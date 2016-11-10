With the holiday shopping season in full swing, you might have already noticed that your wallet and bank account has taken a major hit. It’s understandable, since we all love to spoil our loved ones this time of year. But unfortunately for you, you still have some Christmas gifts to buy — like your little brother, your niece, or your boss’s little girl. We all have those obligatory gifts that we typically save for last for budgeting purposes. With that in mind, you don’t have to break the bank to get those gifts you need.

While we already have lists of the hottest toys of the season, the majority of those come in at well over the $25 price point. Instead of worrying about finding toy sales during the season, I decided to craft a list of the 25 best cheap toys under $25 that typically stay under that price point on any given day. Check them out in the list below:

1. Pokemon Clip N’ Carry Set

Although the hype of Pokemon Go may have died down a bit (and in reality, not by all that much), Pokemon is still going strong, especially with the release of Sun and Moon this November. Now, your Pokemon trainer can be equipped with the Pokemon Clip N’ Carry Set, an adjustable belt that includes two pokeballs, one being an exclusive never been released poke ball. For an added touch, there is also a small Pikachu figurine that can be placed inside. Gotta catch ’em all this holiday season!

Price: $19.99

2. VTech Kidbeats Drum Set

If your child intends on starting a band or just making music, the VTech Kidsbeats Drum Set is a great choice for future musicians this Christmas, Built for toddlers, this set features three drum pads that aid in sensory development. There are four modes of play including: free play, letters, numbers, and follow along. There are also nine different melodies, from rock and pop to dance.

Price: $18.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Fisher Price Animal Farm

When it comes to playsets, one very popular location/choice is the Fisher-Price Little People Animal Friends farm, one of the best toddler toys for cheap. This two story playhouse is perfect for children who want to own their own mini-barn, complete with several animals and even a worker. Another cool feature in this playset is the animal sounds and music that activates when opening the barn door/gate. For children, this farm is great for encouraging imagination, creativity, and play.

Price: $22.39 (44 percent off MSRP)

4. Mermaid Crochet Blanket

Whether it be snuggling up this winter or a playtime prop, a mermaid tail is a perfect toy this holiday season. Coming in a wide variety of colors, this Mermaid Crochet Blanket doubles as a blanket and a wonderful toy for all the mermaids and mermen out there. It is cute, fashionable, and is only $20, making it one of the more affordable blankets out there.

Price: $20.80

5. VersionTech VR Headset Goggles (4th Gen)

VR has become mainstream in gaming, especially with the fall release of the Playstation VR. However, for those who don’t wish to drop hundreds on a headset, you can find a much cheaper alternative, like the VersionTech VR Headset, that can be used with a smartphone for use with some cool VR apps. On both the Google Play and Apple Stores, there has been several VR apps that give users a cool experience. This headset allows you to place your phone, wear the goggles, and use virtual reality apps to immerse yourself in a new world. For only $20, it is worth it.

Price: $20.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

6. Bump N’ Check Bumper Cars

1…2 …3…GO! RC cars are fun for all ages and genders, and these Bump N’ Check Bumper Cars are no exception! Compete with brothers, sisters, and friends with these remote controlled bumper cars that can run into each other and most things around them. The goal of the RC bumper cars is to eject the other player’s driver, allowing for hours of endless fun and competition! The cars are also easy to maneuver and use.

Price: $20.65

7. National Geographic Geode Crystal Set

Science kits are always a great gift that facilitates learning outside of the classroom, and can be lots of fun as well. In this set, users can explore crystal caves, excavate 10 different geodes and discover the crystals that are present in our own Earth’s soil. The National Geographic Geode Crystal Set features geodes found in special mines and even has a learning guide for future scientists and students. Also, the crystals look gorgeous and are fun to discover, which is why it’s one of our favorite learning toys on the market.

Price: $24.99

8. Laser Maze Logic Game

For the puzzle lover, this laser maze game has a simple outcome: manipulate the beams to hit the targets to win. However, getting there isn’t simple, and is great for a mental challenge. Featuring 60 challenges, the Laser Maze Logic game has varying difficulties, from beginner to expert. Not only is this game fun for those who love to crack the toughest of puzzles, it has the added bonus of building reasoning and planning skills that can be applied to school, work, and everyday life.

Price: $19.99

9. Nerf Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster

Nothing can truly be more epic than a spinning saw blade/Nerf gun combo, otherwise known as the Brainsaw Blaster. Firing one dart at a time, this blaster is just what your Walking Dead or zombie hunter needs in their life. For play or for fun, this Nerf line is great for the incoming zombie apocalypse. Not only is it one of the best toys under $25, we even included it on our list of the best nerf guns available.

Price: $23.38 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Crayola Tracing Pad

For days in and the budding artist at heart comes Crayola’s Light Up Tracing Pad. Featuring a LED background, this pad allows artists to easily trace their favorite scenes to recreate their favorite pictures/art. Twelve colored pencils are also included so that they can color in the picture after tracing is done, allowing for customization. Another great feature is that there are over 100 different images to trace, allowing for many scenes.

Price: $22.29 (8 percent off MSRP)

11. Mindscope Twister Tracks Vehicles Race Series

Racing cars are always fun. However, what if they lit up in the dark? With the days getting darker due to daylight savings, there is even more time for awesome, light up cars to control with the tip of your finger. Using transparent material and LED lights, the Mindscape Twister Cars can be raced in the dark. Although they are not remote controlled, they are still a great toy this holiday season.

