October is here, and for many, that means the start of the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. It’s why you’re seeing Santa Claus, Christmas decorations, and entire massive holiday shopping sections popping up in retail stores.

For some, it might seem a bit early, but for those of us who plan out our holiday shopping (mostly for budgeting purposes), now is the time to find what new hot toys are coming this Christmas. This year, we’ve seen a lot of great new toys pop up, and we’re forecasting that some of the most sought after Christmas gifts of 2018 are going to be Super Wings toys based on the popular children’s animated TV series.

These will be prominently displayed in every retail store soon — Toys R’Us, Walmart, etc — and they’ll likely get some homepage space on Amazon closer to the holiday season. With so much Super Wings merchandise currently available, finding the perfect one for your little one can be a daunting task. However, I’m here to help — here are the top 5 best Super Wings toys to buy right now:

1. Transforming Super Wings Toys

These Transforming Super Wings action figures make great toddler toys for your 3-year-old. There are currently six available, each of which is modeled after a popular character in the Super Wings series. There’s Bello, Dizzy, Donnie, Jerome, Jett, and Paul. They stand at 5-inches tall (think slightly taller than a Funko Pop figure), and they do not require any batteries whatsoever — an added bonus come Christmas morning. These toys transform from planes to robots in seconds, serving as toddler-friendly Transformers. Once they’re doing being robots, your children can easily transform them back to airplanes for flying their deliveries around the world.

Price: $7.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Super Wings Transform-A-Bots 4 Pack

Auldey Toys’ Super Wings Transform-A-Bots 4 Pack provides a great value for those who are looking for cheap Super Wings toys for their toddler. It comes with 4 figures, and there are two different packs available. One of the Transforms-A-Bots packs includes Dizzy, Donnie, Jerome, and Bello, while the other pack features Jett, Mira, Paul, and Grand Albert. These mini-scale transforming figures transform from plane to robot in just 3 easy steps. They’re designed for ages 3 years and up.

Price: $10.43 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. Pack ‘N Go New York Playset

The Super Wings Pack ‘N Go New York Playset comes with one of the Transform-A-Bot Jerome figures, and it also comes with a mega-sized New York themed playset. It has ramps, buttons, turnstiles and more for action play, including a slide lever that raises the Empire State Building. IT also features a small Statue of Liberty that will launch Jerome (or any of the other Transform-A-Bot figures) down the ramp.

Price: $21.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

4. Super Wings World Airport Playset

Another great Super Wings playset is this World Airport Playset, with comes with two Transform-A-Bots, Jeff and Donnie. It also comes with a 35-inches long large-scale playset featuring the World Airport from the TV series. It has electronic sounds and lights that come from the control tower, as well as a spinny fly-bar for their toys. It’s colorful, featuring various shades of blue, yellow, and red to keep your toddler’s eyes moving. What’s more, it comes in at an impressive price of $39.99, which is low for all that you’re getting and how much your toddler will love it.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Jett’s Runway Playset

Jett draws a lot of similarities to Lightning McQueen from Cars, and that makes him one of the most popular characters on the show. So, it should be no surprise that Jett has his own playset, the Jett’s Runway Playset. It comes with a Vroom ‘N Zoom Jett, and it includes two different configurations for your child to play with. It also comes with a spinning comm screen and mini delivery package as accessories, giving your child more things to play with. Best of all? No batteries required.

Price: $30.99

Bonus: Donnie’s Workshop Playset

I couldn’t very well write up this list without mentioning Donnie, everyone’s favorite yellow plane. Donnie also gets his own playset, named the Donnie’s Workshop Playset. Like Donnie, it’s predominately yellow, sporting a cool-looking design your child will love. It also comes with a Vroom ‘N Zoom Donnie vehicle, and it basically serves as the Donnie version of the Jett playset described above. It’s just another example of how Super Wings has plenty of cool toys available.

Price: $29.99

