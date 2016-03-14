20 Best Batman v Superman Toys (Updated)

We’re all waiting to see how the whole Superman vs Batman battle plays out in the highly anticipated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and now that the film is getting closer to being released (March 25th for those keeping score at home), we thought we’d take a look at what Batman v Superman toys are currently available.

Whether you’re rooting for Batman, Superman, or any of the other DC superheroes known to be in the upcoming film, there has already been some great Batman v Superman merchandise that has made their way to retail shelves. Of course, when your movie contains two of the three most popular superheroes of all-time (the third is Spider-Man, FYI), it’s a pretty safe bet that virtually any Batman toys or Superman merch you have produced is going to sell like hot cakes. Of course, this is great news for DC fans and superhero-lovers alike.

So if you’re looking for some great stuff from the upcoming movie, here are the top 20 best Batman v Superman toys for sale:

1. Multiverse Batman Figure

The most notable feature of the new Batman — at least, the most notable feature in his battle with Clark Kent — is his new armor that movie-goers haven’t seen before. We’ve seen similar armor in graphic novels of course, but this is the first time we’re seeing it on screen. This Dawn of Justice Multiverse Batman is an Amazon exclusive, and it glows in the dark (because it’s created with Kryptonite). It’s highly detailed, with multiple points of articulation.

Price: $29.99

2. Batman v Superman Metallic Funko Pop Bobbleheads 2 Pack

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper marketing attempt if there weren’t Funko Pop Batman vs Superman figures. And, this two pack features metallic versions of two of the most popular superheroes in their costumes from the upcoming BvS movie. Ignore the “only at Toys R Us” label, since you can buy it right on Amazon, too.

Price: $39.99

3. Kryptonite Strike Blaster

Looking for a way to take down Superman once and for all? Check out the brand new Kryptonite Strike Blaster, which Batman will use in the movie as he attempts to take down Supes. It uses BOOMco technology and darts, so you know it’s a well-made replica. In fact, we’re pretty sure it’s worth of being added to our list of the best toy guns for sale (which also features numerous other BOOMco guns).

Price: $13.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

4. Lex Luthor Figure 3-Pack

We have yet to see an image of Lex Luthor in his armor, but judging by this BvS toy set, it looks like that’s going to happen at some point in the movie. This 3 figure set is all you need for a Triple Threat match between Superman, Batman and Lex Luthor.

Price: $24.59 (2% off MSRP)

5. Play Arts Kai Batman v Superman Batman Figure

Play Arts Kai has so many great-looking statues based on a wide variety of mediums. They have numerous video game statues, movie statues, and comic book and anime figures as well. This Play Arts Kai Batman figure is modeled after the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman, and gives him the typical video game-twist that makes the figure look like something from a Square Enix RPG.

Price: $151.99

6. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual

Batman’s tech is always top-notch, and he’s almost become a sort of Bond-esque hero with his cool tech and gadgetry. Zack Synder has reinvigorated and reimagined Bruce’s tech, and this Tech Manual takes an exclusive and in-depth look at the many toys Batman has at his disposal, including his arsenal of weapons, vehicles, Batsuits and the Batcave.

Price: $28.68

7. 12″ Action Figure 6 Pack

This set of 12″ action figures includes six of the characters to be seen in BvS, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, Armor Batman and Lex Luthor. Recreate battle scenes from the movie with this set of cool Batman vs Superman toys.

Price: $84.99

8. Dawn of Justice Epic Strike Batmobile Vehicle

To add a cool Batmobile to your arsenal of playthings, check out this great Epic Strike Batmobile by Mattel. Sure, it’s a dumbed-down version of the Batmobile we’ll see in the movie, but it’s still cool and incredibly fun to play with. It includes two missiles to fire, and it fits Mattel’s 6″ action figures within. It has breakaway panels as well (you know, for those kids who love the carnage).

Price: $19.87 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Future Showdown Batman Figure

This Future Showdown Batman looks like a take on the Gaslight Batman we’ve seen before, with the goggles and large brown trench coat. But, it’s inspired by the upcoming movie, and features 9 points of articulation, as well as a gun. The eye goggles are removable, although we prefer to keep them on so we can see Batman doing his best impression of Daisy Ridley in The Force Awakens.

Price: $11.99

10. Batman Voice-Changer Helmet

Change your voice to sound like Armored Batman with this awesome Batman Voice-Changer Helmet. The eyes light up, too, and it’s recommended for ages 4 and up (although, we don’t imagine you’re going to take your four year-old to see Batman v Superman just yet). There’s a speaker at the top of mask to play the voice, and it also plays catchphrases from the movie.

