Roblox is a game that has pretty much taken over the lives of kids across the world. In fact, both my son (8) and daughter (4) play the game every day, and it has become a major topic of conversation in my household.

Obviously, the company behind Roblox — properly named the ROBLOX Corporation — knows that its game has blown up in popularity, as they’ve recently announced a brand new rebranding, and along with that rebranding, a new focus on creating awesome Roblox toys.

So what is Roblox, exactly? For those who don’t know, it’s an incredibly popular massively multiplayer online game aimed at kids, and it has a player count of over 44 million. It’s a game that has a sort of cutesy Minecraftian vibe to it, where players can create their own unique worlds easily and play with their friends. What’s more, they’re also able to jump into the worlds created by their friends. It’s a game that aims to “Power Imagination”, and we’re told that’s exactly what their new line of toys is going to do as well.

The first round of Roblox toys, Series 1, are created by Jazwares and they began hitting retailers in the first week of February, and now you can find them at Target, Walmart, and Toys R’ Us. But much better than driving all the way to a retail store near you, you can find them all on Amazon right now — and best of all, they’re still in stock (as of writing this, anyway). Although they’re currently more expensive than the MSRP, once production catches up with the demand, the prices will start dropping to their retail level.

But remember, as it stands right now, the Roblox toys are all sold out at a retail level. So, if you’re looking to get your kids away from their screens once in awhile, here are the top 5 best Roblox toys for sale right now, and we’ll keep this post updated as new Roblox figures and such are announced.

1. Champions of Roblox Playset Series 1

When new toy collections are announced, the best way to purchase them is by the playset. With that in mind, check out the new Champions of Roblox Playset Series 1, which includes six cool toys modeled after Roblox characters found in the popular game. In this collection, you’ll receive Korblox Mage, Korblox Deathspeaker, Korblox General, The Overseer, Redcliff Elite Commander, and the Alar Knight of Splintered Skies. Each action figure has interchangeable parts, meaning you can take the Mage’s staff and give it to the General, you can give the Overseer the legs of the Deathspeaker, and more. There will be 40 series 1 figures to collect, and more playsets will be announced soon.

Price: $42.98

2. Roblox High School Playset Series 1

High school kids think they’re so cool, don’t they? Well, these Robox figures really ARE cool. Too cool for school? (sorry, I couldn’t resist). The Roblox High School Playset Series 1 comes with two figures, both of which have a skateboard. It also comes with a locker and disproportioned book. Like the figures above, these figures also have mix and match parts, so you can give your leather jacket-clad, scarf-wearing figure some pink legs, if you’d prefer.

Price: $30.49

3. Roblox Action Figure Mystery Box + Virtual Item Code

We all love a good mystery, and the excitement of “what could this one be” always translates well to selling toys. Each of these Roblox Action Figure Mystery Box toys comes with 1 action figure, accessories, a collector’s checklist, and a virtual item code that can be used for the Roblox game. With 40 different figures available, the Roblox mystery box is a great option when looking for cool toys for boys or girls alike.

Price: $14.21

4. Roblox Work at a Pizza Place Playset Series 1 + Virtual Exclusive Item

Kids and pizza go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that the Roblox corporation created this Work at a Pizza Place Playset for its first series of toys. The set comes with a pizza delivery person on a scooter, complete with pizza in tow. It also comes with extra pizza boxes and a chef — we assume he made the pizza. It also comes with a virtual item code for use in the game. It also appears as though this set is the only one to contain a vehicle, but hopefully we’ll see more new Roblox toys introduced soon.

Price: $28.15

5. Roblox Lord Umberhallow Action Figure Series 1 + Virtual Exclusive Item

One of the coolest Roblox toys available right now is the Lord Umberhallow figure. Lord Umberhallow originated from the Roblox Hallow’s Eve event, and while that version of the character is super Halloween-themed, the toy takes a more year-round approach. Instead of the pumpkin head, the toy has a devilish helmet with horns and red wings. He also comes with a sword. He’s one of the cooler-looking Series 1 toys, and we can’t wait to see what Roblox Series 2 will look like.

Price: $19.70

**We’ve also included Roblox toys on our list of the best new toys of 2018.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.