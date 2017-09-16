30 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Boys 2018 (Updated!)

The cooler weather is here, and along with the pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, and new fall wardrobe comes the first thoughts of Christmas. You’ve undoubtedly got a massive list of gifts to give this year, and we’re here to help make it a bit easier for you.

The list below narrows down the present ideas to create a massive list of the best toys for 4 year old boys 2018 has to offer. Whether you're looking for educational toys, outdoor toys, Star Wars stuff, or toys to help with their development, the list below contains some good gift ideas for the 4 year old boy in your life.

1. Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme

We’ve seen some cool Batman toys in our lifetime, but none of them will be as cool as the Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme. This awesome-looking Batman robot stands at over 2 feet tall, and it has the coolest features any 4 year old would love. It has massive wings, punching fists that they can punch with, projectile launchers, a Batman motorcycle, and even a voice changer! Inside his abdomen is a secret headquarters and hidden elevator, that allows Batman to get inside the cockpit. My only wish were that they made an adult-size model so that I can pilot one as well.

Price: $90.87 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. VTech Little Apps Kids Tablet

Is your child always asking for your phone or tablet? Sure, nothing is more obnoxious than your 4 year old continually asking you to hand it over, but they’re probably not quite ready for a kids tablet just yet. That’s why VTech has created the Little Apps Tablet. It has a color changing screen, letter buttons, and a piano keyboard, and it has 12 different learning activities, each with progressive learning levels. It also has automatic shut-off so you don’t have to worry about battery drain. It’s also colorful and visually stimulating enough to make your kids forget that they ever wanted yours.

Price: $14.97 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set

Getting your 4 year old boy active shouldn’t be hard to begin with, but this Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set will make it even easier. It’s a tee set that comes with 5 plastic balls, and it has an adjustable height. It’s a great way to also build your child’s motor skills and coordination, not to mention helping them develop a homerun swing.

Price: $24.99

4. Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon and Figures

It’s never too early to get your little ones into Star Wars, and that’s why Playskool has created the Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon set. It’s not new to 2017, but it had to be included on this list of the best toys for 4 year olds because my son had it when he was that age and absolutely loved it.

This set comes with a Millennium Falcon that comfortably sits the included Han Solo, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 figures. It also comes with a sensor dish, cannon, and ladder. The Falcon opens up to reveal an inside playspace. If you’re a lover of Star Wars and want to get your kids interested at an early age, this is the toy for them.

Price: $24.50 (39 percent off MSRP)

5. Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Medix The Doc-Bot Figure

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a fan of Transformers in any other medium than the toy space. But the toys — man, are they cool! While most of the Transformers toys you’ll find are aimed at the pre-teen to teenage crowd, Playskool Heroes’ Transformers Rescue Bots isn’t, and it’s just as cool. It’s specifically created with bigger parts so it’s easier for smaller kids to handle (and safer!!). This Rescue Bots Medix The Doc-Bot figure converts from ambulance to robot with the push of a button.

Price: $10.78 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle

Fisher-Price has tried this concept before, but the new Think & Learn Smart Cycle refines and perfects the older model. It has 3 ways to play: Driving, Gaming, and Racing, and the way it works is that the more your kids pedal the bike the more they’ll be able to play and learn. The handlebars move and have joystick functionality so that your 4 year old can use the free Smart Cycle Mission to Tech City app to learn and play games. It’s compatible with most devices, including iPad, Apple TV, Android tablets, Android TV, FireTV, and more.

Price: $149.99

7. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach ‘n Tag Movi

Keeping your kids occupied, especially in the colder months when they can’t play outside, can be super tough. And, if you’re dealing with a child who doesn’t have a brother or sister to play with, the need to keep them amused all day is a challenge that will prevent you from getting done whatever you need to get done around the house.

With that in mind, Fisher-Price has created the Think & Learn Teach ‘n Tag Movi, one of the coolest robot toys for preschoolers we’ve seen yet. It has 3 ways to play: Alpha Fun Actions, Think & Move Shapes, and Learn & Play Games. Movi is equipped with 60 different animated faces that change during play. He will teach preschoolers how to follow directions, some critical thinking skills, and he’ll keep them up and moving as he plays, dances, and teaches your 4 year old.

Price: $44.44 (6 percent off MSRP)

8. Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel w/ Paper Roll

A well-made art easel is hard to come by, as most that you’ll find at a Toys R’ Us or Wal-mart are made with cheap plastic. But, Hape does things differently. The Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel is a wodden easelw ith a magnetic whiteboard on one side and a chalkboard on the other. It uses entirely non-toxic finishes to keep your kids safe. It has 3 paint pots and it comes with a paper roll that’s replaceable. What’s most impressive, though, is that it’s also height-adjustable, so it can grow with your 4 year old as he gets older.

