10 Best Toys Under $10 (2018)

Not all toys have to cost an arm and a leg, and with the holidays around the corner, it’s likely that you’re going to be strapped for cash when you go to purchase Christmas gifts for your third cousin’s brother, your best friend’s son, or your boss’s dog.

With so many people on your Christmas list this year, there’s no way you’re going to be able to drop $50 on a gift for them all. So if you fear wallet fatigue or zeroes in your bank account this holiday season, we’ve got you covered with a list of super cool cheap toys that won’t cost you too much. Be sure to stay tuned to our list of the best daily toy sales to find even more deals. But for now, whether you’re looking for a cheap gift or you’re looking to fill their stockings, here are the top 10 best toys under $10:

1. LEGO Mixels

We all know that LEGO toys are absolutely great. In fact, we’ve rarely come across a LEGO product we didn’t love. As far as toys under $10 are concerned, it’s not too hard to find cool LEGOs in that price range. But one of my personal favorites this year are these LEGO Mixels. Mixels are super weird-looking and tiny LEGO kits based on the comedy series of the same name on Cartoon Network. Even if they don’t watch the television series, they’ll still appreciate the cool and goofy look of these figures. They come with 68 pieces, and they stand at over 3″ tall (similar to the size of the average Funko Pop figure).

Price: $5.53

2. WWE Basic Figures

Of course, WWE toys aren’t anything new, but they’re always a great option when looking at cheap toys. Why? Because pro wrestling is still popular among little boys, even in 2016. Best of all, you can pick up these figures for super cheap on Amazon, depending on which character you’re looking for. For example, while The Big Show goes for $11 and Edge costs $18, you can pick up Bad News Barrett for $9.43, Hideo Itami ($7.99), Randy Orton for $8.99, and more that are under $10. So if they dig the WWE, WWE Basic Figures are a solid choice and make great stocking stuffers.

Price: Starting at $8.50

3. Webkinz

At one point, Webkinz were all the rage. While that point was a couple of years ago, they still make great Christmas gifts for 8 year old girls and boys (or any child younger). You can find some super cuddly Webkinz for well under $10, and we’ve seen them for as low as $5.40. There are also so many different types of Webkinz, ranging from dragons to Himalayan kittens to hedgehogs, that you’ll have no trouble finding one for whoever you’re shopping for.

Price: As low as $5.40

4. Pokemon Go Ball by Nicexx (Poke ball)

With Pokemon Go being ridiculously popular over the summer — and still being popular today — I wouldn’t be surprised to see some Pokemon toys pop up on quite a few Christmas lists this holiday season. For under $10, you can pick up a Nicexx Pokeball, recommended for ages 3 and up. It comes in at 7cm in diameter, and it’s made from high-quality plastic so that it’s durable. It looks just like the regular pokeballs seen in virtually anything Pokemon, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ultra Balls and other versions pop up soon as well.

Price: $6.99

5. Funko Pop Toys

Funko Pop toys are everywhere in 2016, and virtually every mega retailer has their own exclusive Funkos. What’s great about these little vinyl figures is that Funko has used so many different licenses, ranging from the top games, movies, books, TV shows and any other franchise you could imagine. There are Ghostbuster Funkos, Elder Scrolls Funkos, TMNT Funkos, and even figures based on the many Game of Thrones characters from the HBO series. And, that’s really what makes Funko Pops such a great gift; no matter what they’re into specifically, there’s likely a Funko based on it.

Price: Starting as low as $7.60

6. Super Wings Toys

While Super Wings, the animated TV series, isn’t quite as popular here in the U.S. as it is overseas, it’s still gaining traction here, which is why Super Wings toys are also growing in popularity. Not only are these cutely-designed airplanes fun to play with, they’re also cheap — with many being under $10. So whether their favorite character is Dizzy, Bello, Jett, or Donnie, they’ll love finding these cool toys in their stockings or under the tree.

Price: As low as $6.09

7. Nerf N-Strike Mega BigShock Blaster

You’d be hard-pressed to find a quality NERF gun under $10, but this Mega BigShock Blaster is an exception. This little guy reminds me of the Cricket from Men in Black, in that its size is tiny but it’s fully functional. It shoots standard MEGA darts (it comes with two in the package). But if they already have any of the latest NERF guns, it’s unlikely that they don’t already have some of these darts around. For just $8, you can pick up the BigShock Blaster that fits right into the palm of their hand, allowing them to “pack heat” anywhere they go without anyone knowing — let the impromptu NERF battles commence!

Price: $7.96 (28 percent off MSRP)

8. Paw Patrol Plush Pup Pals

Paw Patrol has been around for years, and it remains popular among the younger crowd. So, it’s probable that you know someone who adores the dog-themed series which is heavy on the pup humor. The Paw Patrol Plush Pup Pals come in at $7.99, and for that price, you can pick up one of their favorite Pup Pals, including Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Zuma, Rocky, Skye, or Ryder.

Price: $7.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

9. Mattel’s Batman Figure

There’s no denying the popularity of DC’s Batman, and whether you’re shopping for an 8 year old or a 42 year old, Batman is still a relevant option. This Mattel Batman Figure stands at 12-inches tall, with 9 points of articulation. There are other DC-themed heroes (and villains) available as well, but Batman is a universal choice. The Batman figure is wearing the gray and blue batsuit with the yellow and black Batman logo and yellow toolbelt, a typical design of older Batman toys. So if you’re shopping for someone who loves the Caped Crusader, Mattel’s Batman figure is a great option.

Price: $8.47 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Watering Can

Melissa & Doug are well-known in the parenting community for having high-quality toys, and when I shop for my own children, I typically start with Melissa & Doug toys. There are a few of them available for the cheap, and if you’re looking to spend less than $10 on a toy this upcoming holiday season for your niece or baby sister, the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Watering Can is a great choice. This cutesy watering can is decorated with flowers and hearts, and it’s crafted with light plastic that’s also durable. Its bright pink and green colorway is eye-catching, and it’s a great toy for pretend play. So if you’re shopping for a young one with a budding green thumb, the Pretty Petals Watering Can is sure to please.

Price: $8.74 (33 percent off MSRP)