50 Best Kids Outdoor Toys for 2018 (Updated)

With the snow melting and the temperature rising this week, it’s clear that spring is right around the corner. And instead of sitting in your favorite chair while the kids run amok inside the house, breaking things, pulling each other’s hair, and drawing on your walls, you’re going to be able to take them outside in the warm weather soon.

As children grow older, they also outgrow their old outside toys. Unfortunately for you, that means that you should probably be looking to find some new outdoor games and outdoor kids toys to play with this year. Don’t worry, though — not all toys have to be super expensive for your kids to enjoy.

So if you’re looking for some cool new spring and summer toys for your children to play with this year, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top 50 best kids outdoor toys for 2018:

1. Big Time Toys Sumo Bumper Boppers

While this toy doesn’t require your kids to be outdoors, it works best outdoors because you need a lot of room (unless you want to break stuff in your house). When outside, your kids can put these Sumo Bumper Boppers on and bump into each other as much as they’d like.

The objective of the game is to knock your dog out of the circle. They’re made to protect your kids as they fall and roll all over the ground, and they’ll have endless amounts of fun. See more great gift ideas for 10 year old boys here.

Price: $14.99

2. Little Tikes Garden Table

If there’s one thing we’re certain of, it’s that kids love water toys, getting dirty, and playing together. The Little Tikes Garden Table allows them to do all three. It comes with 4 flower pots, 2 soil discs, 2 flowers, a rake, a shovel, a sifter tray, and a watering can.

The table itself encourages multiple children to play at once, and it has a basin that can hold water (there’s a drain plug for draining purposes). Of course, we’d encourage you to allow them to use real dirt instead of those soil discs, but they’ll have fun either way.

Price: $39.99

3. Blast Pad Advanced Missile Launcher

Let your kids discover how high they can make a missile launch with the Blast Pad Advanced Missile Launcher. It’s simple to set up, and your children will have a blast. It folds down to store neatly into the base for easy storage, and when in use, the launch tube extends to 31″ tall. It’s one of the best outdoor toys for boys that will allow him to get the energy out, as it’s a safe way for them to get out their need to create some “havoc.” It’s great for ages 6 and above.

Price: $29.99

4. Poof Pop Fly

Poof Pop Fly is a great learning tool for those with baseball inspirations. It’ll help them practice their throwing and catching, as they have to throw the bean bags at the paddle in order to get a pop fly thrown into the air. It’s great for practicing hand eye coordination, and it’s just generally fun.

Price: $28.37 (14 percent off MSRP)

5. Boochie Game

The best way to think about Boochie is to think of it as a ring toss game with various twists. First, players throw out the soft foam Boochie Ball, and then they try to land their bean ball and hoop as close to it as possible. On their wrists, players wear a spinwheel-type device that gives different twists on how they throw their ball and hoop every round, such as throwing on one foot, between their legs, behind your back, and more. The game can be played with up to four players, and each game lasts roughly 15 minutes (but it will be played more than once). It’s one of the most fun kids outdoor toys there is, and it’ll keep them amused for hours. We also included Boochie on our list of the best outdoor games for kids.

Price: $26.01 (13 percent off MSRP)

6. Backyard Discovery Mount McKinley All Cedar Wood Swing Set

Although it isn’t on our list of the best wooden swing sets available, the Backyard Discovery Mount McKinley All Cedar Wood Swing Set offers the best balance between price and what you’re getting for it. It measures 15’6″L x 12’6″D x 9’11″H. It comes with a long slide, two standard swings, a swing trapeze bar, a ladder, a rock climbing wall, and a rope ladder. At under $800, it’s a great investment for years to come. What’s more, you can also have it assembled by an expert for just $253. If you’re looking for more swing set ideas, check out our list of the best wooden swing sets in 2017.

Price: $899.00

7. Lil Monkey Playground Jungle Gym Frame Set

Kids love to climb, and that’s why jungle gyms are always a solid choice for things to play with outside. In fact, the jungle gym was always my favorite of the outside toys typically found on the playground. The Lil Monkey Playground Jungle Gym is perfect for your own yard, allowing you to bring the playground fun to your home. It’s incredibly easy to assemble, and the result is a safe and strong structure that children will play with for hours. It measures 66.9″L x 66.9″W x 46.5″H. And, it comes in at under $130, making it a sound investment for your children’s fun. It’s one of the best summer toys for kids of all ages.

