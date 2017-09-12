20 Hottest Toys: Most Wanted Birthday Gifts (2018)

The summer is over, and the cold weather is approaching. And not only does that mean pumpkin spice lattes and hoodies, but it also signals the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. So, prepare yourselves for the massive influx of advertising on your TV screen and every website you visit.

Now is the time when big toy companies start ramping up their advertising budget, to put their hottest Christmas toys in front of your kids so that they’ll, in turn, come to you (their parents) and ask for them.

So, what new toys will your kids want this holiday season? Check out our list of the 20 hottest toys, the most wanted birthday gifts of 2018:

1. Fingerlings by WowWee

There’s no denying that these new Fingerlings by WowWee are incredibly cute, and that’s why they’re going to be one of the most wanted gifts of the year. Seriously — cuteness overload! They’re small, interactive colorful monkeys that respond to sound, motion, and touch. If your kids blow it kisses, it’ll blow one back. They fit right on your kid’s finger, hugging it tightly.

Price: $14.99

2. Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has had one of the best console launches to date, even outpacing the first year of PS4 sales. It’s because of Nintendo’s unique idea that a gaming console can be more than just something you play at home. With the Switch, you can play 99% of the games on both a big TV screen on your couch and a handheld, tablet-like device on the go. It’s especially handy if you don’t want your kids to hog the TV all day, since they can just un-dock the device and play it anywhere.

The Nintendo Switch already has a plethora of great games, including Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. What’s more, the most anticipated game of 2017 will be a Switch exclusive, as Super Mario Odyssey is due out in October.

Price: $299.99

3. Disney Princess Dress up Trunk

Every year, we love to see what sort of toys the big retailers like Toys R’ Us, Target, and Wal-mart put on their Christmas lists, and this year, Amazon has an exclusive that’s likely going to be one of the year’s most wanted toys: the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk.

There’s no denying that kids love to play dress-up and pretend to be their favorite Disney princess, and now, with Amazon’s unique collection of dress up essentials, they’ll be able to do that in a variety of different ways. Each dress piece fits sizes 4-6, and it’s recommended for 3 and up. It’s a 21 piece set that comes with 4 shirts, 3 skirts, 2 headbands, a tiara, a choker, 3 different bracelets, a pair of earrings, a necklace, 3 different rings, and a storage trunk to keep it all in. Your little girl’s eyes will light up when she sees all that’s inside, making it one of the hottest Christmas toys of the year.

Price: $29.99

4. Xbox One X

The most wanted video game console of the season is Microsoft’s new powerhouse, the Xbox One X, which will be the most powerful gaming console to date when it launches on November 7th.

This ultra console will have 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, which means it will run the newest games in the highest resolution with the best framerates and a 4K Blu-Ray player. That means that Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 are all going to play the best on Xbox One X.

Sure, it might have a bigger price tag than you might like, but that price tag is going to get the best of the best game console to date, and it’s going to be the hottest console on the market for at least a couple of years.

Price: $499

5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501VS Gaming Notebook

If you have a gamer in your life that takes their gaming seriously, the most wanted gaming notebook of 2017 is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501VS. This baby is a power house as well (even moreso than the Xbox One X, of course), and it’s considered a top-of-the-line gaming computer.

It has all of the bells and whistles you’d expect: a Full HD 120Hz G-Sync display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5, 7th Generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad Core processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. And, if you buy it right now, you’ll also get an ASUS ROG Gladius Gaming Mouse, Gaming Mouse Pad, Wireless Gaming Controller, and a Ranger Compact Case (an added $195 value).

This is one of the highest-rated gaming notebooks of the year, and everything about it screams quality. If you have a PC gamer in your life, this is going to rock their world.

Price: $2,299.00

6. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit

LEGO is always coming up with some creative ideas, and the reason LEGOs are so popular is because they’re tools that help fuel your child’s (or teen’s) imagination. This year, LEGO has introduced the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit, which comes with all of the tools your creator will need to make something super cool.

It comes with over 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO move hub, interactive motor, as well as a color and distance sensor. These tools will let your kids build, code, and play with their new robot toy. There are 5 pre-made models included, and step-by-step instructions can be found int eh free LEGO Boost app on any smartphone or tablet. It also has 60+ activities in the app, so there’s plenty here to keep your child occupied.

Price: $159.95

7. Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle

Sphero has quickly become one of the coolest toy companies on the planet, thanks to their super fun and uniquely designed interactive toys (for the record, they’re the company behind that cool, working BB-8 that was so popular for the past two years). This year, they’re introducing even more cool tech toys for kids, including a BB-9E (the new evil Droid from Star Wars: The Last Jedi), a remote controlled R2-D2, and this, the Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle.

Essentially when you’re getting here is a truly unique RC car that interacts with your kids, in the form of the Lightning McQueen personality from the Disney/Pixar movies. It has real engine/tire sounds, fully voiced responses, moving animatronic mouth and fully expressive LCD eyes. This is truly the coolest new toy for 7 year olds thru early teens this year.

Price: $298.98

See more Cars 3 toys here.

8. Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatching Egg

Last year’s hottest new toy was Hatchimals, and if you remember, they were sold out just about everywhere you went for the majority of the season. Hopefully, there will be more stock this year, as Spin Master has created a new line called Hatchimals Glittering Garden.

With the Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatching Egg, you never know who is inside, which is half the fun. Once it’s out of the egg, your kids will raise the their glittered Hatchimal through three different stages, teaching it how to walk, talk, dance, play games, and more. It’s recommended for ages 5 and up, and it requires 2 AA batteries.

