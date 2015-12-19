5 Best Unicorn Toys (Updated)

Running through the forest in the pages of the fantasy book, the majestic unicorn stands out as a popular creature in not only the fantasy genre, but pop culture in general. Having the body of a horse, usually white fur, and a horn, unicorns are definitely considered majestic creatures and are favorites of many of all ages. Unsurprisingly, there are several toy options for fans of the beautiful creatures, ranging from stuffed plush toys to unicorn accessories to wear and be creative.

Here are the top 5 best unicorn toys for girls:

1. Flutterbye Fairy Flying Unicorn

One particular detail that makes unicorns so awesome is the fact that they can fly due to their magical powers. This Flutterbye Fairy Flying Unicorn can launch from the palm of your hand and is able to launch from the push of a button. Flutterbye is really colorful and sparkly, with a light up horn on top of her head. She has sensors that detect your hand and its movements. This is a really interesting take on the typical unicorn figure, and is perfect to play with.

Price: $44.45

2. Fur Real Friends StarLily, My Magical Unicorn

FurReal Friends have been around for a while now, representing many different animals, both fictional and realistic. From cats to dogs, there has been a FurReal friend. However, this new take on the popular company, StarLily, moves and acts like a real animal. StarLily responds in over one hundred ways , reacting to voice, petting, and more. There is also a phone app that can be used to control and play games with her. With a combination of all these things, StarLily can be entertaining for hours, becoming a permanent friend. It’s one of our favorite unicorn toys for girls.

Price: $158.88

3. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Prance N’ Play Stick Unicorn w/ Sound

The discovery of unicorns does not exist, which means that we cannot ride them… yet. However, with the Deluxe Prance N’ Play Unicorn stick, your little girl can imagine that she is riding on the back of a majestic unicorn. This toy is set up “pony style” and looks like the typical horse counterparts. Probably the best part is that it has realistic sounds, making it a somewhat convincing alternative an actual unicorn. And, let’s not forget that Melissa and Doug toys are known for their high quality and uniqueness.

Price: $26.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. Accountrements Handicorn

If unicorn plushes, pony sticks, or a robotic unicorn is not your style, there is always the Handicorn. This product comes with a set of five finger puppets including four hooves and a head. At any moment, your hand can turn into a mini unicorn, making it walk back and forth across a desk, table, or anywhere you may deem fit. One interesting review on Amazon said that it was useful in another way, as a form of therapy for those who are trying to get movement back into their hands after breaking or injuring a finger. Either way, the Handicorn has both a hilarious and functional option when looking at finger puppets as a whole.

Price: $8.15

5. PLAYMOBIL Fairy Carrying Case Playset

Let your kids take the fun with them wherever they go with the Fairy Carrying Case Playset, which comes with 49 pieces that are all carried in a plastic case. Figures are able to bend, sit, stand and turn their heads, and they include a fairy, two unicorns, two rabbits, flowering trees and other accessories. It’ll keep your kids busy on the go, and the unicorn toys look great with pink manes and pink horns.

Price: $70.63