Price: $123.89

8. Kidoozie Foam Jumper

Pogo sticks will never get old, as kids of all ages love to jump. But the typical pogo stick is too big for the little ones, so if you’re looking for children of all ages, check out Kidoozie’s Foam Pogo Jumper. It’s a safer way to pogo, thanks to the foam it’s covered in. And, it squeaks with every hop (we know how much kids love to make noise). The bungee stretches to accommodate children and even adults, and it can support up to 250 pounds. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

Price: $13.49

9. Zing Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow

Zing Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow is seriously a lot of fun. If your kids love cool NERF guns and toy guns, they’re going to love this toy bow. It has a great range and extraordinary accuracy, and the arrows shoot at high speed. Don’t worry, it’s still very safe to play with, as they’re made with soft foam. Technically, it’s a tow bow, sure — but its accuracy and power is unprecedented. And, it’s designed so that the possible projecticles are limited to the foam and suction cup arrows that come with it, so you won’t have to worry about your children shooting rocks or small kittens. We included it in our list of the best gifts for boys, too.

Price: $15.57 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. Wham-O Mini Frisbee Golf Kit

Mini golf is great, but you can’t exactly set up a mini golf game in your yard (unless you have the time and dedication, which if you do, kudos, Parent of the Year). But what you can do is pick up the Wham-O Mini Frisbee Golf Kit, which your kids will enjoy immensely. It’s able to be used both indoors and outside, and it plays like Par 3 golf. The kit comes with six mini Frisbee discs and one target.

Price: $44.99

11. Djubi Classic

The Djubi Classic Game brings a new twist to catch — instead of throwing the ball, you use a launching hook that is attached to the racket and a ball that sends the ball flying up to 100′ in the air. The other player catches the ball with the deep net, and then it’s their turn to launch the ball. Players aim their shot by pointing the racket towards their target.

Price: $24.99

12. Little Tikes Easy Store Junior Picnic Table with Umbrella

The Little Tikes Easy Store Junior Picnic Table is obviously aimed at little kids, but every little kid needs a toy picnic table in their lives. It’s perfect for kids aged 18 months to 5 years, and it seats up to 4 children. It comes with an umbrella to give them a shady break on the hotter summer days. And when they’re not using the toy picnic table to play, they’re able to use it for snack time.

Price: $69.99

13. Banzai Play Mat Jr. Sprinkle N Splash

Water toys are absolutely essential for the hot summer months ahead, and the Sprinkle N Splash Mat is perfect for getting your young ones wet. It sends multiple streams of water into the air,and it creates what I’d like to call a big puddle (because, it’s not deep enough to be considered a pool by any standards). It’s also great for dogs to run through for a quick cool off. Best of all, it comes in at under $20.

Price: $17.54

14. Eightbit Swivel Car Ride On

One of the most popular toys of the 2015 Christmas season were these swivel rolling ride on cars, and PlasmaCar has them for just $50.58. There are a variety of colors available, including red, pink, green, sky blue, and more. It’s easy to put together, and it’s fun for all ages. It’s made of heavy duty materials, and the rubberized wheels make for a faster ride on rougher surfaces. Your kids will have a blast, regardless of their age.

Price: $50.58 (28 percent off MSRP)

15. Little Tikes Spiralin Seas Waterpark Play Table

The Little Tikes Spiralin Seas Waterpark Play Table is the best water fun play table on the market. It has a unique spiral in the center that allows your child to put a ball into it, and after doing so, the ball goes round and round and down into the water. It comes with a water cup and five round characters that squire water for them to play with. It’s one of the best outside toys for toddlers there is.

Price: $39.95 (27 percent off MSRP)

16. Kids Outdoor Playground by Iron Kids

Outdoor playsets for kids are essential for the warmer months, but the problem is that they’re usually quite expensive. But Iron Kids has it right, both with what their playset is used for and its price point (just $265). What we really like about this playground is that it comes with a small trampoline that has a bar for children to hold onto while they jump. They’re not going to be using this trampoline for flips because of its size, so you really don’t have to worry about them hurting themselves. It also has a sizable shade at the top.

