10 Best Octonauts Toys 2018 (Updated)

Ahoy, matey! One of the biggest kids shows on TV right now is Octonauts, which is a huge hit for the Disney Junior channel. The show revolves around a team of undersea explorers who rescue sea creatures in trouble, and those explorers are loved by kids.

The creatures that the Octonauts come across and talk about are real marine animals in their natural habitats as well, so it has a slight learning element to it. However, the team uses sci-fi-inspired technology to get the job done, so it adds a little bit of cool, science stuff in there too, so it appeals to a wide audience.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 best Octonauts toys on Amazon right now:

1. Octonauts Remote Control Gup-K (Fisher-Price)

The Gup-K might be one of the least-used aquatic vehicles in the show, but it’s undeniably one of the coolest toys available. This Remote Control Gup-K has super cool chomping action, where its jaws open and close. It comes with a remote that allows kids to easily control the Gup-K, driving it forward or in reverse. It also comes with a water dart cannon to replicate the Gup-K’s water shooting abilities. It also has cool removable swamp speeders for the figures to ride-on. It comes with a Captain Barnacles figure as well.

Price: $19.98 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. Octonauts Gup-Q Undersea Explorer (Fisher-Price)

The Gup-Q is an undersea explorer that’s perfect for tub time. This hammerhead shark-inspired vehicle works on both land and sea, and it comes with lights. It also comes with a Kwazii figure, complete with glow-in-the-dark legs. Kwazii can fit into the driver’s seat, allowing your kids to take him on their own bath tub adventure.

Price: $11.48 (43 percent off MSRP)

3. Octo-Crew 8 Figure Pack

Of course, when looking for the best Octonauts toys available, you can’t go wrong with the Octo-Crew 8 figure pack. It comes with the eight-most prominent characters in the show: Dashi, Tunip, Tweak, Peso, Kwazii, Captain Barnacles, and Shellington. Each of these figures stands between two and three inches tall. These figures are perfect for younger kids since they don’t have any little pieces for them to potentially choke on. As the Octonauts always say, safety first!

Price: $33.95

4. Sea-Slimed Octopod Playset

The Octonauts Sea-Slimed Octopod Playset is undeniably one of the hottest Octonauts toys on Amazon right now, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating from over 100 customers. The Octopod opens up to reveal headquarters and the famed Launch Bay (in the show, you’ll frequently hear Captain Barnacles say, ‘To the Launch Bay, mateys!’). It comes with 4-pods: Barnacle, Peso, and Kwazzi’s rooms, and the Garden Pod. There’s also the Octo Hatch which allows Barnacles (included) to make a quick exit. It also comes with a slime launcher, which allows kids to fling balls of slime (don’t worry — they’re not messy).

Price: $32.24

5. Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset

This Octopod Playset by Fisher-Price comes with both Kwazii and Barnacle figures. It also has a button that’s easily clipped to your child’s clothing that sounds the OctoAlert that’s heard in every episode. The same button also plays phrases from the series. It comes with ten play pieces, including an anchor, traps, and a mini Gup-A vehicle. Your child will absolutely love sounding that OctoAlert, letting everyone around him/her to spring into action!

Price: $69.90

6. The Vegimals Figure 5 pack

The other Octonauts figures pack includes five of the Vegimals, the underwater critters seen frequently in the series. These critters make kelp cakes and do other things around the Octopod. The figure pack includes Tunip, Tominnow, Codish, Barrot, and Grouber figures, and it also comes with a small Vegimal booklet.

Price: $10.25

7. Octonauts Gup-T Rescue Rover

One of the coolest-looking vehicles in Octonauts is the Gup-T Rescue Rover, which comes equipped with two sea slime cannons (don’t worry — the slime is actually hard plastic designed to look like slime, not actual slime, although it also comes with actual slime). It comes with a Kwazii figure as well. The middle hatch door opens, which is useful as a transport area or for a decontamination chamber for slimed creatures.

Price: $17.37 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. Octonauts Gup S Polar Exploration Vehicle

The Gup-S is the polar exploration vehicle for the Octonauts. This vehicle transforms into two separate vehicles, the Octo-Sled and the Octo-Shuttle. The front of the vehicle has an ice drill that allows Captain Barnacles (included) to drill through icebergs and snow. It also comes with two mini skis that have interchangeable rescue tools.

Price: $29.29

9. Fisher-Price Octonauts Flying Fish Gup-B

Fisher-Price’s Gup-B Flying Fish comes with a Kwazii figure dressed in purple. It has a sleek shark design and it can transform into Flying Fish Mode. It’s Kwazii’s favorite vehicle to race with, and he also uses it for numerous undersea missions. It also squirts water, which also flaps its purple wings. It also has wheels on the bottom so that it can be taken on land as well.

Price: $34.48

10. Octonauts Memory Game

The Octonauts Memory Game is a great game for young kids, and it can be played with 2 to 6 players. It comes with a full set of 48 Octonauts memory cards, and it’s recommended for ages 3 years and up. Each of the cards features characters from the show. It’s one of the highest-rated Octonauts toys on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Price: $19.95

