even matter that we don’t know the context in which this space vehicle will appear in the upcoming movie, but it’s cool, and it comes with a Finn figure. It’s sure to become one of the year’s best new hot toys.

Price: $28.00 (7 percent off MSRP)

4. Hape Discovery Space Center

For the slightly younger crowd, check out the Hape Discovery Space Center, which is a 37 piece spaceship set. It comes with a 4 level spaceship that is designed like actual shuttles, and it even comes with an alien. It’s recommended for ages three to five years old. The top of the bigger rocket contains a smaller rocket that your child can take off and play with separately, flying the included astronauts through the air. Some minor assembly is required, but it’s easy. Each piece is non-toxic, child safe and are of the highest quality. Best of all, it’s what I like to call a “busy toy” because there are so many different fun and interesting things going on with it that it will keep your child busy for hours.

Price: $93.61 (28 percent off MSRP)

5. Space-opoly

With there being so many different versions of Monopoly board games available, finding the best one is a chore. But I love space, and I love space games, and that’s why I recommend the Space-opoly version for your solar system-loving child. It plays like a normal game of Monopoly, except instead of a shoe or a dog, you play as a colored rocket ship, and instead of Boardwalk and Park Place you land on planets. If they love cosmos, they’ll love Space-opoly.

Price: $21.05 (16 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.