Price: $263.94

17. Pure Fun Rocker Seesaw

The Pure Fun Rocker Seesaw is such a simple concept that we’re surprised it didn’t hit the market sooner. It works like a large rocking chair, except it has room for two children (up to 75 pounds per seat). It’s made using durable powder coated steel and injection molded plastic, and it’s super easy to put together.

Price: $73.21

18. Carson BugView Quick-Release Bug Catcher Tool with Magnifier

Kids love collecting bugs, and if you’re looking to spark an interest in the sciences with cool science toys, check out the Carson BugView Bug Catcher Tool. It has a thumb operated trapping slider that makes it incredibly easy for your little ones to safely catch bugs (without killing the bugs, of course). On the top of the device lies a 5x Power Crystal Magnifying lens that will allow them to examine all of the details.

Price: $8.29 (41 percent off MSRP)

19. Step2 Naturally Playful Lookout Treehouse

Step2 has a ton of great toys for kids, and the Step2 Naturally Playful Lookout Treehouse is one of their best outdoor toys for toddlers. In fact, it’s the #1 best seller in Playground Climbers on Amazon. It has a large 19″ platform with a “shingled” roof that provides some shade, and the periscope pivots 180 degrees for a wide field of view. It has steps and a slide, and it’ll keep your toddlers amused for hours.

For more formidable playsets, check out the best wooden playsets here.

Price: $135.98 (15 percent off MSRP)

20. Lumi-Niter Glow in the Dark Flying Disc

We’ve seen plenty of illuminating frisbees before, but FlitebyNite’s Lumi-Niter is better, since it uses glow sticks instead of LEDs. It gives extended hours of fun out of the sun for when the moon comes up. Because it uses glow sticks, you don’t have to worry about batteries or chargers. It’s just ready when you are, and it includes 16 glowsticks.

21. Walkie Chalk

The idea of having to bend down to draw with your kids is not a good one, which is why this company created Walkie Chalk. Now, you’re able to stand up and draw (as are your kids) with the adjustable extendable stick that basically holds your chalk. Not only does it provide some relief for back pain prone parents, but it also allows kids to have a unique way to draw with their chalk — one that doesn’t result in chalky clothes, either!

Price: $14.99

22. 21 ft. Skeleton Kite

Premier Kites is the #1 kite manufacturer in the country, and if you want to take your kite flying to an entirely new level, check out this massive, 21 ft Dia De Los Muertos Skeleton Kite. This beautifully designed kite has a skeleton face designed in a Dia de Los Muertos-themed colorway, and the head, itself, works as the kite, while the skeleton’s body serves as the tail, dancing as it blows through the wind. There’s also a 21 ft pirate kite available as well, and there are smaller versions, too.

Price: $68.95

23. Melissa & Doug Bean Bag Toss Game

Bean bag toss games are nothing new, but Melissa & Doug’s version is perfect. It’s a double-sided bean bag game that’s great fun for babies and small children. It’s highly portable, and it can be played with at the park, the beach, or in the yard. It’s bright and colorful, and it’s made with high quality materials (like all Melissa & Doug toys are). It’s a great children’s outdoor toy for babies and toddlers.

Price: $23.97

24. Little Tikes Cook ‘n Play Outdoor BBQ

Grilling outdoors is the absolute best, and nothing beats standing next to dear old Dad by the grill as he chars your chicken kabobs. With the Little Tikes Cook ‘n Play Outdoor BBQ, they can pretend to be the outdoor chef during all of the family BBQs. It comes with working oven and fridge doors, clicking knobs on the grill, and the grill has two-levels for twice the pretend cooking capabilities! It also has a small side sink and a side rest for their grilling utensils. At $50, it’s a great value for the amount of fun your kids will get out of it.

Price: $50.00 (29 percent off MSRP)

25. Slackers 50 feet Slackline Set

For the slightly older crowd, Slackers’ 50-Feet Slackline Classic Set is a great option that a lot of their friends won’t have (simply because they probably haven’t heard of it yet). If they’re familiar with American Ninja Warrior, they’ve probably seen something similar. It’s a training slackline that helps them to hone their balance skills. These two-inch wide nylon webbings are attached with ratchets in between two trees, and it’s easy to set-up and use (takes less than 10 minutes on average). It’s basically like providing an outdoor-friendly balance beam/tight rope for them to play on. It’s great for improving balance and core strength, and its challenging.

