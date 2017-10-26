10 Best Farm Toys for Sale (2018)

Every year, big toy companies like Fisher-Price, Melissa & Doug, John Deere, and LEGO debut brand new farm toys to sell to your kids. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas, or other gift-giving occasion, farm toys make a great gift, especially for toddlers.

If you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas for kids this year, check out some of the offerings from those brands, as they tend to be the best quality and, most importantly, the toys that kids gravitate towards.

The list below contains the top 10 best farm toys for sale in 2018, so you can get that little cowboy/cowgirl of yours what they really want this Christmas:

1. Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn w/ 7 Animal Play Figures

Sure, you could find any ole’ barn toy that’s likely cheaply made of plastic and bad paint, but Melissa & Doug’s has a quality standard above the rest on this list (in fact, we have a handful of M & D toys on our list of the best toys of 2017). Their high-quality toys don’t break easily, and they’re not made of plastic. Instead, it’s made of wood. This Fold and Go Wooden Barn opens wide for easy play access and it features a handle at the top for easy carrying. It comes with seven toy animal figures as well, including a horse, cow, and a pig.

Price: $36.50 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset

Of course, one of the best-known toy brands for kids is Fisher-Price, and they have their own line of farm toys available. Their best offering is the Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset. It’s one of the more colorful farm toys available, stimulating your little one. It includes 4 animal figures and farmer Jed. The barn plays fun songs, animal sounds, and phrases with the push of a button, and it has a bell at the top for added stimulation. The silo at the top also turns to rotate the corn crop and makes popping sounds. It’s a pretty sizable farm toy that your kids will absolutely love.

Price: $27.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

3. Green Toys Farm Playset

Green Toys might not be as well-known as Fisher-Price or Melissa & Doug, but they’ve got one of the highest-rated farm toys on Amazon with the Green Toys Farm Playset. It’s made entirely in the USA, and it uses all recycled plastic (made entirely from milk jugs), containing no BPA or PVC. The set comes with a tall red and white barn, a red stable, a white fence, a few figures, and a green truck. The figures include two farmers, two pigs, and two sheep.

Green Toys is a company that’s putting recyclables to good (and safe) use, and that’s something we can definitely support.

Price: $31.54 (37 percent off MSRP)

4. Battat Big Red Barn

Battat’s Big Red Barn is a great toy barn for under $25, and it comes with 6 figures, including a horse, a cow, a pig, a sheep, a farmer, and the farm house, itself. The barn is a big red barn with a white roof, with swinging doors to open and close, windows to peek through, and a handy carrying handle at the top. It opens up for more play space as well.

Price: $20.95

5. Melissa & Doug Farm Blocks 36-piece Play Set

Again, Melissa & Doug toys are super high-quality, so you should expect the best when you pick up their toys. That’s exactly what you’re getting with the Melissa & Doug Farm Blocks 36-piece set. It takes all of the farming basics (cows, horses, pigs, sheep, a tractor, and trees) and puts them into wooden blocks. It, of course, also comes with a big red barn and a tall silo., as well as a white wooden fence. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.

Price: $26.79 (11 percent off MSRP)

6. John Deere Value Set

You can’t very well talk about the best farm toys available without mentioning John Deere; it’d kill any sort of credibility I might’ve built up over the years. Check out this mega John Deere Value Set, which comes in at just $30 and includes four tractors, an ATV, two wagons, a disk, two trucks, a horse trailer, an anhydrous tank, four cows, four horses, a machine sled, and eighteen fence pieces (see — Mega!). For just $30, your kids will get all of the classic green and yellow toys their little hearts desire.

Price: $29.97 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. LEGO DUPLO Town Big Farm Toddler Toy

The LEGO Duplo Town Big Farm is a large set that comes with big building blocks so that your kids can easily build with them. It features a barn with opening doors, a winch for hay lifting, a farmhouse, a fence, stable, and a buildable tractor. It also comes with a farmer figure, a child figure, and five animal figures: a horse, calf, cow, chicken, and cat. It’s colorful and is one of the best LEGO Duplo kits around.

Price: $46.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

8. LEGO Friends Sunshine Ranch

Not all of the farm toys have to have a red barn and realistic animals, and the LEGO Friends Sunshine Ranch goes a different direction. The barn is pink (of course), with purple accessories like a bench, and a hen house. It comes with a play area for the bunnies, and comes with two horses, a foal, two bunnies, a cat, and a hen. The barn building, itself, features stables, an outdoor seating area, toilet, and a bathroom, a bedroom, and a wee little kitchen, complete with a stove and a single bed. It feels more like a dollhouse but with a farmer’s twist, and it comes with accessories galore.

Keep an eye out for LEGO Friends sets in our daily toy deals post that’s updated every morning.

Price: $105.99

9. Fisher-Price Little People Tow ‘n Pull Tractor

Price: $18.07

10. PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Pony Farm

If you’re into the new toy advent calendars trend, and you’re looking for farm toys for your kids, check out the PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Pony Farm. It comes with 24 farm-themed surprise items that your kids will love, and it comes with a great backdrop to display them on.

Price: $57.99

