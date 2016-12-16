5 Best K-2SO Toys & Figures (Updated)

Forget about egg nog and watching Elf for the 5th time already this year; there’s something much to watch this weekend. I’m talking about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which I had the opportunity to see last night. And without spoiling anything, I have to note that it’s just an incredible movie, and if you get a chance, you should absolutely go to the theater and watch it.

The new Star Wars film has so many great new characters, all of whom are portrayed expertly by the movie’s fantastic cast. But after watching the movie last night, one thing was abundantly clear: K-2SO, one of Rogue One’s droid characters (voiced by Alan Tudyk), is the breakout star. His one-line quips filled the theater with laughter numerous times, and he’s the most humanized robot we’ve seen in Star Wars yet. So, if you’re like me and immediately started searching for some awesome K-2SO toys to line your geeky shelves with, you might have noticed that there are already many K-2SO figures available. This is great for us Star Wars geeks. Here are the top 5 best K-2SO toys currently available:

1. Star Wars Big Figs 31″ K-2SO Action Figure

Sure, you could pick up any ole’ K-2SO figure, but one option you can take is to get a massive figure. Check out one of the many Star Wars Big Figs – this one is a K-2SO Big Fig by JAKKS – which stands at 31″ tall. It weighs just under 4 pounds, so it’s easy to move around your room as well — no reprogramming required! It’s a great addition to any Star Wars collection, and it’s sure to be one of the hottest selling Star Wars toys this year. It makes for one of the best gifts for boys who love Star Wars.

Price: $26.00 (26 percent off MSRP)

2. Rogue One Black Series K-2SO

The Star Wars Black Series figures quickly become a hot-selling item when they were initially announced for The Force Awakens last year, and now, Disney and Hasbro have teamed up for Rogue One Black Series toys, like this K-2SO figure. This highly detailed 6-inch action figure is collector-grade quality for a common toy price, coming in at under $20. It features multiple points of articulation, and there are other Rogue One Black Series toys available to go along with it. This Black Series K-2SO is easily the best-looking/highest quality figure you’ll find under $50.

Price: $16.82 (16 percent off MSRP)

3. K-2SO Funko Pop

It’s likely that if you’re reading this you’re already well aware of Funko Pops and what the Funko company does with all of its various licenses. Of course, Rogue One is not excluded from that, and now that the movie is actually out, these Rogue One Funkos are going to fly off shelves around the nation. The reason so many people love Funko Pops is because they’re a great way to show your love for a franchise without breaking the bank, as most of them come in at under $10. The K-2SO Funko Pop figure is just $5.92, and it’ll make a great stocking stuffer for kids especially.

Price: $5.92 (46 percent off MSRP)

4. Rogue One K-2SO Costume Set w/ Mask (Deluxe)

For the younger Rogue One fan, one of the best Rogue One gifts available is the K-2SO Costume Set. It comes with a K-2SO mask, gloves, and a deluxe chest piece. It fits U.S. sizes of 4-6, so it’s great for young fans. You’re already going to hear so many K-2SO quotes from your kids after they see the movie, so you might as well go all-in with their K-2SO role-playing and get them this costume set as well. This costume set will help fuel their imaginative play, which is why we consider it one of the best new toys available.

Price: $39.99

5. LEGO K-2SO

Of course, LEGO always has the movie merchandising front on lock, and with Rogue One, they have an awesome-looking K-2SO figure. This Star Wars LEGO set comes with 169 pieces and it’s recommended for ages 9-14. The resulting figure is an impressively detailed figure that is entirely poseable. It also has that unique LEGO feel, and there are other Rogue One LEGO toys available to go along with it, including a Death Trooper and Jyn Erso. Once fully assembled, he stands at 11″ tall, towering over many of your other figures.

Price: $25.99

Bonus: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Although it’s not exactly a “toy” per se, the Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story book makes a great Star Wars gift that’s filled with K-2SO and other Star Wars concept art. It’ll look great on your coffee table.

Price: $25.47