Price: $67.42

26. Slackers Ninja Line Combo Bundle

The Slackers brand also has another one of the best outdoor toys for kids with its Ninja Line Combo Bundle. This simplistic design provides an endless amount of fun. It’s basically like monkey bars on a tightrope, except each of the “bars” aren’t bars — they’re balls, rings, and other types of grips. If you’re planning to build an American Ninja Warrior type of obstacle course for your kids this summer, this is an essential piece.

Price: $119.99

27. Vortex Spin Ring

Ask any kid what the best part about their local playground is, most of them will say the tire spinner swing. The Vortex Spinning Ring Swing is basically the same concept; it’s a circular swing that holds up to four kids as it swings and spins. It has a maximum weight of 300 pounds.

Price: $169.00

28. Slackers 70′ Zipline

Ziplines aren’t as expensive or as tough to assemble as you might think. In fact, Slackers has a 70′ Zipline that comes with a seat for under $150, and it attaches easily to two trees. It is made of high quality materials and it has comfortable rubber grip handles so that it’s easy to hold onto. Your kids will absolutely love having a zipline right in their own backyard.

Price: $134.99

29. NERF Zombie Strikeblade Sword

When we typically think of NERF, we typically think about toy guns, but the company also has some interested venture into toy blades. One of the coolest in their arsenal of toy weapons is the Nerf Zombie Strike Blade Toy, which looks ridiculously cool. It lets you strike your zombies silently (and safely), and it can be carried on their back for the ultimate roleplaying opportunity. At just $12.99, it’s a GREAT option for some simple outdoor fun. Buy two. Trust me.

Price: $15.74

30. Grow’n Up Heracles Seesaw

Seesaws will never get old, and its their simplicity that keeps them so relevant. Seeing and sawing has never been easier to do in your backyard, thanks to the Grow’n Up Heracles Seesaw that comes in at under $65. It’s great for ages 3 to 8.

Price: $62.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

31. Buckets Of Fun 6 in 1 Backyard Waterpark

When summer time comes around, any playtime involving water will get kids excited to no end. Since water parks are not always an option due to their distance or your schedule as a parent, why not bring one to your backyard? Buckets Of Fun 6 in 1 backyard water park does exactly that. It is a lightweight construction that includes awesome features such as water and sand tables. There is also an automatic bubble maker, a side sprayer, and even a play car wash.

Needless to say, your kids will spend hours playing with this thing on those hot sunny days. Putting everything together is pretty easy thanks to a rather decent manual that comes with the package. All you really need is a water hose to feed into the system and you are set. Once it’s time to get dry and back into the house, you can easily disassemble the water park for easy storage.

Price: $99.99

32. Step2 Spill & Splash Seaway Water Table

What we have next is another awesome water table, this time from Step2. Compared to the previous water tables on our list, this one features a more creative design. You get two main tubs with individual compartments. These are sitting on a sturdy base that has supports on three sides, preventing the table from tipping over easily. The entire table holds up to 5.5 gallons of water.

What’s cool about the Step2 Spill & Splash Seaway water table is that it comes with a couple of toy divers, dolphins as well as various other accessories. If it is too hot and sunny outside, you can deploy the umbrella that comes with the table. This way your kids will spend hours of fun in shade, completely safe from exposure. Overall build quality of the table is pretty good even though it is made of plastic. It can easily support the weight of the water and is simple to assemble.

Price: $63.07

33. AMENON Kids Air Power Soccer Football

Soccer has become an important part of every summer for a lot of kids. However, soccer balls are known to get kicked pretty far, sometimes in very dangerous directions. There is a safer alternative that will keep your kids occupied in the same way but in much safer conditions. AMENON Kids Air Power soccer ball is actually not a ball. Instead, it is a disk-shaped toy that hovers on a thin cushion of air. This allows it to travel over smooth surfaces without experiencing friction in any way.

