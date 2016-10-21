25 Best Gifts for 8 Year Old Boys (2018)

We wouldn’t be surprised if you had one or two kids to buy birthday gifts for throughout the year. Between your own kids, the neighbors’ kids, distant cousins, and coworkers’ children, you’re likely going to need some cool toys and gifts for the younger crowdat various points throughout the year.

Every year, Heavy.com compiles numerous shopping lists to help our readers get the gifts they need without having to spend hours at the store. Holiday crowds are no joke, and in highly populated cities, getting around in the various stores can be a real chore.

Today, we bring you the top 25 best gifts for 8 year old boys in 2018:

1. Xbox One S

Gaming is a very important hobby for children and adults alike, allowing them to connect with friends and play their favorite games on top of the line consoles. The new Xbox One S is slick, redesigned and is ready to handle the latest and greatest titles. This particular bundle includes the revamped console, with 4K capabilities and 500GB. It also comes with a controller and a full download of Battlefield 1, which is one of the most anticipated AAA titles of 2016. Another nice addition is a free two-week trial of Xbox Live, which is perfect for playing with friends over spring break. For the 8-year-old gamer, this is the perfect gift.

Price: $299.99

2. Skyrocket Mebo

Robots are always in and always cool. The Skyrocket Mebo isn’t your average robot toy, and has many exciting and unique features that sets it apart from the rest. Mebo has five articulation points and can spin in a full circle, allowing it to grab most anything you want it to. One really unique feature is that the Mebo can livestream to your smartphone, allowing users to record and share their experiences . Also, who wouldn’t want a robot handing you things you need? Be sure to keep a look out for it on our list of the toys sales on now to score a great deal.

Price: $120.96 (19 percent off MSRP)

3. Funko Pops

Funko Pops took pop culture and the nerd scene by storm a few years back, and it’s no surprise why. Funkos offer adorable, chibi like designs of your favorite characters from TV, gaming, and more. For the 8 year old boy, there are many options depending on his fandoms and interests, from superheroes to ghostbusters and more. Get his favorite for an excellent gift or stocking stuffer.

Price: Starting at $4.99

4. Amazon Echo Dot

Technology is evolving nearly every day. and the Amazon Echo Dot is the latest in voice-based commands/controls. The Echo Dot allows users to set alarms, read news, control devices, play music, control lights, and more with their voice. Although this cool device is for all ages, children will especially love the ability to control apps and music with their commands, especially in their room. During playtime, it could also serve as an imaginary robotic assistant.

Price: $49.99

5. NERF Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster

Nerf wars between friends are priceless, and the best with the right equipment. As fear-inducing as its name, the Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster is the perfect gift in defense for the zombie apocalypse or playtime with friends. Firing one dart at a time with a spinning saw blade, the Brainsaw Blaster is a great gift and defense against zombies (or your child’s best friend).

Price: $29.99

6. Playmobil Space Rocket

Get ready for takeoff with the Playmobil Space Rocket, perfect for the future astronaut in your family. This playset includes a launch for safe rocket inspection before the space mission begins and several pieces for a fun experience. Accessories include robots, figures, launch structures and more. The rocket even has lights and sounds which replicate a life-like journey the stars.

Price: $44.92 (11 percent off MSRP)

7. IDO3D Pen

On top of VR, another growing trend this year is with pens that allow you to draw in 3D, and the best we’ve seen so far for the money is the IDO3D (I Do 3D). It comes with 5 pens that allow you to create 3D artwork. It comes with a unique spotlight that hardens the ink quickly, allowing kids to build with what they’ve drawn. The pens are adjustable in a way that allows artists to craft thick or thinner lines depending on their needs. But these awesome pens will allow them to draw the creations they have in their minds.

Price: $19.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena

Whether they love the NHL or not, kids LOVE to play hockey. In fact, it’s one of the most-played driveway sports in the U.S. But for those days when they simply can’t go outside, check out Playmobil’s new NHL Hockey Arena. The hockey players have a flick switch button that allows them to actually shoot the puck. One player can shoot, while the other defends with the movable goalie. It’s great for a bit of fun competition.

