20 Best LEGO Star Wars Sets 2018 (Updated)

The LEGO brand has always had a unique way of handling others’ properties. The company has done great things with some key franchises like Batman, Harry Potter, and Minecraft. But one of their biggest successes — at least, as far as other franchises are concerned — is undeniably LEGO Star Wars.

There have been numerous Star Wars LEGO iterations on TV, including The Yoda Chronicles, Droid Tales, and Freemaker Adventures. On top of that, there are so many INCREDIBLE LEGO Star Wars video games dating back to 2005 and as recent as last year’s LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Of course, all of these great iterations and the main line of Star Wars movies lend themselves well to some awesome LEGO Star Wars sets that make the perfect gift for kids and collectors alike. Here are the top 20 best Star Wars LEGO kits available on Amazon right now in 2018 (most of which are cheaper than if you were to buy them on the official LEGO store):

1. LEGO Star Wars The Arrowhead Building Set

The Arrowhead Building Kit is #75186, and it allows you to build a replica of The Arrowhead ship first seen in The Freemaker Adventures. It’s one of the coolest looking Star Wars ships we’ve seen yet, and it features a lift-off cockpit canopy that can fit up to 3 minifigures and the included R0-GR. It also has a cool transparent opening dome, complete with a removable crystal power source element and 2 shooters. It comes with a few accessories, including two handguns and two blaster pistols. It also comes with a service cart.

Price: $83.98 (7 percent off MSRP)

2. Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit

While we unfortunately don’t get to see Yoda’s incredible Jedi Starfighter in any of the main movies, it does play a role in the Clone Wars TV series. The Yoda Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit (#75168) includes Yoda and R2-D2 minifigures, and they fit right in the cockpit. The ship itself features folding wings and two laser cannons, each with spring-loaded shooters. The ship measures 2″ high, 5″ long, and 7″ wide. It’s intended for ages 8-12.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank

If you’re looking for a cool-looking tank to add to your collection of Star Wars Lego kits, check out the Republic Fighter Tank Building Kit (#75182). It features the TX-130 Saber-Class fighter tank that was first seen in the original Star Wars: Battlefront game, and it has appeared in many games and some TV series since.

The set comes with two minifigures, Aayla Secura and a Clone Trooper Gunner, as well as two Battle Droids. It has an opening top hatch with a cockpit for a minifigure, two elevating guns with shooters, and hidden wheels that give it a sort of hovering look. It measures 2″ x 6″ x 4″.

Price: $24.86

4. LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker

Of course, your LEGO Star Wars collection would be incomplete without the AT-ST Walker (#75153). It’s one of the highest rated LEGO toys on Amazon, holding 4.7 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon from over 240 reviewers. It’s intended for ages 8-14, and comes with 449 pieces.

It’ll allow you to build your very own LEGO AT-ST Walker with posable legs, and opening cockpit, and two spring-loaded shooters. It comes with Baze Malbus, a Rebel Trooper, and an AT-ST Driver.

Price: $31.97 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Duel on Naboo Set

Jedi vs. Sith duels are always exciting, and whether you were rooting for Darth Maul or Obi-Wan, this Duel on Naboo Set (#75169) will allow you to re-enact one of the most iconic moments from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. It comes with a push-activated door and even an opening purification chamber that has a removable element intended to look like plasma. It comes with Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul figures, and it includes Maul’s iconic dual-sided lightsaber. It’s recommended for ages 7 years and up.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Kit

The most iconic Star Wars ship in the galaxy belongs to Han Solo, and it can now be yours thanks to THE highest rated LEGO kit on Amazon, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Kit (#75105).

It comes with a whopping 1,320 pieces and it’s intended for ages 9-14, so it’s a bit more advanced than many of the others on this list. It comes with 6 minifigures, including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Finn, Rey, and an itty bitty BB-8.

Price: $115.99

7. Clone Turbo Tank

This Clone Turbo Tank Lego kit (#75151) is modeled after the HAVw A6 Juggernaut assault vehicle first seen in the Jedi Trial and frequently seen in The Clone Wars. The set features 10 rolling wheels with a flexible suspension, and it also has rotating weapon turrets complete with spring-loaded shooters.

It has an extending observation post, and it comes with 903 pieces. It’s intended for ages 9-14 years old. It comes with six figures from The Clone Wars, including Luminara Unduli, Quinlan Vos, and a couple of Battle Droids.

Price: $76.99

8. LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter

The LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter (#75149) is modeled from The Force Awakens, which is why it includes minifigures of Poe Dameron and BB-8. It also has Lor San and a First Order Flametrooper. The ship, itself, features opening/closing wings and a cockpit for Poe to sit in. It has four spring-loaded shooters and retractable landing gear, a removable hyperdrive, and a detachable BB-8.

It has 740 pieces and is recommended for ages 8-14.

Price: $56.99

9. Poe’s X-Wing Fighter Building Kit

You can get a bit more specific with Poe’s X-Wing Fighter Star Wars LEGO kit (#75102). It’s black and orange, and it also has retractable landing gear. It measures 4″ x 14″ x 12″. It has 717 pieces and is recommended for 8-14 year olds.

