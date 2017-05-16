10 Best Backyard Water Toys for 2018 (Updated)

With the warm weather here, and summer just around the corner, it’s undeniable that your kids are going to want to be outside. When it gets really hot out, they’re going to want to get wet to help them cool off from the hot summer sun.

Sure, you could pack up all of your kids (and maybe their friends) and head to the pool, the lake, or the beach — and you’ll undoubtedly do that at some point this summer. But what about when you want to be around the house? There are numerous ways for your kids to get wet right in your own backyard, and they’re going to love it just as much as going to a pool.

Here are the 10 best backyard water toys for 2018, ranging from water slides to backyard pools to sprinklers, and everything in between:

1. WOW Super Slide (25′ x 6′ Water Slide)

Nothing beats a giant waterslide, especially if you have a small hill in your backyard to make it even better! The WOW Super Slide measures in at a whopping 25 feet in length and 6 feet in width. It’s made of extra-thick, heavy-duty PVC that’s more than twice as thick as most of the best water slides for sale, and there’s no need to add soap because it’s super-slick already. It comes with two Super Sleds that measure 36″ x 24″ that’ll help soften the impact with the ground and keeps your kids from sliding on their bare skin as much as possible. The WOW Super Slide also has a unique connector at the ends of it so that you can connect it with more than just one, making your slide as long as you’d like it. It also has sidewalls that are 8 inches high, keeping the water (and your kids) on the actual slide.

Price: $136.43

2. Banzai Sidewinder Falls Inflatable Water Park Pool

Wall Banzai doesn’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to their backyard water toys, their Sidewinder Falls Inflatable Water Park Pool is an exception. It’s very well-made, and it’ll keep your kids entertained for HOURS. There’s a lot to do, here, including a water slide, pool, tunnel, and a climbing wall. The water slide splashes right into the pool, and it has cushioned sides so that their landing will be soft and safe. The water park pool inflates in under 3 minutes, so you’ll have it up and running in virtually no-time at all. The blower is included. Sure, it’s a bit more costly than you might like (at $599), but it’s something that they’re going to get a lot of use out of, summer after summer.

If you’re looking for high-quality, long-lasting backyard water toys for them to play with, get this Banzai Sidewinder Falls Inflatable Water Park Pool that is a climber, bouncer, pool, and water slide all in one.

Price: $599.99

3. Swimways Star Wars Lightsaber Swimming Pool Dive Sticks

If you already have a kids pool in your backyard, then you might want to check out these incredibly awesome Star Wars Lightsaber Dive Sticks from Swimways. It comes with four glowing dive sticks that look like lightsabers, with two being green for Yoda’s lightsaber and two being blue for Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. What’s more, each of the hilts is detailed based on the character’s they represent. They use button cell batteries.

Price: $18.99

4. Intex Ultra Frame Pool Set

Going to the pool simply isn’t always an option. Whether you can’t leave the house because you have housework to do, or you think the public pool is too overcrowded to enjoy, there’s a great, relatively cheap above ground pool you can throw in your yard that’s easy to maintain. It’s the Intex Ultra Frame Pool Set, which is a round pool that’s 14 feet in diameter and measures 42 inches tall. The filter pump is a 110-120 volt pump, and it filters 1000 gallons per hour. It’s easy to install and super easy to maintain.

We also have Intex featured on our list of the best water slides for backyard fun.

Price: $399.99

5. Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer

Little Tikes makes quality toys, and it’s why you’ll frequently see a Little Tikes toy in various lists here at Heavy.com. So, it should be no surprise that Little Tikes has one of the highest rated backyard water toys on the market, with this Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer coming in at a whopping 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 150 reviewers on Amazon. It has two big slides with a pool at the bottom, and there’s a climbing wall in the center with a bouncer at the foot. So, it’s a climber, bouncer, slide, and pool all in one, and it comes in at $392.75 — not bad for something your kids are definitely going to get their use out of. What’s more, it has a cool dump bucket in the center that spills water onto those climbing the rock wall! It supports up to four kids, and it has a weight limit of 350 pounds. It measures 12′ x 12′ x 8′.

Price: $392.75 (21 percent off MSRP)

6. Intex Dinosaur Play Center

For the younger crowd, check out the Intex Dinosaur Play Center. It has a palm tree sprayer, a waterfall, a slide, and a pool all-in-one. It’s relatively cheap, coming in at $57. It holds 57 gallons of water, and the landing mat has extra padding on it for safety. It also has a dinosaur that spits balls out of its mouth for an extra bit of fun. It’s colorful, and it can easily hold three young kids.

Price: $50.09

7. Melissa & Doug Patch Blossom Bright Sprinkler

Melissa & Doug toys are also popular, especially among the millennial generation of parents. They have a couple of cool outdoor toys available, and one of them is a hose attachment that creates a sprinkler. It’s the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler Toy, and it’s highly rated on Amazon, sporting a 4.2 out of 5.0 from over 50 reviewers. It features 12 flowers that each squirt water. It’s made out of durable plastics, and it helps to promote outdoor active play as your kids run and jump through the streams of water it creates.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. Bounceland Sun n Fun Water Slide

One of the best-looking water slides in 2017 is from Bounceland, as their Sun N’ Fun Water Slide w/ Pool and Water Gun looks incredibly cool. Not only in its color scheme — earthy blues, green, yellow, and soft purple — but also in what it includes. It has a long slide that has a water gun at the bottom of it so your kids can shoot brother or sister as they slide down. It also has a ball hoop to play basketball, a tunnel, and a climbing wall. At the bottom of the slide also lies a pool for them to splash around in. It’s the perfect outdoor water toy for a hot, sunny day. It measures 13′ x 10′ x 7.5′, making it a massive play hub for your kids.

Price: $369

9. Big Splash Dual Water Slides and Pool Water Park

While this massive pool slide water park isn’t exactly cheap, it’s the best backyard water toy for parties and families. If you’re planning to have frequent backyard parties or BBQs, it’s a great option that’s going to get tons of use. It’s massive, measuring at 24′ x 21′ x 8′, so make sure your yard has the room for it. But it’s well worth it. It has a cool tunnel, three water slides, various things to climb on, a pool, tunnel, and a climbing wall on the back. There’s a lot going on here, and it’ll keep them busy for years to come during the warm weather months.

Price: $749.00

10. Little Tikes Beach Ball Sprinkler

If you’re not looking to drop $750 right now, sometimes even the simplest toys can provide your kids with hours of fun. For instance, the Little Tikes Beach Ball Sprinkler, which is a giant 88″ beach ball that shoots water out of it. It provides hours of wet summertime fun for both boys and girls, and it’s quick to inflate.

Price: $16.26