Price: $49.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Sphero BB-8 with Force Band

Sphero has some of the best robotic technology out there, and this BB-8 model is a very nice gift, especially for the Star Wars fan. Rolling around like the loveable robot from the hit sci-fi series, this product is fun to control and navigate around the house (or a desert planet). Although controlling BB-8 is an adventure, it’s even more fun with Force Awareness Mode, which allows users to collect digital holograms that are scattered through the environment. The included force band adds an even more authentic experience.

Price: $196

10. Space Scooter Ride On

If you are trekking around the neighborhood, you want to do it in style. This Space Scooter ride is colorful, complete with an adjustable platform to customize your ride. One of the best things about this scooter is that it is transportable, and can be folded down for easy storage. This makes the scooter perfect for family camping excursions, vacations, or just to ride around town.

Price: $149.95

11. Pug Life T-Shirt

Catchy t-shirts are always fun, especially when growing up. This “Pug Life” shirt is funny, with a catchy and funny saying complete with a funny animal picture. It’s witty and humorous, and funny t-shirts make for great Christmas gifts for 8 year old boys with a sense of humor.

Price: $12.49+

12. Skateboard Deck

Whether it be riding a bike or a scooter, there’s a way for everyone to get around. Another popular ride is a skateboard, which allows for customization, especially with colorful and stylish decks. On Amazon, there is a very large deck collection fit for the skater in your family. For example, Bryan L’s designs are unique, fun, and eye catching for your skateboard enthusiast. Personally, as a former skateboarder myself, I’ve always been drawn to Enjoi decks, but with the seemingly never-ending number of decks available, you’re bound to find something they’ll love. We also have a skateboard on our list of the best toys for 7 year old boys also.

Price: $47+

12. LittleBits Electronics Space Kit

It’s never too early to think of a potential career, especially if you know a young science lover. Designed by engineers with NASA in mind, the LittleBits Electronics Space Kit allows children to learn about space investigations. With 12 modules, NASA lesson plans, and STEAM activities , there is plenty to keep kids busy and learn about the technology used in space. Another awesome feature is that users can create a Mars Rover.

Price: $189.90

13. LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter

It’s one of our picks for the hottest new Christmas toys of 2016. Nothing is more epic than having an X-Wing Fighter Lego kit, and this one certainly has a lot of features that makes it one of the best toy options this year. With a cockpit, landing gear, spring loaded shooters, a hyper drive, and a droid this model is great to build and perfect for playtime. It also has accessories to knock town towers and more. Another great feature is the inclusion of Poe and other characters in the series. May the force be with you.

Price: $74.66 (7 percent off MSRP)

14. Burton Chopper Boys Snowboard 2016

We listed skateboard decks earlier on, but skateboarding isn’t always winter friendly, especially if you live in a snowy area. This is where a snowboard comes in. What’s unique about the Burton Chopper is that it is designed as a snowboard for beginners, featuring a stable design that helps riders get used to navigating hills and paths. It also is good quality — it is from Burton, after all — which means it will survive years of riding.

Price: $142.95

15. Nerf Rival Khaos

Although Nerf products can be used for fun play or fights between friends, there is also a more competitive option, the Khaos Blaster. Designed for competition and precision, this top of the line blaster uses rapid fire to eliminate enemies one by one. Which side are you on, red or blue?

Price: $64.88

16. SodaStream Source Home Soda Maker Starter Kit

Soda is one of the most popular drinks in America, as it’s one of the most popular options for snacks, dinners, and more. The SodaStream Source Home Soda Maker kit allows you to make your own soda, using tap water to instantly make soda or sparkling water in a minute. Purchase soda mix and choose your flavor. It also does not require batteries or cleanup, making for a mess-free experience.

