20 Cool Spy Toys for Kids (2018)

Looking for the best spy toys for kids? Look no further.

Sneaking around, hunting for secrets and solving mysteries using high tech fancy gadgets, what kid doesn’t want to be a spy? Spies on TV are constantly raising the bar for what is new and cool in the spy world. Fortunately, the toy industry is keeping up with the spy trends and offering our own little spies some fun and exciting options to take on secret missions themselves.

From rovers and drones to night vision goggles and forensic tools, there are plenty of gadgets, games and kits to keep our secret agents busy searching for clues and saving the day. In fact, there are so many spy toys out there that it takes work to sift through and decide which spy gadgets and gismos are the best.

We’ve done the sifting and sorting leg work for you and put together a list of the top 20 best spy toys for 2018:

1. Spy Gear – Video Walkie Talkies

The coolest way for spies to communicate is through video chat. These video walkie talkies allow your spies to have two-way video and audio contact while they are out on their missions. The walkies work long range, up to 160 feet with no Wi-Fi connection required. The LCD video screen activates as soon as the walkie is powered on. Audio communication is sent by manually pressing the transmit button or, for super-secret spy mode, plug in your headphones for continuous audio without pressing any buttons. Your video walkie talkie also doubles as a secret hidden camera. Hide one where no one will see it and press the activation button on the other walkie to start spying. To save power, your walkie talkie will turn off on its own after 15 minutes of inactivity. These multi-use high-tech gadgets are the perfect tools for any spy mission and will have your spy feeling like a professional.

Price: $61.69 (31 percent off MSRP)

2. Rover 2.0 App-Controlled Wireless Spy Tank

Up your spy power with a Spy Tank camera. This tank is enabled with two-way audio and night vision. It is easy and convenient to drive using a free app on your tablet or smartphone. Watch where your tank goes in real-time and save or upload your mission recordings directly to your favorite websites. Includes an adjustable wide-angle lens for optimal viewing. Take the tank on night operations with the headlights illuminating your path, or turn the headlights off to use the infrared camera in the dark. You can listen in on everything your tank hears and with the two-way audio, you can also talk back through the tank’s speaker. It travels up to 200 feet from you when there are no obstructions and 100 feet from you when driving around walls. Whether it is day or night, the Spy Tank is a fun way for your spy to have eyes and ears everywhere.

Price: $69.99

3. DBPOWER Predator WiFi Drone with Camera

Every great spy knows the importance of a highly effective reconnaissance tool. This video drone allows you to hover over any hard to access areas and see what is happening in real time. The 720p HD camera transmits directly to the app on your phone so you can see exactly what your drone is seeing. It also saves a recording of your flight. The headless mode makes flying easy, even for beginners. It includes two large capacity batteries that last up to 18 minutes on a full charge and has alarms to alert when the battery is low or the drone is flying out of the 50 to 80 meter range. Your spy will be thrilled to take their spy game to new heights.

Price: $129.90

4. Project Mc2 Biometric Hand Scanner Security System

With the Biometric Security System, spies can protect their hideout and their spy secrets. The pressure sensitive five finger password system easily attaches to any door. Your spy can enter their unique code and secure their space. Without entering the correct biometric code, an alarm will sound to alert that there is an intruder. Your spy will love having a biometric security system just like in all the spy movies and the Project Mc2 Netflix show.

Price: $29.95

5. Spy Gear Spy Night Goggles

The sneakiest spies travel by night. Spy Night Goggles enhance vision in the dark, with both lights and lenses, so all spies may navigate with ease. The blue LED light guides them while the sighting scope and the flip down magnifying lens allow them to see objects in the distance. A spy must be alert and see everything, at all times. The Spy Night Goggles give them the ability to sneak around and have fun spying in the dark.

Price: $24.95

6. Spy-X Spy Tracker

Every spy must protect their secret hideout. The Spy Tracker is an early warning system against intruders. It includes an alarm base and two wireless transmitters. Set the transmitters in the path of potential intruders. Transmitters can detect movement from 75 feet away, even through walls. Once movement is detected, the base will trigger an alert. Alerts can be set to give off a loud sound or to silently flash a light. Help your spy keep their super-secret hideout safe with the Spy Tracker alert system.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. Bionic Ear Electronic Listening Device

Spy on conversations from 300 feet away! Your spy can stay safe and out of sight while using their super spy hearing to still get in on the action. The device has a targeting scope to view and target in on their subject. Once they pull the trigger, the sound from the subject is amplified and sent right into their headphones. Having a highly sensitive microphone, the Bionic Ear picks up on the quietest of sounds, so they do not miss out on a single clue. All while giving background noise reduction and allowing them to hear with clarity. The built-in recorder also enables them to record and play back every audio they capture. Not only will they be spying, they will be collecting hard evidence.