The disc features a very soft foam bumper which makes it perfectly safe to kick around. If you have larger areas covered with smooth pavement, such as driveways, this alternative to a soccer ball can prove to be a great choice for your kids. The best thing about is that you can bring it inside and have your kids play without worrying about your floors.

Price: $14.98

34. Big Dig Ride-On Working Crane

If you have a sand pit or plan on taking a beach vacation with your kids, Big Dig Ride-On working crane is something you need to check out. As its name states, we are looking at a fully functioning crane that has a loader bucket at the end. Unlike most real front end loaders, this crane is purely mechanical. It comes in two versions, one that features a static base and one that comes with wheels. In terms of build quality, you are looking at a pretty bullet proof.

We are talking all metal construction with decent joints and a very solid base. In order to operate the crane, the entire linkage is connected to two control arms. It might take some getting used to, but chances are your kid will figure it out in a matter of minutes. Best of all, this crane comes in at a very reasonable price.

Price: $39.73

35. MAIKEHIGH Play Tunnel and Tent

Playhouses are often times either inconvenient or just not safe enough for toddlers. In that case, there are alternative solutions for a great outdoor play set like this one from MAIKEHIGH. This play set is completely soft aside from load bearing structures. The package consists of a roomy tent, a tunnel, and a play pit. All of these are connected to form a pretty interesting, but most importantly safe environment.

The best thing about MAIKEHIGH play tunnel and tent is the fact that it is super affordable and extremely easy to set up. You can have the entire thing up within half an hour while breaking it down takes even less time. The item’s simple nature means that it takes little room when folded, so it is definitely storage-friendly. The fabric used in all elements of the set is fairly durable and the same goes for the frame.

Price: $28.99

36. WOWmazing Kit

Bubble makers are among the oldest toys we have today. However, the designs of modern ones have pushed this fun toy to a whole new level. WOWmazing bubble kit isn’t your ordinary bubble maker. This thing is capable of making humongous bubbles large enough to fit a small child. Kit includes everything necessary. You get a set of bubble makers, which are essentially two handles with a closed string attached. These particular bubble makers actually set the world record not so long ago.

Up next you have the pouch where you store the WOWmazing concentrate. Lastly, they also included a booklet with instructions on how to get the best possible results. Overall, this is one of the best bubble makers on the market. Where others fail to deliver on their claims, WOWmazing kit works almost every time. Make sure to read the instructions if you want to create super huge bubbles.

Price: $17.99

37. Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Game

Horseshoes are one of the oldest, simplest and most entertaining outdoor games out there. While adults are perfectly fine with playing with the traditional set, having kids flinging metal horseshoes might not be a good idea. For that purpose, we have set such as the Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Game. The set includes two stakes, four horseshoes, and two playing mats.

These horseshoes are made entirely of rubber. This way each horseshoe has enough weight for the game to work, but is much safer for kids to use. The stakes you get are meant for outdoor use. All you have to do is stick them into the ground and you are set. If you want to play on a concrete surface, just use the play mats instead of stakes. Either way, the components of the set are made of pretty durable materials and will withstand numerous games of horseshoes without showing signs of wear.

Price: $18.10

38. Green Toys WAGON Outdoor Toy Orange

No matter how advanced our toys have become, nothing beats a good old toy wagon. The one we see here is very reminiscent of vintage designs and is meant for the youngest of kids. Green Toys has made this model out of tough recycled plastics from top to bottom. Some may find this to be a flaw, but using anything heavier is just an overkill for what this wagon was made for.

As you could expect, it is a pretty simple toy that is controlled using a handle at the front. The storage area is fairly large. Definitely large enough for fun playtime on a beach or in a sand pit. One cool thing about this wagon being built from plastics is that it’s really easy to clean. All you have to do is spray it down with a hose and it’s ready for indoor use if necessary.

Price: $24.95

39. Happy Turtle Toys Web Swing

So far we have shown you some awesome swing sets. However, this next one is a really cool design aimed at younger kids. Compared to most of its competition, this swing set requires very minimal assembly and installation. Happy Turtle Toys has built this set completely out of heavy duty polyester rope. The seat is actually a web of ropes spread over a light weight frame.

