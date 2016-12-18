10 Best Christmas Gifts for Boys with 2-Day Shipping

If you’re starting to think that you’ll have to head to the dreaded big box retailer to finish up your Christmas shopping this week, think again! There are still some fantastic toy deals available on Amazon that have a 2-Day shipping option. So don’t worry — you have a few days left to order gifts on Amazon for them to arrive in-time for the big day. Whether you’re just looking for a few stocking stuffers for kids or their big present, you can find everything you need right now. Below, you’ll find a list of the best last minute Christmas gifts for boys with 2-day shipping, featuring some of the year’s hottest toys that you can order right now.

1. Xtreme Cycle Moto-Cam

One of the hottest new toys of 2016 is this Xtreme Cycle Moto-Cam by Wicked-Cool! toys. Right now, it’ll not only arrive before Christmas, but it’s also just $49.99 (which is $30 off its MSRP). This RC motorcycle comes with a ramp to fly off of, and it is able to capture up to 90 minutes of video with the camera on its helmet. The resolution isn’t that great, but it’s a fun idea (and your kids won’t care that the video isn’t HD). It also uses a patented gyroscopic stabilization system to help make controlling it easier, as the motorcycle will always right itself after it falls over. It also has front and rear shocks so that it can absorb tough jumps and rocky terrain. With the controller, users will be able to not only control the motorcycle but also start and stop their videos as needed. It’s a top-notch option, and it’s one of the best Christmas gifts for boys with 2-day shipping available.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

2. Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII Beat Pad Midi Controller

If you’ve got a musical genius in the making, check out the Akai MPK Mini MKII Beat Pad Midi Controller. This keyboard has 25 synth action keys as well as 8 velocity sensitive rubber drum pads. It also has eight assignable control knobs. It’s also on sale now for $10 less than what it was just a week ago (it’s now $69.99). This beat pad works with virtually any music software on the market (including Fruity Loops, Ableton, and more). It’s one of the best gifts for boys who love music, and it will ship in-time for Christmas. Also, I don’t see it selling out anytime soon because it’s such a niche item (not every child is interested in making music). But if yours might be, the Akai MPK MKII is a fantastic music tool that they’ll use over and over again.

Price: $69.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

3. Holy Stone HS110 FPV Drone

Holy Stone is well-known in the drone hobbyist community, as they have many different quality drones at many different price points. One of their best that strikes a great balance between price and features is the Holy Stone HS110 FPV Drone, which will ship in-time for Christmas. It comes in at $119, and it has plenty of great features, including an HD FPV Camera, the ability to hold altitude on its own, the ability to be controlled with a smartphone, and a headless mode (it allows the drone flyer to control the drone without worrying about what direction it’s facing). It also uses 6 axis gyro technology and has a one key return home button. It’s simple to use, and it’s great for intermediate pilots who want a bit more from their quadcopter. It’s one of the best drones to give for Christmas in 2016, and it has two day shipping with Prime available, so he’ll be able to unwrap it on Christmas morning.

Price: $119.99

4. Anki Overdrive Starter Kit

One of the year’s best new toys is available with 2-Day shipping on Amazon as well, as you can pick up the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit right now and have it arrive before the big day. This cool kit comes with two unique cars and a race track, and they’ll be able to control their cars with any mobile device, battling their friends both virtually and in the real world. Basically, it’s a game that is sort of like an augmented reality toy, where the mobile aspect allows them to boost their car’s stats and fire their car’s virtual weapons. The OverDrive kit is on virtually every holiday toy list, including Toys R Us, Wal-Mart, and Amazon’s Top 100. Best of all? It’s now $20 cheaper than what it was just a week ago, coming in at $99. One of the top cool toys for boys in 2016.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

5. Bloxels: Build Your Own Video Game

Bloxels is one of the best STEM toys of 2016, and it’ll allow him to create his own basic video game (including the game’s world and it’s character). They’ll create game rooms, characters, and game art using the provided 13″ x 13″ gameboard and 320 blocks. Basically, they’ll design their game aspects on the gameboard, and it’ll translate into an application that will allow them to play exactly what they just created. It’s SUPER cool, and it has won numerous awards already this year, including the Toy Insider STEM 10. It’s hands-on game development at just $30, and it’s a great way to get their mind working while they’re having a blast.

Price: $29.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. Sphero BB-8 with Force Band

Sphero absolutely knocked it out of the park last year with the Sphero BB-8 app controlled droid, and this year, the droid is back with an incredible accessory: the force band. You can buy both the BB8 and Force Band separately, but if they don’t have the BB-8 yet, you can buy them as a bundle as well. That bundle will arrive before Christmas, with 2-Day shipping on Amazon Prime. The device has a whopping 4.5 out of 5.0 star review on Amazon from over 1,800 reviewers. It’s clear that it’s one of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for boys available right now.

Price: $197.00

7. Perplexus Star Wars Death Star

Speaking of Star Wars, there’s an awesome Star Wars spin on the classic Perplexus ball, as there’s now a Death Star themed one. It’s the same concept, but it’s designed to look like the death star. It also comes with a display base for when they’re not using it.

Price: $27.95

8. SteelSeries Arctis 7 Headset

If they’re a gamer, get them one of the best headsets on the market right now: the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Headset. It’s biggest selling point is that it can be used for gaming at home or with their mobile phone on the go (without looking like a bulky gaming headset). But, my personal favorite aspect of this headset (which I use myself) is its unprecedented comfort level. While many gaming headsets boast comfort, SteelSeries nailed it with its comfort band that conforms to their head. It also has a premium 3D audio experience thanks to DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround sound on PC (stereo for all other platforms). It looks great, sounds great, and feels great, making it one of the best Christmas gifts for boys in 2016.

Price: $149.99

9. Osmo Genius Kit

If they’ve got an iPad at home, check out the Osmo Genius Kit, which is now available for $20 cheaper than what it was last week. It’s an award-winning hands-on game system that helps to develop their problem-solving skills and their creativity, all while they’re using their iPad and having fun playing games. It’s designed for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, although 12 year olds might find it to be a bit below their level. The Genius Kit has 2-day shipping available, meaning it’ll arrive in-time for Christmas morning.

Price: $79.93 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Air Hogs Thunder Trax RC Vehicle

Especially if they live in a snowy area, you might want to check out the Air Hogs Thunder Trax RC Vehicle. It can traverse a variety of different terrains, including snow, mud, and even water. That’s right — it can be used in the water. In fact, it can basically traverse over anything you want it to, including rocks, sticks, and more. It’s so much fun! Right now, it’s available for $58.00 (23 percent off of its MSRP), and it’ll ship in time for Christmas (it’ll be back in stock on the 21st with 2-day shipping).

Price: $58.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