Price: $21.99

8. Project Mc2 Ultimate Spy Bag

Who says a spy can’t investigate in style? Created after the hit Netflix series, Project Mc2, this fashionable spy bag has everything a spy needs. The best part is that it is all disguised with style. Your spy will be a top agent with over 20 pieces of spy gear. She can use the power compact on her nose or use it to dust for finger prints. She’ll launch her secret messages with her lipstick launcher and shine a light on her clues with her secret nail polish flashlight. The bag comes with a booklet, beakers and test tubes to conduct all her secret agent experiments. This Spy Bag is the perfect accessory for your fashionable spy to take every secret mission. This is a great spy gear kit for girls.

Price: $34.49

9. Spy-Net Ultra Vision Goggles

The Ultra Vision Goggles are exactly what every spy needs for top surveillance missions. With enhanced zoom capabilities up to 50 feet and five different vision modes, your spy will be prepared for every super-secret spy task. In addition to the Advanced Daytime Vision, your spy will be amazed to see clearly in complete darkness with Night Vision. They will also have fun seeing spooky images in the Ghost Recon mode. The Thermal Tech Mode mimics the thermal effects of ‘heat vision’ and allows spies to see things in a unique way. While in each of these vision modes, the spy can collect and capture photos as well as record videos for evidence (with the addition of a microSD card). All of these special features make the Ultra Vision Goggles the absolute ultimate spy goggles on the market.

Price: $99.99

10. Wrist Walkie Talkies

Where would a spy be without cool wrist gear? These durable watches gear your spy up with crisp clear communication to his partners. All your spy has to do is press the easy to find ‘call button’ to talk to his partner anywhere within a 150 meter range. There is an antenna on each watch that can be extended to enhance the clarity of spy transmissions. In addition to telling the time, extra features on the watch include a compass, a magnifying lens, a night vision light beam and capsules to hold secret messages. The wrist band is made of a comfortable soft rubber and adjusts to little wrists of all sizes. He’ll feel like a real super spy with his Wrist Walkie Talkie.

These spy gear watches are INCREDIBLY cool, and your kids will absolutely love them.

Price: $24.99

11. Master Detective Tool Kit

Solving a crime is all in the details. Every Master Detective needs the proper tools to solve any crime that comes their way. The Master Detective Tool Kit has every tool your spy could possibly need. This kit will help them decipher each piece of evidence they collect. They will feel like a professional as they learn all the techniques used by real detectives. The 32 page experiment book walks them step by step through their investigations. The Tool Kit manual teaches them how to secure a crime scene and gather evidence that includes tire tracks, footprints and fingerprints. In addition to getting caught up in their spy work, your young spy will be learning about science and its application in the ‘real world’. This ‘Parent’s Choice Gold Award’ winning kit is the perfect addition to any spy collection.

Price: $36.42

12. Spy-Net Infrared Stealth Binoculars with Night Vision

Stealth Binoculars are a must have for any true spy. Using award-winning Eyeclops technology, these binoculars are equipped with authentic night vision! They allow your spy to see clearly up to 50 feet away while they are sneaking around in the dark. The binoculars allow for focal adjustment. They have both a military and a spy vision mode. They are easy to use and comfortable with a form fitting visor. The Infrared Stealth Binoculars are an exciting tool that will be in your spy’s toolkit for a very long time.

Price: $ 219.95

13. Spy-X Micro Gear Set

Awarded as ‘Product of Year’ in 2015 by Creative Child Magazine, this handy tool belt keeps a spy’s tools close at hand. Each tool conveniently clips on to the adjustable belt. The set of tools includes a pen with invisible ink to read and write secret messages, a micro ear light to use while spying in the dark, a micro motion alarm to protect their headquarters from intruders and a micro listener to spy on secret conversations from a distance. Once your spy straps on the Gear Set belt, they are ready for their secret mission. This set is a great all-in-one gift option!