Price: $19.90

12. Educational Insights Playfoam Combo 20-Pack

Fun without the mess! The Educational Insights Playfoam Combo pack is perfect for the creator at heart. This no-stick playfoam never dries out and can be used again and again to make fun sculptures and creations. Playing with foam is fun at any age, and is especially good for younger children to develop motor skills and creativity. This pack includes 20 pods that is great for parties or a fun day on holiday break.

Price: $20.22

13. Science Wiz Cool Circuits

As we stated before, educational kits can make great gifts and be enjoyable too. The Science Wiz Cool Circuits kit is a challenging, yet fun puzzle set has attractive LED lights that encourages players to complete puzzle challenges on the light up board. The set includes the light up game board, 3D circuit pieces, a solution book, and 40 puzzle cards. Listed for ages 8 to 80, the circuit kit has much to enjoy.

Price: $24.99

14. Lipless! The Hilarious Mouth Party Game

What if you couldn’t talk with your lips? It’s not as easy as it sounds, and it’s actually quite hilarious. In the Lipless game, players must use mouthpieces to try to convey the words they are saying on the card. It’s a family friendly game and is great for parties and more. The mouthpieces are safe, washable, and can be used again for nonstop fun.

Price: $20.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

15. Orbeez Crush Sweet Treats Studio

Although making sweet, edible treats is fun, there’s also the option of making fun and colorful pretend treats. Thanks to the new Orbeez Crush, fake cupcakes and cookies can be made with the bright beads. Using a crusher, you can customize colors and the pretend treats to show your friends or admire your own creations.

Price: $18.39 (30 percent off MSRP)

16. Discovery Kids Spaceship Laser Tag

Laser tag doesn’t have to be limited to a fun center or arcade. Engage in epic battles and endless fun with the Spaceship Laser Tag set by Discovery Kids. Players attach the devices to their hands, using lasers to try and hit their “base”. Once hit, players will feel a vibration and sound. Included in this set are two “shapeships” to get your tag squad started. Hours of fun without breaking the bank? No wonder it’s on our list of the best cheap toys under $25.

Price: $22.99

17. Mini Quadcopter Drone

Drones have become a craze over the past few years. However, spending a large amount on a drone isn’t always the most feasible solution or gift, especially when they crash. This mini quadcopter is great for those who want to practice flying a mini-drone before moving to a bigger model. It also is a very cute and compact size that can be taken most anywhere. For more small drones, check out our list of the best drones under $100.

Price: $22.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

18. Star Wars Force Awakens Deluxe 10 Piece Playset

Although the Force Awakens premiered last year, the hype is still strong and many children of all ages love their favorite Star Wars heroes (and villains). This special playset includes “Han Solo, General Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Flametrooper, Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn & BB-8”. At such an affordable price, children can spend hours playing and recreating their beloved scenes and interactions. For Star Wars fans young and old, this is a must, and we also included it on our list of the best Star Wars toys last year.

Price: $21.25

19. Monopoly Electronic Banking Edition

Monopoly is a classic fun game that has been around for decades of family fun…or feuds. Now, there is an awesome updated version that makes banking easier and gameplay faster with electronic banking cards. Instead of losing paper cash, load your millions on your cards, increasing or decreasing the amount of money you have on your properties. For younger children, this also can be a good tool for learning the basics of electronic money. There’s no denying that Monopoly is one of the best board games for kids, and it’s a game that’s going to live on infinitely.

Price: $19.79

20. Spy Gear Spy Go Action Camera

Join the special ops with this exclusive spy gear that won’t break the bank. This camera allows users to record everywhere, especially with the detachable headband. It can also be clipped anywhere, and not just the head mount. There are also 3 modes: burst mode, single frame capture, and video recording for ultimate stealth missions.

Price: $24.95 (38 percent off MSRP)

21. Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set

Although bowling is fun, what about giant bowling? The Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set is made for the outdoors and is a great, active gift that encourages physical activity and is enjoyable to play. Contrary to standard bowling, this set is over-sized and can be played with one or many. Need a fun holiday party idea? Play a round of snow bowling!

Price: $20.47

22. Play-Doh Classic Tools Playset

Play-Doh has been a classic toy and still is just as fun today, so why not try the old school tools? According to the description, the set includes classic tools such as ” 1 x 1-ounce cans of Play-Doh, 1 Rolling Pin, 2 Texture Rollers, 3 Texture Stamp Cubes, Hammer, Trimming Knife, Sculpting Tool, Double-sided Laminated Play Mat, Idea Guide, and reusable Jumbo Storage Can”. There are even retro designs on the packaging, making for a nostalgic flashback for parents and a new, fun time for children that will last for many years.

Price: $19.98

23. Click N’ Play Knight Castle Design Play Tent

Every child has to have their own secret base. This unique castle tent is perfect for playtime fit for a king or queen. It’s easy to assemble and store for adventures on the go. It also can be used both indoors and outdoors, and there are many possibilities. It’s an especially great gift for younger children who like to play pretend.

Price: $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

24. My Arcade Retro Machine Handheld Gaming System with 200 Built-in Video Games

Having an actual arcade cabinet in your room would be quite fun, but can costs hundreds or thousands of dollars. This mini-arcade machine, however, is perfect for gamers on a budget. Featuring 200 retro games, this small machine feels like an arcade cabinet and can be played on a desk for stability. The game library includes full color games with simple controls and plenty of nostalgia. Game on!

Price: $21.97 (21 percent off MSRP)

25. Seedling Design Your Own Headphones

Music is important for people of all ages, and not much is cooler than being able to design your own headphones. The Seedling Design Your Own Headphones kit comes with everything you need: a blank pair of headphones, paints, craft markers and stencils. Paint your favorite artists, songs, or designs on the headphones, plug them in and go!

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

