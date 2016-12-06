10 Best ‘Moana’ Movie Toys (2018)

This November, Moana, the latest Disney animated film, was released and was met with critical acclaim. Featuring Polynesian culture and a diverse cast of characters, Moana quickly became a favorite among Disney fans, both young and old. From its empowering lead female character to its hilariously arrogant demigod voiced by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to its musical numbers, there’s a lot to love about Disney’s latest hit.

For Moana fans there are quite a few merchandise options available, including a line of toys, that are available just in time for Christmas. The list below features some of the top Moana movie toys that will make great gifts for girls and boys alike this holiday season. Without further ado, here are the best Moana toys available right now:

1. Disney Moana Adventure Collection

The Moana Adventure Collection toy pack is our #1 pick on this list, as it gives you the best bang for your buck. The collection features Moana, Maui, Mei Mei the rooster and Pua the pig. It’s perfect for reenacting the various scenes of the Disney feature film. The Moana toy collection includes a doll, outfit, two animal friends, and accessories, including an oar and Maui’s hook. It’s a great option for children who have seen Moana and want to create their own adventures during playtime. The Moana and Maui dolls have a good level of detail for the price and the animals/accessories are a nice touch. Plus, just look how cute Pua is!

Price: $30.00

2. Maui’s Magical Fish Hook

Mirrored after Maui’s accessory, this sizeable magical fish hook is one of the best Moana movie toys available. It comes in at 20 inches long, and it is motion activated with lights and sounds included. It has sculpted details on the hook that attempts to replicate the design found on Maui’s hook. For lovers of Maui or just Moana in general, this fish hook is a great accessory to have in your collection or toy box. It’s one of the best Moana gifts for boys. And don’t worry — it remains fully intact!

Price: $14.39

3. Moana’s Magical Seashell Necklace

Wear the Heart of Te Fiti with a toy replica necklace just like Moana’s! This illuminated blue shell necklace is a great accessory for any Moana fan. What’s especially great about it is the light up feature that glows a bright green in the middle. It also does not have to be open to be lit up because a button on the outside can be pushed when it is closed. It’s a cute accessory for dress-up time, and the undeniable beauty of the Heart of Te Fiti makes it so appealing.

Price: $9.99

4. Moana Singing Adventure Doll with Friends

Standing at 14″ tall, this singing doll is another one of the best Moana movie toys. Unlike the figures or the adventure doll, this particular toy can talk and sing. By pressing her signature shell necklace, Moana can sing her song “How Far I’ll Go”, as well as quote 12 various phrases from the movie. Like the wearable toy necklace, this doll’s necklace also lights up. Additionally, this set includes Moana’s trusty pets Pua and Hei Hei. It is surprisingly recommended for ages 13 and up, but I can’t imagine it not being a better fit for the younger crowd as well.

Price: $24.99

5. Moana Starlight Canoe and Friends

It’s time to set sail with Moana’s canoe playset. In the movie, Moana sets out to save her people and discover herself. This boat playset allows users to set sail on their own adventures. Rocking gently, the boat has the ability to project starlight on your walls or any surface in front. This set includes the boat, doll, oar, Moana’s pets, and instructions. Although it is not intended for water, there can be many adventures on land.

Price: $31.65

6. 6 Piece Percussion Set

A unique Moana inspired toy, this 6 piece Moana percussion set allows you to create your own music based on the hit movie. Inspired by Polynesian culture, the set includes real working maracas, a tall drum, a slit drum, and two drum sticks. Kakamora can also hold the drum sticks for added convenience. With it, children will be able to create their own songs or try to recreate Moana‘s incredible music!

Price: $15.62 (22 percent off MSRP)

7. LEGO Disney Moana’s Island Adventure

Although there are many great Moana figure playsets available, this LEGO set is truly unique. Set at Moana’s home, a fire and cave area with a waterfall can be built with a secret reveal function. Moana’s house features her bed, a table, and a map of Te Fiti. It also includes a figure of Moana and Pua, that pesky pig. Accessories include a coconut bowl, banana, pineapple, fish, a shell, oar, and Heart of Te Fiti. It’s a good sized playset that is great for those who love LEGOs.

Price: $24.99

8. Art of Coloring: Moana: 100 Images to Inspire Creativity

Different than your average coloring book, this beautiful art book is intended for people of all ages to inspire creativity. Color the drawings as intricate or as elaborate as you want to. This book features many different illustrations inspired by the Moana movie, with opportunities to color in many details and abstract designs. Aside from the characters, there are also many graphics based on the culture and story.

Price: $9.00

9. Disney Moana of Oceania Adventure Doll

Featuring Moana of Oceania, this beautiful Moana movie doll is one of the more easily affordable Moana toys for fans of all ages. With the ability to be posed, this doll is perfect for playtime. Moana is also wearing her signature Polynesian-inspired dress from the movie and she has long, wavy hair that can be brushed or styled. It also includes her signature necklace, which contains the Heart of Ti Fiti.

Price: $10.75

10. Various Moana Plushes

They’ll love to snuggle up to their favorite characters with these exclusive plushes. Many different Moana plush toys are available including Hei Hei the Rooster, Maui, two versions of Moana, and Pua the pig. They are huggable and affordable. Plushies are also a good size to carry with you on the go — even an adventure across the sea in self-discovery.

Price: $7.37 – $24.97

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.