Price: $29.99

14. Spy-Net Secret Mission Video Watch

What spy wouldn’t want a super high-tech watch to capture evidence? The Secret Mission Video Watch is the perfect all-in-one video and audio collection tool. With the Secret Mission watch, a spy can record up to 20 minutes of video, 4 hours of audio and 2,000 pictures. The built-in camera and microphone make it the perfect gadget to secretly capture and store evidence. A spy can also keep busy by uploading and downloading secret video missions from SpyNetHQ.com. The watch battery is conveniently rechargeable. The Secret Mission Video Watch is the perfect gift for a spy who enjoys taking on new missions and capturing their every move.

Price: $62.99

15. Chrono Bomb! Special Agent Edition Game

Your spy is going to love this challenging mission! The Chrono Bomb game will have them carefully crawling and hopping over a string ‘laser field’ to diffuse the bomb before the timer runs out. Be careful not to bump a laser or the timer with start counting down faster! Make the game even more challenging by picking up gear cards as you move through the laser field. The laser field is easy to set up with convenient clamps and string. Change up the laser field to make each game different. This challenging game is a terrific way to keep your spy active and moving. They will stay busy for hours as they attempt to save the day over and over again.

Chrono Bomb is one of the most popular toys of 2017, which is why it’s on our list of the coolest spy toys for 2018.

Price: $22.79 (31 percent off MSRP)

16. Crime Catchers Spy Science Kit

Spy work and science combine to create an exciting and informative detective kit. With two engaging mysteries to solve and eight total activities, spies will anxiously conduct experiments to figure out who of the twelve suspects is guilty. The kit shows spies how real crime labs work by showing them how to follow clues and collect evidence. They will be testing powders and liquids, matching fingerprints and decoding secret messages. The kit contains everything they need to conduct the experiments and solve the crimes. Spy work is brain work. Crime Catchers Spy Science Kit will have spies putting their brain power to the test.

Price: $12.83

17. Spy Code Safe Breaker

Safe Breaker is a mission to solve a super-secret spy code. Use your spy gear to crack the code and open the safe full of stolen treasures. Players work to win this electronic board game by listening to secret clues through an ear piece, scanning fingerprints, solving the safe combination and collecting the most coins from the safe. Safe Breaker is a fun competition to see which spy is the most skilled at cracking codes. This game will have your spy thinking, problem solving and laughing with their friends and family.

Price: $23.70

18. Spy Code Break Free Board Game

Spies must know how to get out of any sticky situation. The challenge of the Break Free Board Game is to be the first spy to break out of your handcuffs. Players start by handcuffing themselves together. Then, they compete to see who can make their way through the maze and use their lock picking tool to escape the fastest. Players win points for each successful escape. The player with the most points after three rounds wins. This interactive hands on game makes its players feel like they are real spies on a mission. With twelve different mazes and three difficulty levels, each game is fun and unique.

Price: $27.99

19. Undercover Spy Detective Gear Case

This Spy Gear Case was designed for the spy on-the-go. Winner of the ‘Dr. Toy’s Best Vacation Toys Award’, it is a convenient way for any spy to transport all of their tools. The durable black nylon bag contains lots of spy goodies. It includes an undercover flashlight, folding binoculars, a magnifying glass, fingerprint powder with a dusting brush, an inkpad, a secret marker pen set, secret spy code files and an ultimate code booklet. Whether you are at home or traveling, this fun case will keep your spy busy collecting evidence and cracking codes.

Price: $14.93 (55 percent off MSRP)

20. Melissa & Doug Spy Role Play Set

A spy must dress the part and bled in so no one will suspect them. The Spy Role Play Set will have your little spy excited to get into spy mode. The set includes a black trench coat and a black fedora hat. It is made of a durable fabric and fits most five to eight-year-olds. The outfit also comes with a few accessories. The rear-view sunglasses have small mirrors on them to allow spies to see everything that is happening behind them while keeping them looking cool and inconspicuous. They will stay busy with secret missions thanks to the spy assignment guide and the secret coded message card with a decoder lens. It is way more fun to go on secret missions when you are dressed to play the part.

Price: $20.83 (31 percent off MSRP)