Price: $24.86 (17 percent off MSRP)

11. Wonder Woman 6″ Figure by Mattel

Mattel’s Wonder Woman Figure is based on Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Amazonian warrior, and it features 9 points of articulation. It’s a 6″ figure, and it includes Wonder Woman’s shield and sword. So if you want Wonder Woman to join the battle — and you should, because she’s awesome — than this should be your first choice (especially since it’s available for just $12).

Price: $11.98

12. Batmobile Model Kit by Jada Metals

Hobbyists already know that building your own cars is a fun way to past the time. Not only do you end up with a cool-looking car, but you also get the satisfaction of having built it with your own two hands. Now, you can say that you’ve built the batmobile, with Jada’s Batmobile Model Kit. The end result is a ridiculously cool-looking diecast car colored in Matte Black.

Price: $24.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

13. Barbie Collector Batman v Superman Wonder Woman Doll

Barbie isn’t exactly known for creating great movie tie-ins, and admittedly, their Batman doll from the upcoming film is absolutely horrendous-looking (seriously, he has the fattest head on a doll that I’ve ever seen). But they nailed the Dawn of Justice Wonder Woman Barbie, dressing Barbie up in Wonder Woman’s signature costume. Her shield is awesome-looking, and it’s a great mash-up between the two franchises.

Price: $44.97

14. 20″ Mech Suit Batman Action Figure

The Mech Suit Batman will soon be brought to the forefront of Batman mythos, and what better way to celebrate such a unique-looking Batsuit than to have it tower over the rest of your toys. Now, you can do just that with the 20″ Mech Suit Batman Action Figure, which is roughly the length of a child’s torso. Just saying.

Price: $19.87

15. NECA Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice 1/4 Scale Batman Action Figure

For a more highly-detailed iteration of Batman, check out the NECA Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Batman 1/4 Scale figure. The toy figure features nearly 30 points of articulation for dynamic poses, and it stands just under 19″ tall. It comes with two sets of hands, as well as two Batarangs and a Grapnel with a clip so that it can be attached to Batman’s belt. It’s sculpted with the likeness of Ben Affleck, with the design being modeled after the new Batsuit. The toy is available for pre-order right now, and the release date is set for August 31, 2016. Judging from the pictures, it’s going to be well worth the wait.

Price: $129.99

16. Underwater Aquaman FunKo Figure

Jason Mamoa’s iteration of Aquaman looks to have a great character design, and we can’t wait to see exactly what his role will be in the upcoming film. But even more so than the movie design, we love this unique-looking Underwater Aquaman FunKo Pop figure as well. It’s Aquaman with a color overlay of ocean blue. Awesome.

Price: $19.99

17. Batman v Superman Rock ’em Sock ‘Em Robots

Mattel absolutely hit it out of the park with the Batman v Superman Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots. Obviously, the emphasis on the upcoming movie is the battle between Batman and Superman, so when you bring that idea and apply it to the wonderful world of toys, great things happen. Although, when it comes to pure strength, you’d have to imagine that Superman is the more powerful hero. But with that suit of armor on, it’s likely that Batman can take a punch.

Price: $24.99

18. Armored Batman Super Deformed 7-Inch Plush

Comic Images’ Deformed 7-Inch Batman Plush is absolutely great. It looks as if someone wanted to make a Batman replica, and then as they got further down Batman’s design, they just started giving up. The result? A funny-looking Batman plush that makes for a cool gift for boys.

Price: $12.99

19. Removable Armored Batman by Jada

We love when a toy company can take a commonly used hero like Batman and make him look like their own, so when you see it you think, “Yup, that’s definitely made by (insert company here)!” This 6″ metal diecast Batman action figure features removable armor, and it looks absolutely fantastic. We’re hoping that Jada will craft more of these in a similar vein for other superheroes and other movies.

Price: $26.99

20. Medicom Superman MAF EX

Obviously, it’s hard to showcase Superman’s most notable ability, flying, it an action figure. It’s not like action figures can really fly. But this well-designed Superman MAF EX action figure is highly detailed and appears to float in mid-air, thanks to its clear plastic base. It’s styled to look like Henry Cavill, and the cape features a poseable cotton fabric. It also has interachangeable heads and hands for numerous posing options, but we’d likely just keep it looking like the picture above (which is what made us feel like it’s one of the best new Batman v Superman toys available).

Price: $59.99