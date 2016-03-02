10 Best Beach Toys for 2018

The warmer weather is here, and that means it’s time to pack up the beach blankets, round-up the kids, and head to the beach. But you’re forgetting something — beach toys! You’re going to need them, and you’re going to need lots of them to have some fun in the sun (well, more accurately, to let your kids have some fun in the sun while you soak up the rays with your beach reads).

There are tons of things to do at the beach — swim, build sand castles, bury dad in the sand — but sometimes, kids need a little extra help to get their energy out in a fun way. So if you’re looking for some fun beach toys for kids, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top 10 best beach toys:

1. Nerf Super Soaker Arctic Shock Water Blaster

Nerf guns are always a great option for some outdoor fun, and the Nerf Super Soaker Arctic Shock Water Blaster is one of the best Nerf guns for sale. It is a super-powered water gun that is sure to lead to a win in any water fight. It features a pump handle that allows the gun to squirt water multiple times in quick succession. Also, the gun holds up to twenty-five fluid ounces (more than three cups) of water at one time, so users do not need to worry about having to refill the gun with water every few seconds. A unique feature of the Arctic Shock Water Blaster is its built-in Ice Drum, which can be filled with ice in order to produce blasts of extra cold water. This makes a great solution for cooling off in the hot sun, and you can also check out more of the best water guns available.

Price: $38.40

2. Inflatable Donuts Float

The Inflatable Donuts Float is exactly as its title describes: it is a full-sized blow-up float made from durable vinyl that’s shaped like a donut with pink frosting and sprinkles. This whimsical toy can be used in the ocean to provide adults or children with extra fun riding waves, splashing, or just floating around in the water. The Donuts Float measures one hundred twenty centimeters, which means it can fit one adult or up to two children at one time. Plus, the float comes with an included repair kit in order to easily patch up any rips that might occur during flotation.

Price: $20.72 (59 percent off MSRP)

3. Night Lions Tech 39-Piece Sand Beach Toys Set

If you’re looking for some great beach toys for kids, this 39-Piece Sand Beach Toys Set from Night Lions Tech is a day of fun packed into a durable zipper bag. The set is designed to provide safe and fun entertainment for babies and children ages one year and up. It is packed with many essential sand toys, including a bucket, a tower, several castle animal sand molds, a shovel, a rake, a watering can, a sand wheel, multiple hand tools, a great wall, and more. All toys in the Night Lights Tech set are crafted from durable, high-quality plastic in order to prevent them from being damaged by play in the sand or ocean.

Price: $17.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

4. Quut Scoppi Beach Toy

The Scoppi Beach Toy from Quut is an innovative revolution in sand shoveling technology. The Scoppi is designed to allow children to use their hands and feet to interactively and easily move sand out of their way when building or playing at the beach. It also comes with an included sand sifter that can be attached and detached to the toy’s base so kids can automatically sift the sand as they move it. Kids love to dig for some reason, and they’re going to love the Scoppi.

Price: $27.24 (9 percent off MSRP)

5. HQ Kites and Designs Symphony Beach Kite

The Symphony Beach III Kite from HQ Kites and Designs includes a kite, line, and winder with straps, and it’s designed specifically for use on the beach. Weighing in at just over six ounces, the kite is light and easily transportable. It is made from thick polyester crafted to prevent rips even in strong winds up to thirty-one miles per hour. The Symphony Beach Kite is extremely easy to use, as it is designed for beginners. Therefore, it can be fun for children and adults of all ages. For added fun, the kite is available in a variety of bright colors, including rainbow and bright orange.

Price: $44.35 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. GoSports Slammo Game Set

The Slammo Game Set from GoSports is an all-inclusive outdoor game that puts a unique twist on beach volleyball. The objective of the game is to hit a ball between two teams in order to return it to an ankle-high circular net on the ground. The game is designed for use in sand on the beach and includes a Slammo target, two completion balls, a larger training ball, a carrying case for easy transportability, and a full set of rules to the game. The Slammo Game can be played with two teams of two and is recommended for children ages twelve and up. It’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids and adults alike, and we included it on our list of the best outdoor games for kids.

Price: $39.99

7. Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Beach Bundle

The Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Beach Bundle is a beach toy kit designed to provide entertainment in the sand for babies and small children. The bundle set includes a bucket, rake, sifter, and tote bag. All toys and items included in the set are designed in a cute and whimsical bright-colored blue octopus theme that adds extra fun to the set as well as ensures that it will never get lost or mixed up with the beach toys of other children. When it comes to Melissa & Doug toys, it’s hard to choose which are the best because they’re all so well-made, and kids seem to love them.

Price: $36.95

8. Memtes Mini Sand Dump Truck Beach Kids Toy

The Mini Sand Dump Truck toy is an eight-piece toy set designed for children to play with at the beach. It includes a mini dump trunk that can lift and dump sand and rolls on wheels that really move. The set also features several other toys for kids to use in the sand, including a sand mold, a hand rake, a shovel, a castle, a turtle, a dragon, and a watering can. Kids can use the shovel, dump truck, and hand tools to build castles or other constructions in the sand or simply enjoy moving sand around and packing it into the fun mold shapes.

Price: $17.96 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. Boochie Ball Game

Boochie is a unique and innovative ball game from Gamewright that is designed for beach play. The game can be played with two to four players and takes only fifteen minutes to play, so everyone can have a turn with minimal waiting and there’s no chance of the players getting bored during the game. The Boochie game set includes four toss rings, four bean balls, four wrist trackers, a Boochie target, and a vinyl travel bag for easy transportability to and from the beach. We love the game so much, that we also included it in our list of the best outdoor toys for kids.

Price: $26.01 (13 percent off MSRP)

10. B. Shore Thing Large Bucket Set

This Large Bucket Set is perfect for kids who love to build sand castles and dig in the sand. It is designed for use by babies and children between the ages of eighteen months to eight years old. The set features ten pieces, including a bucket, a smoother, a watering can, a sand rake, a sand scoop, and a sifter as well as several molds, musical toys, interactive toys, and building toys. The Large Bucket Set encourages curiosity, hand-eye coordination, and plenty of creative entertainment for young children while at the beach.

Price: $30.85

Bonus: Toy Drones

One more quick note: there are plenty of great toy drones that come in at under $20. These tiny drones provide for some fun, and will give them a needed break from the water. The beach is the perfect venue for these cool toys, so if your child is interested in the drone hobby, you might want to check out our list of the best toy drones under $100.