Price: $73.92 (8 percent off MSRP)

9. Soggy Doggy Game

One of the best board games for kids of 2017 is the new Soggy Doggy game from Spin Master Games. It’s an action-packed game that’s recommended for 4 years and up. The object of the game is to be the first to race around the board and the bathtub. However, if the doggy gets soaked, you’re sent back to start. It’s great with 2-4 players. And, it requires three AA batteries.

Price: $19.82

10. FurReal Roarin Tyler

One of the hottest new toys of the year comes from FurReal, and this year, they’re introducing the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, an animatronic playful tiger that plays with your kids. He responds in various ways, including playfully bowing, roaring, and responding when he’s given his play toy rubber chicken. He has over 100 sound and motion combinations, and he’s recommended for ages 4 years and up, making him one of the best gifts for 4 year old boys.

Price: $117 (10 percent off MSRP)

11. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular children’s television shows, so it’s likely that your 4 year old is watching it. If that’s the case, check out the Paw Patrol Sea Patroller, an awesome-looking transforming vehicle with lights and sounds.

It uses drop-down wheels to go from the sea to land, taking pups on exciting new missions. It comes with a Ryder figure, an octopus, and a cool-looking ATV.

Price: $59.97

12. Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio

The Touch Shape to Life Studio allows players to bring their unique Play-Doh creations into a virtual world through an app on their tablet or smartphone. Think Bloxels, but with Play-Doh. You can buy a starter bundle that includes 8 cups of Play-Doh.

This will easily become one of the favorite toys of your 4 year old, as he’ll love seeing his monsters and creations come to life on screen.

Price: $17.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

13. Automoblox Mini S9/C9/T9 Set

Automoblox are high quality wooden toys that are built to last and grow with your child. They’re made out of German beech wood with a non-toxic finish for safety. These Mini S9/C9/T9 all come together in a pack of three. One of them has a red top and red wheels, another blue top and blue wheels, and green.

What makes these more than just wooden cars is that they have a unique and universal connector system that allows your child to interchange parts, meaning your child can change out wheels, tops, rims, front, and rear of the car.

Price: $29.99

14. New Teddy Ruxpin 2017

The new Teddy Ruxpin brings the old bear into 2017. The new Teddy has already become the number one new release in plush interactive toys, and he’ll surely sell out quickly before we even reach the holiday season.

This time, Teddy can be synced to an app on your smartphone or tablet (iOS or Android) and he’ll read and sing with your children. He has animated color LCD eyes that have over 40 animations, and he has an animatronic mouth that syncs to what he’s saying. Best of all is that he doesn’t actually require the app to play, and we found that our 4 year old actually preferred to play without the iPad.

Price: $94.00 (22 percent off MSRP)

15. Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper

Finding toys that can be used both inside and outdoors can also be tough, but Kidoozie has it down. Check out the Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper, which works for children of all sizes (and adults up to 250 pounds). It has soft comfortable handles and a cushiony base that make it comfortable for your child to jump on. It’s intended for use both indoor and outdoor, and it squeaks with every hop. It’s a simple design that appeals to everyone, which is why it’s one of our favorite toys for 4 year old boys this holiday season.

Price: $12.95

16. Fisher-Price Disney Mickey and the Roadster Racers Garage

Disney will never go out of style, and that’s why Fisher-Price has so many great Disney-licensed toys available for youngsters. The Disney Mickey and the Roadster Racers is a 3-level garage playset that comes with Mickey, a hot rod, snap-on exhaust pipes, engine, spoiler, and more accessories. If you’re kid is a Mickey Mouse fan and loves cars, this is a great gift option.

Price: $39.97

17. Funtok Marble Run Railway Construction Toy

Marble racers are incredibly fun for kids, and they help to fuel your child’s imagination and creativity. With the Funtok Marble Run Railway, he’ll get 105 pieces that will allow him to build an awesome marble track, and he’ll be able to race multiple marbles at once. Careful, though — the balls are small, so keep a close eye on him while he’s around it.

Price: $21.49 (46 percent off MSRP)

18. 12 Pack Pull Back Vehicles

Toys don’t need all the bells and whistles to be considered great, and that’s where the Yeonha Toys Pull Back Vehicles 12 pack shines. It comes with 12 pull back and race cars, including a 6 pack of racing cars and a 6 pack of bigger construction vehicles. The cars are made out of non-toxic PVC material. The set is highly rated on Amazon, holding a 4.2 out of 5.0 star rating from over 380 customers.

Price: $9.98

19. Paw Patrol Mission Paw Air Patroller

We’re not sure which of these Paw Patrol toys we’d consider to be cooler, the Sea Patroller (above) or the Mission Paw Air Patroller. This big blue aircraft also transforms into a helicopter, and it has real lights and sounds. It comes with a Chase figure, and additional figures can be stored in the cockpit and cargo bay. Batteries included.