Price: $83.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

17. Polaroid Cube

Sure, we have cell phone cameras, but what about a small, bite sized device made for action? The Polaroid Cube features a 124 angle lense that is perfect for capturing footage on the go. Users can mount it magnetically on a clip to capture the action without holding on. It also can record at 720p and 1080p for crisp, clear footage, and can last for 90 minutes of continuous recording per charge.

Price: $99.99

18. Paper Mario: Color Splash (Wii U)

Filled with wit and charm, the new Paper Mario game is a great choice for your gamer out there. In this action-adventure RPG, play in a 2D paper world of Mario, using paint to bring back the color in the island. Control Mario and his paint hammer to color the world and make your way through fun, entertaining puzzles and obstacles that are as quirky as the Nintendo franchise.

With the Nintendo Switch announced yesterday, it’s only a matter of time before that Wii U becomes lackluster and unappealing to them, so you might as well try to squeeze out every bit of life you can from it.

Price: $59.99

19. The Wild Robot by Peter Brown (Book)

A good read is great for a cozy night in under a warm blanket and a cup of hot chocolate by your side. From award winning author Peter Brown The Wild Robot has an interesting premise that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. Featuring a robot who woke up on a deserted island, this story follows her struggle for survival, watching her as she learns to adapt to her surroundings. It’s very interesting and has a lot of depth. We included new kids books on our list of must-buy cheap toys under $10 as a bonus since they aren’t toys, necessarily, but they do make for great gifts for kids who love to read.

Price: $10.36 (Hardcover)

20. TOMY Pokemon Pokedex Trainer Kit

This summer, Pokemon Go took the world by storm, bringing light to the ever-growing franchise. However, this kit takes your training to a whole new level. Nothing is cooler than having a Pokedex on your side and the right equipment to catch those Pokemon. It even comes with Pokedex ID tags and Ash’s glove, complete with a Pikachu. Use this next time you go Poke-hunting, whatever team you are on. Check out more Pokemon toys here.

Price: $36.99

21. Dromida KodoHD Drone

Drones have been all the rage the past few years, and the Dromida offers an affordable option. With the ability to shoot photos and videos, this drone can fly to your heart’s content while holding 2GB of storage. It’s also a good starter drone for those who are interested in getting into the hobby, and because of the fact that it comes in at under $100, you don’t have to sweat too much if he crashes it into a wall or tree and watching it hit the ground. Check out more of the best drones to give for Christmas 2016 here.

Price: $59.99

22. Traxxas 37054-1 Rustler RC Car

It’s one of the best RC Cars in existence. With an innovative design, this RC car is top of the line and ready to race. For those who love to compete, this car is capable, having the ability to go fast and handle off road terrains. It’s smooth, slick and performs at a very high level.

Price: $189.95

23. Aerodrums Air Drumming Kit

You’ve heard of air guitar, but what about air drumming? This kit comes with software that allows you to jam out in the air. Using a special program, it allows users to play the drums without an actual kit. Just use the sticks, plug in some headphones, and rock out. It’s very portable, allowing you to bring your musical expertise anywhere you go. This is one of the more unique gifts on this list, as it’s not exactly a well-known product just yet. It has a certain “cool” factor to it, and it’s better than real drums (because it’s virtually silent).

Price: $199

24. Thinkgizmos RC Robot

One of the best robot toys there is. Sure, many robot toys can move around. However, do they shoot discs? The Thinkgizmos robot does, firing mini frisbees at opponents, engaging in battle. Press fire, and the robot will be on the attack. Another awesome feature is the dance button, in which your robot friend can show off crazy moves. The RC robot can be controlled via remote, and is recommended as a great robot toy.

Price: $32.29

25. HedBanz

Game time is fun, no matter how goofy it is. Hedbanz is a fun, quick question game that involves players putting cards above their heads. Without knowing what your card is, players must describe the object without saying the word, allowing for much hilarity and a fun time. If you guess what you are, you win. This is truly a gift that can be enjoyed by the recipient and their friends and family.

Price: $12.74

