While there seems to be a shortage of Rey toys inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the new Star Wars trilogy, we’re here to set the record straight: there are numerous cool Rey figures and toys available.

Admittedly, the majority of Star Wars merchandising for Episode VII has been primarily focused on BB-8 toys and Kylo Ren toys. But now that the movie has been released and the waters are starting to calm, more Rey toys and figures are hitting the market — many of which look fantastic.

Although we don’t know whether she is, in fact, Rey Solo, Rey Skywalker, or someone else entirely, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some great Rey toys until we find out more about the mysterious character.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best Star Wars Rey toys and figures to buy:

1. Star Wars Rey Funko Pop

Anyone who has been following my writing knows how much I love Funko Pop vinyls. They’re cute and simplistic vinyl figures that make for perfect shelf fodder. There are plenty of Star Wars Funko Pops available, one of which being this Rey figure. She stands at roughly 3.5-inches like the other Funko Pops, and she has the appearance that she has in the movie when we first meet her, with those strange-looking goggles.

Price: $29.99

2. Rey and BB-8 Elite Series Die Cast Action Figures

We love the dynamic created when Rey and BB-8 are onscreen together in The Force Awakens. This die cast Rey figure is fully poseable, and it comes with a blaster, backpack, her iconic staff and a (rather, his) lightsaber. The figures are highly detailed, and well-painted. It also comes with a display stand for Rey. There’s also a Kylo Ren figure available, as well as other Star Wars figures.

Price: $38.50

3. Rey’s Speeder Bike

We only get a few brief scenes with Rey’s Speeder Bike in the movie, but that doesn’t make it any less badass. It’s intended to look like a hunk-of-junk in the movie, but a hunk of a junk in the Star Wars universe is still, well, something from the Star Wars universe that is out of this world. We know that Rey got some serious usage out of her speeder bike, using it for quick transportation across the junk-strewn dunes of Jakku. Her speeder bike comes with a special edition Rey, and the bike comes with a projectile. It comes with the vehicle, figure, her staff, the projectile, and instructions.

Price: $26.99

4. Rey Costume for Dress-Up

It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get Star Wars: The Force Awakens a couple of months sooner, because the movie is filled with great costumes. This Rey costume is perfect for dress up play, and you’d better believe that it’s going to be one of the best Halloween costumes around come Halloween 2016. For now, use it fun imaginative play. It comes with a jumpsuit with attached apron, detached sleeves and a belt. Accessories sold separately.

Price: $22.99+

5. Star Wars The Black Series Rey Figure

This Star Wars Rey action figure is 3.75″ tall, and it comes with Rey’s staff, backpack, and her head cover. The Black Series figures bring exquisite features and articulated movement, meaning you’re getting quality and realism. This Black Series Rey figure is no different, and it showcases the new Star Wars heroine as the resilient survivor that she is.

Price: $39.99