10 Best Inflatable Water Parks (Updated 2018!)

Packing all of the kids up with their swimsuits, floaties, snacks, sunscreen, and everything else is a chore — there’s no denying that. But if you want to take them to the community pool, the beach, or the lake, you likely have to do that every time you want to go. Luckily, there are other options for giving your kids some wet fun in the sun: inflatable water parks for your own backyard.

There are quite a number of great ways to get your kids wet during the hot summer months. You could always get a pool, but those are pretty boring in comparison to some of the ridiculously cool inflatable water parks you can buy right on Amazon and other retailers. Whether you’re planning a birthday party or you just want something for your kids to have for years to come, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best inflatable water parks for your backyard:

1. Pirate Blaster

There’s no denying that kids LOVE to pretend to be pirates, using sticks as swords and using the pirate slang found frequently in today’s pop culture. The Pirate Blaster by Blast Zone is an impressive inflatable water park that has a lot to keep your kids occupied all summer. First, it holds up to five kids, and it fully inflates in less than two minutes — meaning they’ll be swashbuckling in no-time. The Pirate Blaster has a water slide, a splash pool, a climbing wall, a bouncer, a crawl tunnel that leads into the bouncer, and two water cannons that allow them to shoot their friends with blasts of water. At the top of the water slide, you’ll find a spout of water that shoots onto the slide, keeping it wet for your kids to slide on.

The water park also has a great look to it, not looking cheap or cheesy like many of these inflatables tend to do. Instead, it has a cool orange and blue colorway that’ll look great in your yard. PIt measures 20′ x 13′ x 8′, so make sure you have the yard space for this one. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.

Price: $549.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

2. Banzai Slide n Soak Splash Park

In all honesty, we’ve been less than impressed with the majority of Banzai products on Amazon. But the Slide n Soak Splash park is an exception, as it’s a well-made, quality backyard water park that your kids will absolutely love. It has a lagoon-style splash pool, waterslide, small climbing wall, and a unique shower that isn’t available on any of the other inflatables. What’s more, it also has a stream of water that blasts kids as they go down the slide. It measures 9.5′ x 15.3′ x 8′, and it’s recommended for 7 years and over (although younger ages will be fine with supervision).

Price: $359.75

3. Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer

For the younger crowd, Little Tikes is one of the most well-known toy brands in existence, frequently making our list of the hottest toys every year. The company also has their hand in backyard water fun with a few great inflatable water parks that are well-made and relatively cheap. One of these is the Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer, which has two slides, a rock climbing wall, and a splash pool. What makes this one unique is that it has a random water dump bucket that pours water on those climbing the wall at any given time. This inflatable also has a raised rest area so that your kids can take a breather while keeping their feet in the water. The unit has a maximum occupancy of 4 kids and a maximum combined weight of 350 pounds. It’s recommended for five years and older, and it comes in at under $400 typically on Amazon. It’s a pretty solid deal when you factor in how much use you’ll get out of it, and it’s one of the highest-rated inflatable water parks on Amazon, with a high 4.4 average rating from over 160 customers. (Measures 12′ x 12′ x 8.5′).

Price: $392.75 (21 percent off MSRP)

4. Blast Zone Ultra Croc HUGE Inflatable Water Park

For another incredibly cool in backyard inflatable, check out the Blast Zone Ultra Croc. This thing is massive, and it has three slides, three splash pools, two spray tunnels, and a climbing wall. The Ultra Croc is definitely the most visually impressive inflatable you’ll find available. They’ll scale the giant croc’s wall, and from there, they’re able to choose one of the three slides to slide down, splashing into the pool below. This inflatable uses high-quality commercial vinyl for added strength and longer life for the water park. Your kids will have endless fun with this croc, and you can also add plastic balls to the pools for even more. It can hold up to four kids at once (recommended ages 3-10 years), and it measures 21′ x 21′ x 8.25′. Again, make sure your yard has enough flat room to support the big inflatable structure.

The blower is included, and it inflates fully in mere seconds — meaning by the time your kids get their swimsuits on, it’ll be ready for them to climb on.

Price: $1,699

5. Blast Zone Hydro Rush

One of Blast Zone’s cheaper options is the Hydro Rush water park, which is recommended for ages 3 and up and can hold a maximum of 6 kids at once. What makes this inflatable water park so much fun is the water cannon that rests on its side, allowing kids to shoot their friends, brothers, or sisters with a blast of water. At the top of the slide, you’ll find two spouts of water that keep the slide (and your kids) wet. Like most Blast Zone products, it’s well made with quality construction. It measures 18′ x 11′ x 8′.

Price: $399.99

6. Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve

Little Tikes has another great cheap water park available called the Slam ‘n Curve. This one is really close in design to the Banzai Soak ‘n Splash, complete with a slide, splash pool, and climbing wall, except it also has a small basketball hoop. Throw in a bag of plastic balls, and your kids will be entertained for hours. It measures 14′ x 9′ x 7’, and it has a maximum number of kids of 3. Weight limit is a total of 350 pounds.

Price: $349 (13 percent off MSRP)

7. Bounceland Jump and Splash

The Bounceland Jump and Splash is impressive for what you’re paying for it. It measures at 11.5′ x 9′ x 6′, and it has a bounce house, splash pool, small climbing wall, and a slide. At the top of the slide, there’s a stream of water that splashes down upon those going down the slide. It also comes with the blower. It has a weight limit of 300 pounds.

Price: $376.88 (6 percent off MSRP)

8. Blast Zone Shark Park

The Blast Zone Shark Park is also on our list of the best water toys for backyard fun, and it deserves to be on this ultimate list as well. It’s a bit pricier than we’d like, coming in at $599.99, but it’s long lasting and will keep your kids occupied for their next few summers. It sets up in mere seconds, and it includes a big splash pool (80 square-foot), tall slide, bounce house, and a tunnel. At the top of the water slide, you’ll find a shark’s mouth that squirts water onto those going down the waterslide. It measures 10.4′ x 18.3′ x 8′, and it’s recommended for ages 3-10 years.

Price: $599.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

9. Bounceland Island Water Park

Bounceland’s Island Water Park has a unique layout, with a bending slide, rockwall, and a second slide/ramp. It also has a small basketball hoop in the large splash pool, so your kids will be able to play a nice game of basketball. The top of the slide sprays water onto those who go down it. It measures 22′ x 13.8′ x 8.5′. It’s recommended for ages 3+, and it has a maximum individual weight of 100 pounds.

Price: $499 (23 percent off MSRP)

10. Banzai Backyard Adventure Water Park Slide Sprinkler Fun Course

If you’re looking for something a bit more unique — and a water park that’s cheaper — check out the Banzai Backyard Adventure Water Park Slide Sprinkler Fun Course. It has four continuous sprinkler stations, complete with obstacles and a 12′ slide. It’ll keep your kids entertained all-day long. Great for 3 years and older, and it’s one of the best summer toys available.

Price: $179.99