Price: $63.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Building Set

The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Kit (#75183) is one of those scene-specific kits that are done so well. It features a double-sided, raising table that’s complete with a helmet applicator, a lightsaber rack, and force explode function. It comes with three minifigures: Palpatine, Anakin, and Darth Vader. It only has 282 pieces, and it’s intended for 7-12 year olds.

When completely assembled, it measures 3″ x 6″ x 8″.

Price: $24.99

11. Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle

Despite Krennic being a total tool, Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle (#75156) is incredibly cool. The LEGO version features folding wings, an opening front and side armored panels, and it has seating for four of your minifigures. This all-black Star Wars ship is undeniably one of the coolest-looking we’ve seen yet. The kit has 863 pieces and is recommended for ages 9-14. It comes with six minifigures, including K-2SO, Pao, and Drennic.

Price: $71.99 (20 Percent off MSRP)

12. LEGO Bounty Hunter Speeder Bike Battle Pack

Want to add a speeder bike to your collection? Of course you do, because speeder bikes are a ridiculously cool concept. This Bounty Hunter Speeder Bike Battle Pack (#75167) has two stud shooters, and it comes with three minifigures: Dengar, Bossk, and a 4-loom. It comes with four stud blasters, as well as ig-88’s blaster rifle. It’s one of the easier pieces to assemble, and it comes with 125 pieces. Recommended for ages 6-12.

Price: $14.92

13. LEGO Star Wars TIE Striker

The Star Wars TIE Striker (#75154) also features adjustable wings, and it has an opening rear storage. It also has two spring-loaded shooters and comes with four minifigures, including a TIE Pilot, a Rebel Trooper, an Imperial Shoretrooper, and an Imperial Ground Crew. It’s recommended for ages 8-145 and comes with 543 pieces, making it a solid choice for intermediate Lego builders.

Price: $48.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

14. LEGO Star Wars Death Star

The Death Star (#75159) surely isn’t for the feint of heart, as it not only has a daunting number of pieces (4016) but also a steep price tag of $500. It’s pretty much all inclusive, coming with everything you’d want for a Death Star, including 23 minifigures (Vader, Palpatine, Luke, Han, C-3PO, and so many more) as well as a superlaser control room, hangar bay complete with a moving launch rack and detachable TIE Fighter, and the Imperial conference chamber. It also has Palpatine’s throne room, a droid maintenance room, trash compactor, tractor beam, and more.

This massive Lego set measures 16″ x 16″ when fully assembled. It’s recommended for ages 14 and up.

Price: $499.95

15. Rey’s Speeder Building Kit

One of the most unique-looking new vehicles from the new Star Wars trilogy is Rey’s Speeder, an oddly shaped and surprisingly large ground ship. Of course, LEGO had to create a kit based on it, the Rey’s Speeder Building Kit (#75099). It measures 3″ high, 5″ long and 1″ wide, and it comes with a Rey minifigure and one of Unkar’s Thugs.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

16. Battle on Scarif Building Kit

Rogue One brought us one of the greatest battle sequences in Star Wars history, and LEGO is celebrating it with their Battle on Scarif Building Kit (#75171). It comes with 419 pieces and is recommended for ages 8-14.

It comes with four minifigures: Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and two Scarif Stormtroopers. It measures 3″ high, 9″ wide and 8″ deep. It comes with a hidden weapons stash and exploding floor panels.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

17. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle Kit

Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle is also incredibly cool, and it makes a great addition to any LEGO Star Wars collection. It comes with 1,005 pieces, and it’s recommended for ages 9-14.

It’s an impressively sizable replica of Kylo Ren’s ship, measuring 11″ high, 8″ long and 7″ wide. It also comes with six minfigures including Kylo, himself, General Hux, a First Order Officer, and two first order crew members.

Price: $83.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

18. Luke’s Landspeeder LEGO Kit

The Luke’s Landspeeder LEGO Kit (#75173) comes with four minifigures: Luke, Ben Kenobi, C-3PO, and a Tusken Raider. It’s relatively simple to put together, and it’s recommended for ages 7-12.

Price: $28.36

19. LEGO Assault on Hoth Kit

The Assault on Hoth is one of the most memorable Star Wars battles, and this impressive Assault on Hoth Kit (#75098) comes with 14 minifigures, including Luke, Han, Toryn Farr, K-3PO, two Snowtroopers, and more. It’s impressively large, measuring in at 20″ wide.

It comes with 2,144 pieces and is recommended for ages 12+.

Price: $249.95

20. LEGO Star Wars Death Star Final Duel Building Kit

Another one of the more-specific scene-focused LEGO Star Wars kits is the Death Star Final Duel (#75093), and it’s easily one of the best of the bunch. It’s made to allow you to re-enact the final battle between Luke and his dear old dad.

It’s 724 pieces and is recommended for 8-14 year olds. It comes with five minis, including Luke, Vader, Palpatine, and two royal guards. Vader’s helmet is, of course, removable (it would have to be to allow you to properly enact this final scene).

Price: $133.67