The frame is also bound in the rope so the whole thing is rather flexible. In order to mount the swing set, all you have to do is find a tree with a thick enough branch and wrap the weight bearing strap around it. From then, it is all about mounting a locking carabiner to the strap and connecting two metal rings to it. These rings are located at the end of the load bearing ropes of the swing. All in all, it will take you less than a minute to assemble everything.

Price: $69.99

40. Crayola Special Effects Sidewalk Chalk

When it comes to inexpensive toys that can really give your kids hours upon hours of fun, nothing beats a set of colored chalk. We have found an awesome pack from Crayola. However, this chalk is not your ordinary stuff. Crayola actually infused these pieces with glitter, making it that much more interesting to use on pavement. Colors they’ve chosen for this set are some of the brightest found in Crayola’s lineup.

At this point, you are probably wondering who is going to wash off all that chalk from your driveway. Don’t worry a thing as this particular chalk can be easily washed away using nothing more than a water hose. In few minutes time, your driveway will be as good as new. On top of that, Crayola went with a shape that can’t roll, so the risk of your kids ending up on the street is minimal.

Price: $5.45

41. Capture the Flag REDUX

From video games to paintball, capture the flag has captivated the minds of many young folks. However, finding something similar that is suitable for kids is not that easy. With that said, we stumbled upon this awesome capture the flag set that brings this game mode to a whole new level. Capture The Flag REDUX is a full game set that is designed to be used at night.

All of the elements glow in the dark and there are many of them. You get two glowing orbs which are the flags, 8 jail markers, 6 territory markers and 16 team bracelets. All of the components are battery powered and will give you great battery life per charge. This particular game is intended to be played by tow teams of 8 players, making it perfect for outdoor birthday parties. If you were looking for an exotic outdoor activity for your kids, this is it.

Price: $59.90

42. Little Tikes Gas N’ Go Mower

Little Tikes offers a whole range of great kids outdoor toys. While most of their current lineup is made up of more popular toys, they also offer some not so common ones. Little Tikes Gas Go Mower is a perfect example of what we mean. What we are looking at here is a very realistic toy lawn mower. It is perfect for kids of any age to play with, while it comes with an abundance of cool features.

For one, it is capable of producing convincing sound and even comes with the pull string to ‘start’ the motor. All of the sounds Little Tikes Gas Go Mower produces are purely mechanical, meaning that you don’t need any kind of batteries for it to work. Your kids might not be old enough to take on the lawn duties anytime soon, but at least this way you can get them used to this chore.

Price $14.99

43. Green Toys Dump Truck

By most unwritten but well-respected standards, a proper dump truck is an important piece of any sand pit kit. Green Toys dump truck fits this role perfectly. It is not too big but not too small either. You could say it is a perfect toy for a toddler. As such, it comes with a fully functional dumper and features no metal parts. The entire truck is made from recycled plastics and comes in recyclable packaging.

This way you can get your kid a perfectly fun but also an eco-friendly toy. Plastics used are safe for kids and so is the paint. For a dump truck that is made completely in the USA, this offer from Green Toys is pretty affordable. If your kids love playing in the sand, get them the right tools for the job. You probably had something similar when you were a kid, so you know exactly how much fun these are.

Price: $17.10

44. Prextex Fireman Backpack Water Gun Blaster

Firefighters are one profession many kids dream about. If that is the case for your little one as well, Prextex has a perfect gift that will make summer time a very fun part of the year. This fireman backpack and blaster set features three water tanks mounted on a light weight harness. These are then connected to a water gun via rubber hose and the whole thing acts as a water gun.

What is cool about this set is that it’s all painted red and comes with cool decals. On top of that, Prextex went a step further and included a fireman helmet. For a toy, Prextex Fireman Backpack Water Gun Blaster offers pretty decent performance. You are looking at some 30 feet of range. If your kids dream of becoming a firefighter and love to play with water guns in the summer, then this is the perfect toy for them.

Price: $17.99

45. Eastern Jungle Gym Extra Large Plastic Toy Telescope

Playing outside with friends, chances are your kids are roleplaying some adventure that will require proper tools. Eastern Jungle Gym’s extra large plastic toy telescope is a perfect choice for young explorers and those who need to have a good view of the unknown territories nearby. There are no lenses in this telescope, making it perfectly safe for kids to play with.