Price: $34.99

20. Toysmith Monster Bus

A giant, mega-bus for less than $10? You can’t beat that, and Toysmith is a great name-brand in the toy industry. The bus is 5″ in length, and it uses pullback and launch mechanics. It’s big, it’s yellow, and it’s going to school! The manufacturer recommended age says 5 years and up, but there’s absolutely no reason why your 4 year old shouldn’t play with this.

Price: $8.06 (19 percent off MSRP)

21. The Original Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow

A slight twist on the Original Stomp Rocket. The Original Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow comes with 4 glow-in-the-dark foam rockets, making it a great option for night play. Take it outside when it’s dark out (or in a dark room) and watch these glowing rockets shoot into the air using nothing but the power of their own stomping.

Price: $14.99

22. Razor Jr. Folding Kiddie Kick Scooter

Razor pretty much made scooters cool again many years ago, and they’ve become the #1 scooter brand in America. While the original Razor scooter is a bit too heavy and big for a 4 year old, the Razor Jr. Folding Kiddie Kick Scooter is the perfect size. It also uses a 3-wheel design, instead of the normal 2, to provide your child with greater stability. It also folds down for easy storage, and the deck is slip resistant.

Price: $41.35 (8 percent off MSRP)

23. VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch

While smart watches are never going to catch on like Apple and Samsung might want them to, there is one market where smartwatches make sense: the kid space. With VTech bringing many different types of tech toys for kids to the market, we shouldn’t be too surprised to see a smart watch for them as well. Check out the VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2. It has two different cameras for videos and selfies, a monster catching game, a motion sensor, and over 50 different clock faces. There are also more games that can be downloaded (for free!) right from VTech with a Micro USB cable.

He’ll mostly use it to snap pictures and take videos right from his wrist, but he’ll have a LOT of fun doing so.

Price: $46.97 (22 percent off MSRP)

24. RioRand Comics Cartoon Dress Up Costume 5 Pack

What kid doesn’t love to dress up as his favorite superhero? This awesome 5 pack of costumes from RioRand gives him five of the most popular superheroes to choose from: Batman, The Flash, Superman, Spider-Man, and Captain America. Each costume consists of a cape and a mask, and although Superman doesn’t wear a mask (nor does the Flash or Spider-Man wear a cape), he’ll still look super cool as his favorite hero.

Price: $19.05 (21 percent off MSRP)

25. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set

Although not new for 2017, one of VTech’s best toys for 4 year old boys is the KidiBeats Kids Drum Set. It’s the #1 best selling kids drum toy on the market, and it has an impressive 4.3 out of 5.0 star review from 2,000 customers on Amazon. It has three drumpads and a cymbal, and each makes a unique sound. Each drum has its own LED light, so when it’s hit, it illuminates.

The KidiBeats drum set also has 4 modes of play: Free Play, Letters, Numbers, and Follow-Along.

Price: $18.19

26. Stem Club

The toys that Amazon handpicks will typically come in at nearly double the MSRP as the box’s $19.99 sub fee, so you’re really getting a deal here. In our 3 months of using Stem Club so far, we have yet to be disappointed.

Price: $19.99/month (Cancel anytime, no contract)

27. Kids First Automobile Engineer Kit

In fact, one of the toys we got in our STEM Club subscription retails for $40, and it’s the Kids First Automobile Engineer Kit. It’s specifically engineered for preschoolers, and it comes with big, chunky building pieces that are perfect for little hands. It comes with 70 pieces, and they can build a variety of different vehicles with it using the included instructions or their imagination.

Price: $40.40 (10 percent off MSRP)

28. Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer

If you’re in one of the southern states where your kids are able to play with outdoor toys year round, check out the best bouncer on the market, the Little Tikes Jump n’ Slide Bouncer. It is enclosed with netting on 3 sides for safety, and the forth side has a slide for them to get in and out on.

It uses continuous airflow from a blower and super tiny holes to ensure that the seams never burst.

It measures 12′ x 9′ x 6′

Price: $219.99

29. Kids 12V Red Hawk Motorcycle

Ride-on toys are always a great go-to gift option for little kids, and one of the best of the year is the Red Hawk Motorcycle from EuroPacific. It hits slightly over 5 mph, and it has 2 12V drive motors. It’s 46-inches long and 27′-inches wide. Not only will he have fun while driving it, he’ll look super cool while doing so.

It has a weight limit of 88 pounds.

Price: $209.00

30. Power Wheels Lightning McQueen Cars 3 Ride-on

Of course, the leading ride-on toy company is Power Wheels, and in celebration of this year’s release of Cars 3, they’ve teamed up with Disney to bring us the Power Wheels Lightning McQwueen Cars 3 Ride-on.

It drives on hard surfaces and grass, and it has a max speed of 3.5 mph. It also uses cool race sounds and phrases from the film.

Price: $250