We also have Hatchimals Colleggtibles on our list of the best cheap toys for Christmas this year.

Price: $54.88 (9 percent off MSRP)

9. FurReal Roarin’ Tyler

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler will quickly become your child’s favorite new toy, and it’s likely that he/she will want to bring Tyler with him/her everywhere. This cute tiger responds with over 100 sound and motion combinations to create something truly special: a toy that acts almost like a real pet (hence the name FurReal).

He roars playfully, has soft fur, moveable legs, and he responds in various ways to your child’s actions. Its Roarin’ Tyler’s playfulness that makes him such a great toy for kids this holiday season.

Price: $117

10. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

In case you missed it, littleBits announced a brand new Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit on Force Friday this year (which was just a couple of weeks ago). This newest addition to their line of cool STEM toys allows your child to build their very own R2-D2 ALL BY THEMSELVES — that’s right, no parents necessary! It has step-by-step, in-app instructions that are incredible easy, and it’s highly customizeable as well.

Each block is reconfigurable and has a different function, enabling kids to build and rebuild their R2-D2 in numerous ways.

Price: $99.95

11. R2-D2 App Enabled Droid by Sphero

Almost along the same lines is another one of Sphero’s newest toys, the R2-D2 App Enabled Droid. It’s controlled via an app on your smartphone or tablet, and it moves just like R2-D2 in the movies. It also has integrated speakers and LED lights, so that your R2-D2 will sound and look authentic. He’ll also react to a movie when it’s playing on the TV as he sits next to you.

Price: $179.99

12. Super Mario Odyssey

Mario’s most anticipated return is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and it’s one of the most anticipated games of the year. It’s called Super Mario Odyssey, and this time around, Mario will have a sentient hat that will give him cool new abilities that he’ll use to traverse the semi-open world of the game.

It has a Mario Sunshine meets Mario 64 vibe to it, and being that those are two of Mario and Nintendo’s highest games, we wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up being Game of the Year.

Price: $59.99

13. Call of Duty: WWII

While many may have grown tired of the Call of Duty franchise due to its increased sci-fi elements and jetpacks, Call of Duty: WWII brings the franchise back to its boots-on-the-ground roots. We’ve played an extensive bit of the beta, and it truly feels like the return of CoD. With the buzz that the new game is generating, it’s almost certain to be the second most wanted game for Christmas 2017 (only behind Super Mario Odyssey).

Price: $59.99

14. Project MC2 Smart Pixel Purse

Project MC2 has also had some pretty cool toys for girls in the past, and this year, they’ve introduced the Pixel Purse, a smart pixelated purse that will display images and messages on a screen that sits on the face of the purse. It comes with 10 pre-programmed animations so that it’s ready to go out of the box, but users can also download a free and easy-to-use app for their smartphone or tablet that will allow them to control the LED lights as they see fit. Our only wish is that this LED technology would make its way into the fashion world for adults.

Price: $59.99

15. Power Wheels Dune Racer

Power Wheels’ ride-on toys are always huge come the holiday season, and this year, the toy company has introduced these incredible Power Wheels Dune Racers. It hits a top speed of 5 mph, and they’ll look super cool hitting that speed, thanks to the bucket seat design, cool colorway, and unique look. It’s capable of driving on both hard surfaces and grass (even wet grass), and it’s available in lime green or Barbie pink.

Price: $264.99

16. NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster

While NERF just announced their spring 2018 lineup, those new Nerf guns aren’t available just yet. However, they have already introduced numerous new products this year that your kids will want. We’ve been seeing numerous commercials for the NERF Rival line, and the coolest of the bunch is the new Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K. It has a sort of paintball gun feel to it, using small round balls that are dropped into the top of the tank. It’s fully motorized, and it’ll rapidly fire the 100 balls it holds per round with ease. We’ve used ours extensively, and we haven’t had a single jam yet!

Price: $88.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

17. Cra-Z-Art Soundmoovz Music Bandz

Making music is always fun, and if your child gravitates towards sound, then this is the Christmas gift for them. Check out SoundMoovz Music Bandz, which allow you to make your own music while moving. It comes preloaded with over 400 sounds, and it comes with an app for easy setup. Different motions create different sounds, so your kids are able to get creative with music and dance at the same time. It’s incredibly fun, and when they start seeing the commercials, it’s going to quickly move up their holiday wish list.

Price: $97.85

18. Barbie DreamCamper

The hottest new toy for the Barbie brand this year is the Barbie DreamCamper, a hot pink camper that transforms into a glamping (that’s glamorous camping for those keeping score at home) playset. The side opens to reveal a pool, complete with a water slide. The camper opens up to reveal more also, including two hammocks, a bathroom that includes a toilet, sink, and shower, and more.

The dolls are sold separately.

Price: $94.00 (15 percent off MSRP)

19. Soggy Doggy Board Game

The hot new board game for kids this year is called Soggy Doggy, and it’s from Spin Master games. To play, kids will race around the board while taking turns giving the shaggy dog a bath. The object is to make it around the board without letting the dog shakes himself dry, which sends you back to start. It’s recommended for ages 4+.

Fun to say, fun to play!

Price: $19.82

20. Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Playset

Hot Wheels are just as popular now as they’ve ever been, and this year, the toy company has gone big. They’ve introduced the Ultimate Garage Playset, a massive garage that holds 36 Hot Wheels. It has winding tracks and other tracks that can connect to other Hot Wheels track sets to create something truly epic. It has multiple action zones and comes with a chomping shark, tune-up shop, and a gas station.

Price: $88