The whole thing is made of heavy-duty plastics, which makes it very durable to daily use. Telescope itself sits on a mount that can be bolted onto any wall or guardrail. Everything necessary to do so is included in the set. Eastern Jungle Gym used completely safe plastics that offer a good UV protection. That means that your kid’s new favorite toy won’t lose color over time if exposed to direct sunlight.

Price: $24.99

46. Toysmith Get Outside GO! Easy Catch Ball & Glove Set

Getting your kids used to sports from an early age is beneficial for their development in many ways. However, with some sports, you can’t really start all that early. Baseball, even the Little Leagues baseball is limited by age. If you still want to get your kid introduced to baseball, something like Toysmith’s Get Outside GO! set is a perfect way to do so. The package includes one child sized glove made exclusively for right-handed users, and a soft Velcro ball.

Using this set, you can teach your kid the basics of baseball and get them developing those necessary motor skills from an early age. With that said, bot the glove and the ball are made pretty well, featuring good quality materials and stitching. Toysmith recommends this set for kids who are 3 years of age or older. Lastly, Toysmith has chosen bright colors for the ball, making it easy to find in tall grass.

Price: $9.24

47. Bruder Construction Toy Hard Hat

When the weather gets nice and all of the little engineers flood the backyards all over the country, it is only fitting to supply them with proper safety gear. Bruder Construction Toy Hat is a 1:16 scale replica of a standard construction hard hat, and is made of high-quality ABS plastics. Naturally, this is a toy so don’t expect it to be as tough as the real thing.

With that said, it is fair to say that your kid’s head will be protected much better with one of these on. Bruder Construction Toy hat comes in bright yellow color and will fit most kids. The only thing to keep in mind is that this hat offers very little in terms of adjustment. With that said, it will fit most kids around three years of age. Teaching your kids about safety equipment is something worth doing, especially if they spend a lot of time playing outside.

Price: $12.59

48. US Games Fun-Air Scoop Ball

US Games Fun-Air Scoop Ball play set is basically a child-friendly version of lacrosse. The set comes with two flexible throwing scoops and a vented plastic ball. The ball is pretty light so you don’t have to worry about your kids injuring themselves during play. One of the best things about this type of toys is the effect they have on kids in general. Playing a competitive game of Air Scoop will help your youngest develop fine and gross motor skills. On top of that, it is simply fun. One of the great things about this particular set is the fact that it is more than affordable. This makes it a low investment high reward toy that will keep your kids active throughout the day. The only thing you need to pay attention to is your kids playing with this stuff indoors. Even though the ball and scoops are fairly soft, they can still do damage inside a home.

Price: $8.08

49. John Deere Sandbox Vehicle

Previous dump truck set we have shown you was a pretty basic one. It is time to step up the game and go introduce you to one awesome set from Tommy. This kit includes a John Deere inspired dump truck as well as a front loader. Both of these are made of high-quality plastics which are perfectly safe even when exposed to direct sunlight. Wheels on both the truck and the front end loader are free rolling, meaning that they probably won’t break down anytime soon.

The size of the truck and loader is pretty small, making it a great choice for younger kids. With this particular combination of toys, TOMY has given you a chance to make your kid’s sandpit experience that much better. In terms of build quality, we are looking at a pretty outstanding model. It is much smaller than our previous dump truck, however, it has its benefits that are too good to ignore.

Price: $11.88

50. Kids Garden Tools Set

If you are going out to a beach or have a decently sized sand pit in your back yard, chances are your kids love spending time there. Now, with G & F 10018 JustForKids Kids Garden Tools Set they will have all the necessary tools to get the job done. This particular set comes with a spade, a rake as well as a hoe. These tools might not be suitable for everyday heavy duty use, but they are more than capable of performing their original tasks to a certain extent.

The only thing to remember is that these are made of plastics, making them a bit susceptible to hard use. With that said, they are more than good enough for a beach day out. Add a bucket or two, and you have a true castle building equipment. If your kids love spending time in the garden, this set could act as a positive educational tool.

Garden toys are classic kids outdoor toys, and hey – it might lead to your kids helping you with your yard work!

Price: 19.09 (24 percent off MSRP)

